Agilysys : 2020 Promises A Modernized Las Vegas Landscape

From the new Raiders Stadium to the addition of a Google data center, significant new construction, expansion, and renovation investments are going into the Las Vegas scenery. By the end of 2020, Las Vegas is expecting to add 1,969 hotel rooms, bringing its total to 152,201, according to a March report from the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority. Here's a look at a few of the projects under development:

The 65,000-seat stadium, which is slated to open in time for the 2020 NFL season, includes retractable doors and a translucent polymer roof. The new stadium is also expected to be home to the UNLV football team.

The second phase of the Las Vegas Convention Center expansion is set to finish next year. The center will be adding 1.4 million square feet to its current 3.2 million. The first phase of buying and demolishing the Riviera is complete, and the third phase involves the renovation of existing convention space, slated for completion in 2023.

The Caesars Forum Conference Center is set to open next year near the Linq Promenade. Walkways will connect the conference center to The Linq Hotel, Harrah's and Flamingo. The new area will have 300,000 square feet of meeting space and another 100,000-square-foot outdoor plaza.

Sahara Las Vegas renovations are nearing completion. The Story Tower rooms are already complete while the resort is presently revamping its lobby with final details expected this summer. Additional guest rooms, corridor, pool, restaurant and entertainment areas are planned for refurbing throughout 2020.

A new Google data center broke ground earlier this month and is expected to open in Henderson late next year. The data center would support Google services in North America. The Las Vegas area is home to more than two million residents as well as the booming resort and entertainment industries, makings it an ideal data center location.

Experts say these expansions and renovations are sure to draw sports enthusiasts, entertainment-seekers and more gamblers through the doors of this burgeoning city.