It cited concerns including "questionable timing; no rationale; uncertainty around vote restrictions".

Proxy adviser ISS also opposes the proposal by the Ernst Goehner Foundation, with about 46 percent of Panalpina's shares, to remove a voting cap from the company's articles of association at an April 5 extraordinary shareholders meeting. Activist investor Cevian is also fighting the proposal, on grounds it hurts minority owners.

(Reporting by Oliver Hirt; Editing by Michael Shields)