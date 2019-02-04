Log in
AGILYSYS, INC. (AGYS)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 02/04 04:00:00 pm
17.755 USD   -0.92%
08:19pAGILYSYS : A Proactive Approach to PMS Cybersecurity
01/24AGILYSYS : Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot
01/24AGILYSYS : Fiscal 2019 Third Quarter Revenue Rises 15% to Record $36.0 Million
Agilysys : A Proactive Approach to PMS Cybersecurity

02/04/2019 | 08:19pm EST

Cybersecurity practices are generally a blend of two approaches: a reactive approach and a proactive approach. A reactive approach involves responding to threats as they occur. Those who believe that trying to anticipate attacks will be too expensive and unnecessarily time-consuming may prefer a 'wait-and-see' strategy. A more proactive approach attempts to prevent malicious threats from happening in the first place. Those who choose a proactive approach are attempting to anticipate the potential weaknesses within their systems before they can be exploited, thus reducing potential risk and liability.

Hospitality operators rely on their Property Management Systems (PMS) to facilitate the property's reservations management, guest-related workflows, administrative tasks and record keeping. As the operational core at most locations, the PMS interfaces with other components such as an online booking, channel manager, Wi-Fi networks and various guest service applications. Proactively securing PMS and integrated technologies, including the proprietary information of the business and personal information of guests, can help reduce risk without extensive costs. This involves creating and maintaining a comprehensive, clear protocol with consistent controls and a logical system of access to sensitive business data. Tasks like firewall maintenance or frequent vulnerability scanning do not take significant investment but can considerably increase overall security. Likewise, regular employee training on topics such as phishing and other common scams may help minimize business risk. Taking a proactive approach to cybersecurity should also include departmental accountability given that these threats are pervasive.

The Threat is Real

The Identity Theft Resource Center reported that in 2017 there was a record of 1579 breaches which exposed over 150 million sensitive records. Ransomware, phishing, and other cyber-attacks continue to increase year over year. Investing in cybersecurity is not just a smart move, it is a necessary strategy to help protect the business's livelihood and reputation.

Disclaimer

Agilysys Inc. published this content on 04 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 February 2019 01:18:03 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 141 M
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 -13,9 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
Capi. / Sales 2019 3,00x
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,65x
Capitalization 422 M
Chart AGILYSYS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Agilysys, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AGILYSYS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 22,0 $
Spread / Average Target 23%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ramesh Srinivasan President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael Anthony Kaufman Chairman
Paul Dowling VP-Information Technology & Operations
Tony Pritchett Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Prabuddha Biswas Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AGILYSYS, INC.24.97%422
ORACLE CORPORATION12.54%182 353
SAP4.44%127 748
INTUIT8.94%55 652
SERVICENOW INC24.41%39 717
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.11.74%15 798
