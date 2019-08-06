Log in
AGILYSYS, INC.

AGILYSYS, INC.

(AGYS)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Agilysys : Be a Good Conversationalist for Repeat Business

0
08/06/2019

There is a lot of 'talk' about how brands converse with guests and the myriad of channels available today to facilitate conversations. Few guests will book their holiday packages without giving their options a great deal of thought. Being proactive when communicating with potential guests can significantly up the odds of gaining their business - and their repeat business:

Quality or Quantity?

No matter how you look at it, staying at the top of guests' minds is a multi-faceted, ongoing endeavor. According to studies, potential guests need to see or hear about a brand at least three times before that brand is top-of-mind. Still, it's not just a matter of frequency that captures the guest's attention. The content of those communication points should be meaningful. Both the quality and quantity of communications are needed, and here's how to get started:

Find Common Ground - To build a rapport with someone, get to know them on a personal level. The easiest way to do that is to find some common ground.

Be an Active Listener - Avoid monopolizing the discussion. Use active listening, and not only will guests appreciate being heard, but the information they share informs brands about the level of service guests desire.

Add Value - Talk with guests about their interests to elicit feedback that isn't available elsewhere. This feedback adds value by informing brands about opportunities that may help sell enhancements.

Not all discussions are going to be positive, and not everything will be perfect. However, when guests speak up - whether in person, on the phone, social channels, in surveys or emails, brands that are adept at showing interest will stand out. It's more cost-effective to keep existing customers than it is to secure new ones. Communication plays a vital part in developing connections that make guests want to return.

Disclaimer

Agilysys Inc. published this content on 06 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 August 2019 22:59:05 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 157 M
EBIT 2020 -5,55 M
Net income 2020 -9,18 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -71,2x
P/E ratio 2021 -130x
Capi. / Sales2020 3,75x
Capi. / Sales2021 3,33x
Capitalization 587 M
Chart AGILYSYS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Agilysys, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AGILYSYS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 27,00  $
Last Close Price 25,27  $
Spread / Highest target 10,8%
Spread / Average Target 6,85%
Spread / Lowest Target 2,89%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ramesh Srinivasan President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael Anthony Kaufman Chairman
Paul Dowling VP-Information Technology & Operations
Tony Pritchett Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Prabuddha Biswas Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AGILYSYS, INC.72.73%575
ORACLE CORPORATION23.68%179 334
SAP AG22.14%141 935
INTUIT33.87%68 318
SERVICENOW INC44.23%47 642
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.44.47%20 262
