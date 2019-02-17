Agility Public Warehousing KSC : Statement in Regards to Panalpina

Dear Investor,

Kindly find below Statement from Agility:

'As part of its continuous effort to explore opportunities to grow the business and maximize shareholder value, Agility is currently in preliminary discussions with the Swiss-based global forwarder, Panalpina, on partnership opportunities between the logistics businesses of the two companies.

At this stage, no agreement has yet been reached between the two companies. Agility will disclose any material development in this matter if and when it occurs.'

Sincerely,

Investor Relations Department

Agility Public Warehousing Company