Agillic partners with digital agency, s360, to drive commercial value of data synergies across channels

Press release, Copenhagen, 19 February 2020

A partnership between marketing software company Agillic and digital advertising agency, s360, is going to help brands maximise the synergy effect of data from communication across channels. Agillic’s integrations to the Google, Facebook and Adform ecosystems are enabling brands to take the relevance and personalisation consumers have come to expect in emails to the advertising. Agillic expects the offering to generate substantial growth.

s360 is a renowned capacity in digital marketing and performance marketing. The agency has a strong portfolio and counts some of Denmark’s leading digital advertisers among its clients.

The focal point of the partnership is Agillic’s native integrations to the Google, Facebook and Adform ecosystems.

Today, consumers expect relevance and personalisation at all touchpoints, whether it is in emails, apps, websites or digital ads. But due to technological siloes hindering benefits of data synergies, brands are challenged when it comes to relevance and personalisation in advertising:

“Many can recognise the irritation of being exposed to an ad for a pair of shoes, when you have already bought them several days ago in the webshop, or the bitterness of seeing ads in your Facebook feed offering a membership at a lower price than the one you, a loyal member, has been paying for years,” says Jesper Valentin, CEO of Agillic. “What these ads have in common is that they are not relevant. It is frustrating for the consumer, and it is bad business for the brand.”

Agillic’s integrations enable a significant optimisation and effect of the marketing spend and let the marketing department work more efficiently with target groups as they have a more qualified foundation for setting up successful and effective campaigns with measurable business value.

“The collaboration with s360 holds great potential for us. They are highly skilled and are leading the way for businesses to release the value of true omnichannel marketing with their expertise within digital advertising. We are looking forward to helping brands taking relevant and personalised advertising to the next level,” says Jesper Valentin, CEO of Agillic.

“Our clients have a keen interest in leveraging data for relevance and personalisation in ads. Integrating the data collected from emails, website, webshop and ads and working with the synergies and with the transparency into the effect, that Agillic offers, is a significant advantage to the brands,” says Jacob Vedel, CEO of s360 and continues: “Chief Marketing Officers must document Marketing’s top and bottom-line contribution. They need clarity of how the advertising budget is spent and which efforts are most cost-effective, meaning which ads lead to sales conversion. Working through the Agillic platform is enabling exactly this.”

For further information, please contact

Jesper Valentin Holm, CEO, Agillic A/S

+45 6093 3630

jesper.valentin@agillic.com

Jacob Vedel, CEO, s360

jv@s360digital.dk

About s360

s360 is a performance marketing agency with 80 employees in offices in Denmark, Finland and Sweden. They specialise in data-driven digital marketing and offer digital strategy. Tracking and documentation of effect are essential to s360 when working with clients. For further information, please visit www.s360digital.com

About Agillic A/S

Agillic is a Nordic software company enabling marketers to maximise the use of data and translate it into relevant and personalised communication establishing strong relations between people and brands. Our customer marketing platform uses AI to enhance the business value of customer communication. By combining data-driven customer insights with the ability to execute personalised communication, we provide our clients with a head start in the battle of winning markets and customers.

Besides the company headquarter in Copenhagen, Agillic has sales offices in London (UK), Stockholm (Sweden), and Zurich (CH), as well as a development unit in Kiev (Ukraine). For further information, please visit www.agillic.com

Agillic A/S Nasdaq First North Copenhagen: AGILC

