Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  KUWAIT STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Agility Public Warehousing Co KSC    AGLT   KW0EQ0601041

AGILITY PUBLIC WAREHOUSING CO KSC

(AGLT)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Agility Public Warehousing KSC : Statement in Regards to Panalpina

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/17/2019 | 01:42am EST

Dear Investor,

Kindly find below Statement from Agility:

'As part of its continuous effort to explore opportunities to grow the business and maximize shareholder value, Agility is currently in preliminary discussions with the Swiss-based global forwarder, Panalpina, on partnership opportunities between the logistics businesses of the two companies.

At this stage, no agreement has yet been reached between the two companies. Agility will disclose any material development in this matter if and when it occurs.'

Sincerely,

Investor Relations Department
Agility Public Warehousing Company

Disclaimer

Agility - The Public Warehousing Company KSCP published this content on 17 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2019 06:41:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AGILITY PUBLIC WAREHOUSING
01:42aAGILITY PUBLIC WAREHOUSING KSC : Statement in Regards to Panalpina
PU
02/16AGILITY PUBLIC WAREHOUSING KSC : profit hits over KWD 81 million in 12M
AQ
02/16AGILITY PUBLIC WAREHOUSING KSC : Reports Earnings Increases of 18% for 2018, 15%..
PU
02/15DSV raises offer for Panalpina in logistics tug of war
RE
02/15Panalpina could buy Agility's logistics business - sources
RE
01/09AGILITY PUBLIC WAREHOUSING KSC : Appointed to Handle InfoComm Events in the U.S.
PU
2018AGILITY PUBLIC WAREHOUSING KSC : Kuwait's Agility in strategic partnership with ..
AQ
2018AGILITY PUBLIC WAREHOUSING KSC : to invest $329m in digital platform
AQ
2018AGILITY PUBLIC WAREHOUSING KSC : Kuwait invests USD 100 mln in logistic technolo..
AQ
2018AGILITY PUBLIC WAREHOUSING KSC : to Invest $100M in ‘Shipa' Digital Logist..
PU
More news
Financials (KWD)
Sales 2018 1 561 M
EBIT 2018 107 M
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,76x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,69x
Capitalization 1 187 M
Chart AGILITY PUBLIC WAREHOUSING CO KSC
Duration : Period :
Agility Public Warehousing Co KSC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 0,90  KWD
Spread / Average Target 16%
Managers
NameTitle
Tarek Abdulaziz Sultan Al-Essa Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Henadi Anwar Essa Al-Saleh Chairman
Ehab Fekry Aziz Bassilios Chief Financial Officer
Adel Mohammad Bader Al-Bader Director
Naser Mohammed Fahed Al-Rashed Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AGILITY PUBLIC WAREHOUSING CO KSC3 907
KUEHNE UND NAGEL INTERNATIONAL AG9.54%16 515
YUNDA HOLDING CO LTD--.--%8 678
NIPPON EXPRESS CO LTD10.25%5 926
HYUNDAI GLOVIS CO LTD--.--%4 595
STO EXPRESS CO LTD--.--%4 512
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.