AGILITY PUBLIC WAREHOUSING CO KSC

AGILITY PUBLIC WAREHOUSING CO KSC

(AGLT)
My previous session
  Report  
SummaryNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Agility Public Warehousing KSC : holds its Ordinary and Extra Ordinary General Assembly Meeting

04/03/2019 | 10:42pm EDT

Dear Investor,

Please note that Agility Public Warehousing Company KSCP, held its Ordinary and Extraordinary General Assembly Meeting for the year ending 31st December 2018 on Tuesday April 2nd, 2019.

The Assembly approved all the items on the agenda including:

- The distribution of 15% cash dividend (15 fils per share) and 15% bonus shares (15 shares for every 100 shares) for the shareholders who are registered on the company's record on 29th April 2019 and will be distributed on 1st May 2019.

- Election of a new board of directors for the coming 3 years.

New board members are:

  1. Public Institution for Social Security
  2. National Real Estate Company
  3. Henadi Anwar Essa Al-Saleh
  4. Tarek Abdulaziz Sultan Al-Essa
  5. Naser Mohammed Fahed Al-Rashed
  6. Faisal Jameel Sultan Al-Essa
  7. Sultan Anwar Sultan Al-Essa

Corporate action dates are as follows:

Shareholders on Boursa Kuwait

Confirmation Date: 17 April 2019

Last trading Date: 24 April 2019

Ex-Dividend date: 25 April 2019

Settlement Date: 29 April 2019

Distribution Date: 01 May 2019

Shareholders on Dubai Financial Market

Last trading date: 25 April 2019

Ex-Dividend date: 28 April 2019

Settlement date: 29 April 2019

Distribution date: 01 May 2019

Best regards,

Investor Relations Team

Disclaimer

Agility - The Public Warehousing Company KSCP published this content on 04 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 April 2019 02:41:08 UTC
Financials (KWD)
Sales 2019 1 717 M
EBIT 2019 121 M
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,80x
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,74x
Capitalization 1 378 M
Chart AGILITY PUBLIC WAREHOUSING CO KSC
Duration : Period :
Agility Public Warehousing Co KSC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 0,90  KWD
Spread / Average Target 0,11%
Managers
NameTitle
Tarek Abdulaziz Sultan Al-Essa Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Henadi Anwar Essa Al-Saleh Chairman
Ehab Fekry Aziz Bassilios Chief Financial Officer
Adel Mohammad Bader Al-Bader Director
Naser Mohammed Fahed Al-Rashed Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AGILITY PUBLIC WAREHOUSING CO KSC4 533
KUEHNE UND NAGEL INTERNATIONAL AG10.92%16 875
YUNDA HOLDING CO LTD--.--%9 918
STO EXPRESS CO LTD--.--%5 539
NIPPON EXPRESS CO LTD6.55%5 459
PANALPINA WELTTRANSPORT HOLDING AG56.18%4 876
