Agilysys : Announces Retirement of Board of Directors Vice Chairman Keith Kolerus

06/24/2019 | 05:16pm EDT

Agilysys, Inc. (Nasdaq:AGYS), a leading global provider of next-generation hospitality software solutions and services, today announced that Keith Kolerus is retiring as Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors and as a director effective June 30, 2019. Mr. Kolerus has elected to retire for personal reasons and has indicated that his resignation from the Board is not the result of any disagreement with the Company with respect to any matter relating to the Company’s operations, policies or practices. Mr. Kolerus joined the Agilysys Board in 1998 and served chairman of the board from 2008 to 2016.

“We are truly grateful for Keith’s twenty years of contributions and commitment to the betterment of our company,” said Agilysys CEO, Ramesh Srinivasan. “His leadership and guidance have played an important role in helping Agilysys transform into the leading hospitality software company that we are today. Working with Keith has been a true pleasure. We wish him all the best in his retirement.”

Agilysys’ Board of Directors has reduced the size of the Board from eight to seven members effective with Mr. Kolerus’ retirement.

About Agilysys

Agilysys has been a leader in hospitality software for more than 40 years, delivering innovative guest-centric technology solutions for gaming, hotels, resorts and cruise, corporate foodservice management, restaurants, universities, stadia and healthcare. Agilysys offers the most comprehensive software solutions in the industry, including point-of-sale (POS), property management (PMS), inventory and procurement, payments, and related applications, to manage the entire guest journey. Agilysys is known for its leadership in hospitality, its broad product offerings and its customer-centric service. Some of the largest hospitality companies around the world use Agilysys solutions to help improve guest loyalty, drive revenue growth and increase operational efficiencies. Agilysys operates across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and India with headquarters located in Alpharetta, GA. For more information visit Agilysys.com.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2020 156 M
EBIT 2020 -
Net income 2020 -11,8 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
P/E ratio 2021
Capi. / Sales 2020 3,34x
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,97x
Capitalization 522 M
Chart AGILYSYS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Agilysys, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AGILYSYS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 25,5 $
Spread / Average Target 15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ramesh Srinivasan President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael Anthony Kaufman Chairman
Paul Dowling VP-Information Technology & Operations
Tony Pritchett Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Prabuddha Biswas Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AGILYSYS, INC.54.88%495
ORACLE CORPORATION24.30%171 703
SAP36.32%153 748
INTUIT32.85%61 718
SERVICENOW INC60.48%46 079
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.39.56%18 125
