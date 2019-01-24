Log in
AGILYSYS, INC. (AGYS)
Agilysys : Cybersecurity and PMS

01/24/2019
In one of the biggest corporate data breaches in history that has left the hospitality reeling, Marriott International announced last November it had discovered a data breach dating back to 2014 on its recently acquired Starwood hotels guest reservation database in the United States. The breach could affect up to 500 million guests. Donald Gasper asks what the incident indicates about the state of hotel cybersecurity and looks in particular at the vulnerability of property management systems(PMS).

READ THE FULL ARTICLE

Disclaimer

Agilysys Inc. published this content on 24 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 January 2019 05:53:08 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 140 M
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 -13,9 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,41x
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,13x
Capitalization 338 M
Technical analysis trends AGILYSYS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 22,0 $
Spread / Average Target 53%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ramesh Srinivasan President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael Anthony Kaufman Chairman
Paul Dowling VP-Information Technology & Operations
Tony Pritchett Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Prabuddha Biswas Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AGILYSYS, INC.-0.49%338
ORACLE CORPORATION9.06%175 642
SAP5.37%127 601
INTUIT7.82%55 104
SERVICENOW INC4.30%33 296
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.6.19%14 729
