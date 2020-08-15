Log in
Agility Public Warehousing K S C P : H1 2020 Earnings Webcast

08/15/2020 | 11:38pm EDT

Agility will hold its First Half Earnings Webcast on Wednesday August 19, 2020 at 2:00 pm (Kuwait), 7:00 am (New York) and 12:00 pm (London).

Please connect to the following web session at least 10 minutes before the beginning of the event:

Click here to join meeting

Access Code: 164094

Webcast Connection details:
Please note that a presentation will be displayed on the PC.
To view the presentation, please click the above link and join the web meeting.
Participants joining by webcast will be able to send questions via a chat box within the webcast player.

In the case you would like to submit your questions ahead of the scheduled webcast, please contact [email protected]

Sincerely,

Investor Relations Department
Agility Public Warehousing Compan

Disclaimer

Agility - The Public Warehousing Company KSCP published this content on 16 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2020 03:37:15 UTC
