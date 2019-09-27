Log in
AGILYSYS, INC.

AGILYSYS, INC.

(AGYS)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Agilysys : 80% of Consumers Are Doing It – Getting Their Next Meal on Their Smartphones

0
09/27/2019 | 07:43pm EDT

Buffets, fast-casual, or fine-dining. They quickly become bustling venues, with the bulk of customers arriving during peak times. But when the service is reliable, guests take notice. And those good service vibes are shared on social where word-of-mouth spreads like wildfire.

An upsurge in flexible POS technology - namely kiosk and smartphone ordering, has fueled a self-service revolution in restaurants, cafes, and even coffee shops. Each of these technologies has earned a place in F&B by relieving the pressure of peak surges. At resort buffets where guests must wait for a table to free up, a strategically placed kiosk will allow diners to 'reserve' a seating time without having to stand in the notoriously long lines.

With more than 80% of consumers searching for their next meal on a mobile device, smartphones have become an important channel - if not the most important channel - presenting a significant opportunity for resort F&B. With an automated ordering system that allows visitors to peruse menus and pay on their own, resorts are minimizing labor costs while mobilizing 'personalized' guest experiences. Guests can even monitor the delivery of their meals with push notifications. These automated text updates take the guesswork out of food preparation and delivery times. Providing accurate wait times might seem like a small touch, but when it comes to setting guest expectations, these become essential conveniences that add up to create positive, share-worthy experiences.

How is self-service different today than three years ago? First, POS technologies are more comprehensive while still being flexible enough to be cloud-based. Second, younger generations want mobile interactions, preferring the empowerment of self-service. Finally, both kiosk and mobile ordering offer the potential for labor savings at a time when wages are on the rise, and reliable help is hard to find.

As a result of consumer expectations, these F&B technologies are fast becoming standard fixtures across hospitality.

Disclaimer

Agilysys Inc. published this content on 27 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2019 23:42:02 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 157 M
EBIT 2020 -5,55 M
Net income 2020 -9,18 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -71,7x
P/E ratio 2021 -131x
Capi. / Sales2020 3,77x
Capi. / Sales2021 3,36x
Capitalization 592 M
Chart AGILYSYS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Agilysys, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AGILYSYS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 27,00  $
Last Close Price 25,47  $
Spread / Highest target 9,93%
Spread / Average Target 6,01%
Spread / Lowest Target 2,08%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ramesh Srinivasan President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael Anthony Kaufman Chairman
Anthony S. Pritchett Chief Financial Officer & Head-Invest Relations
Robert L. Jacks Chief Information Officer
Prabuddha Biswas Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AGILYSYS, INC.79.39%598
ORACLE CORPORATION19.51%177 438
INTUIT37.02%70 147
SERVICENOW INC44.90%48 363
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.51.06%21 084
PAYCOM SOFTWARE INC73.38%12 239
