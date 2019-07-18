Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Agilysys, Inc.    AGYS

AGILYSYS, INC.

(AGYS)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Agilysys : 2020 Promises A Modernized Las Vegas Landscape

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/18/2019 | 03:15pm EDT

From the new Raiders Stadium to the addition of a Google data center, significant new construction, expansion, and renovation investments are going into the Las Vegas scenery. By the end of 2020, Las Vegas is expecting to add 1,969 hotel rooms, bringing its total to 152,201, according to a March report from the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority. Here's a look at a few of the projects under development:

The 65,000-seat stadium, which is slated to open in time for the 2020 NFL season, includes retractable doors and a translucent polymer roof. The new stadium is also expected to be home to the UNLV football team.

The second phase of the Las Vegas Convention Center expansion is set to finish next year. The center will be adding 1.4 million square feet to its current 3.2 million. The first phase of buying and demolishing the Riviera is complete, and the third phase involves the renovation of existing convention space, slated for completion in 2023.

The Caesars Forum Conference Center is set to open next year near the Linq Promenade. Walkways will connect the conference center to The Linq Hotel, Harrah's and Flamingo. The new area will have 300,000 square feet of meeting space and another 100,000-square-foot outdoor plaza.

Sahara Las Vegas renovations are nearing completion. The Story Tower rooms are already complete while the resort is presently revamping its lobby with final details expected this summer. Additional guest rooms, corridor, pool, restaurant and entertainment areas are planned for refurbing throughout 2020.

A new Google data center broke ground earlier this month and is expected to open in Henderson late next year. The data center would support Google services in North America. The Las Vegas area is home to more than two million residents as well as the booming resort and entertainment industries, makings it an ideal data center location.

Experts say these expansions and renovations are sure to draw sports enthusiasts, entertainment-seekers and more gamblers through the doors of this burgeoning city.

Disclaimer

Agilysys Inc. published this content on 18 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 July 2019 19:14:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AGILYSYS, INC.
03:15pAGILYSYS : 2020 Promises A Modernized Las Vegas Landscape
PU
07/15AGILYSYS : Are OTAs Creating Opportunities for Conventional Agencies?
PU
07/12RE-IMAGINING THE FAN EXPERIENCE : Stadiums Raise Their F&B Game
PU
07/11AGILYSYS : to Report Fiscal 2020 First Quarter Results on July 25 and Host Confe..
BU
07/09AGILYSYS : Freedompay extends partnership with Agilysys
AQ
07/01AGILYSYS : FreedomPay and Agilysys renew partnership providing for commerce solu..
PU
06/27AGILYSYS : The Wellness Revolution is Reshaping Guest Satisfaction
PU
06/27AGILYSYS INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD Disclosu..
AQ
06/25AGILYSYS : Many Destinations Focus on Millennials – But What About Gen Z?
PU
06/24AGILYSYS : Announces Retirement of Board of Directors Vice Chairman Keith Koleru..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 156 M
EBIT 2020 -8,01 M
Net income 2020 -10,2 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -47,5x
P/E ratio 2021 -82,4x
Capi. / Sales2020 3,56x
Capi. / Sales2021 3,16x
Capitalization 556 M
Chart AGILYSYS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Agilysys, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AGILYSYS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 27,00  $
Last Close Price 23,49  $
Spread / Highest target 19,2%
Spread / Average Target 14,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 10,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ramesh Srinivasan President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael Anthony Kaufman Chairman
Paul Dowling VP-Information Technology & Operations
Tony Pritchett Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Prabuddha Biswas Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AGILYSYS, INC.63.81%556
ORACLE CORPORATION29.81%193 444
SAP AG38.11%160 913
INTUIT42.56%72 751
SERVICENOW INC66.56%55 017
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.41.47%20 073
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About