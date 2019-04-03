Agility Public Warehousing KSC : holds its Ordinary and Extra Ordinary General Assembly Meeting

Dear Investor,

Please note that Agility Public Warehousing Company KSCP, held its Ordinary and Extraordinary General Assembly Meeting for the year ending 31st December 2018 on Tuesday April 2nd, 2019.

The Assembly approved all the items on the agenda including:

- The distribution of 15% cash dividend (15 fils per share) and 15% bonus shares (15 shares for every 100 shares) for the shareholders who are registered on the company's record on 29th April 2019 and will be distributed on 1st May 2019.

- Election of a new board of directors for the coming 3 years.

New board members are:

Public Institution for Social Security National Real Estate Company Henadi Anwar Essa Al-Saleh Tarek Abdulaziz Sultan Al-Essa Naser Mohammed Fahed Al-Rashed Faisal Jameel Sultan Al-Essa Sultan Anwar Sultan Al-Essa

Corporate action dates are as follows:

Shareholders on Boursa Kuwait

Confirmation Date: 17 April 2019

Last trading Date: 24 April 2019

Ex-Dividend date: 25 April 2019

Settlement Date: 29 April 2019

Distribution Date: 01 May 2019

Shareholders on Dubai Financial Market

Last trading date: 25 April 2019

Ex-Dividend date: 28 April 2019

Settlement date: 29 April 2019

Distribution date: 01 May 2019

Best regards,

Investor Relations Team