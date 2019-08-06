Agilysys : Be a Good Conversationalist for Repeat Business

There is a lot of 'talk' about how brands converse with guests and the myriad of channels available today to facilitate conversations. Few guests will book their holiday packages without giving their options a great deal of thought. Being proactive when communicating with potential guests can significantly up the odds of gaining their business - and their repeat business:

Quality or Quantity?



No matter how you look at it, staying at the top of guests' minds is a multi-faceted, ongoing endeavor. According to studies, potential guests need to see or hear about a brand at least three times before that brand is top-of-mind. Still, it's not just a matter of frequency that captures the guest's attention. The content of those communication points should be meaningful. Both the quality and quantity of communications are needed, and here's how to get started:

Find Common Ground - To build a rapport with someone, get to know them on a personal level. The easiest way to do that is to find some common ground.

Be an Active Listener - Avoid monopolizing the discussion. Use active listening, and not only will guests appreciate being heard, but the information they share informs brands about the level of service guests desire.

Add Value - Talk with guests about their interests to elicit feedback that isn't available elsewhere. This feedback adds value by informing brands about opportunities that may help sell enhancements.

Not all discussions are going to be positive, and not everything will be perfect. However, when guests speak up - whether in person, on the phone, social channels, in surveys or emails, brands that are adept at showing interest will stand out. It's more cost-effective to keep existing customers than it is to secure new ones. Communication plays a vital part in developing connections that make guests want to return.