Agility Public Warehousing KSC : holds its Ordinary and Extra Ordinary General Assembly Meeting

Dear Investor,
Please note that Agility Public Warehousing Company KSCP, held its Ordinary and Extraordinary General Assembly Meeting for the year ending 31st December 2018 on Tuesday April 2nd, 2019.
The Assembly approved all the items on the agenda including:
- The distribution of 15% cash dividend (15 fils per share) and 15% bonus shares (15 shares for every 100 shares) for the shareholders who are registered on the company's record on 29th April 2019 and will be distributed on 1st May 2019.
- Election of a new board of directors for the coming 3 years.
New board members are:
-
Public Institution for Social Security
-
National Real Estate Company
-
Henadi Anwar Essa Al-Saleh
-
Tarek Abdulaziz Sultan Al-Essa
-
Naser Mohammed Fahed Al-Rashed
-
Faisal Jameel Sultan Al-Essa
-
Sultan Anwar Sultan Al-Essa
Corporate action dates are as follows:
Shareholders on Boursa Kuwait
Confirmation Date: 17 April 2019
Last trading Date: 24 April 2019
Ex-Dividend date: 25 April 2019
Settlement Date: 29 April 2019
Distribution Date: 01 May 2019
Shareholders on Dubai Financial Market
Last trading date: 25 April 2019
Ex-Dividend date: 28 April 2019
Settlement date: 29 April 2019
Distribution date: 01 May 2019
Best regards,
Investor Relations Team
Disclaimer
Agility - The Public Warehousing Company KSCP published this content on 04 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 April 2019 02:41:08 UTC