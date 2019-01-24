Agilysys : Cybersecurity and PMS

In one of the biggest corporate data breaches in history that has left the hospitality reeling, Marriott International announced last November it had discovered a data breach dating back to 2014 on its recently acquired Starwood hotels guest reservation database in the United States. The breach could affect up to 500 million guests. Donald Gasper asks what the incident indicates about the state of hotel cybersecurity and looks in particular at the vulnerability of property management systems(PMS).

READ THE FULL ARTICLE