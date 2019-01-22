Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Agilysys, Inc.    AGYS

AGILYSYS, INC. (AGYS)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 01/22 04:00:00 pm
14.445 USD   -2.07%
2017AGILYSYS, INC. : annual earnings release
2016AGILYSYS, INC. : annual earnings release
2014AGILYSYS, INC. : quaterly earnings release
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Agilysys : Data Security for Hotels Means Also Protecting PII

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/22/2019 | 07:59pm EST

With cyber-attacks becoming increasingly sophisticated, hotels today need to look beyond their standard security frameworks and implement all the necessary guardrails to ensure guests' credit card and personally identifiable information (PII) are protected. While EMV chip cards have resulted in safer transactions at the point of sale by encrypting account information, the threat has now shifted to PII. This means the data stored in guest loyalty programs or at the time of booking should be safeguarded.

Loyalty programs represent both an opportunity and a risk for hotels. The main benefit is, of course, ongoing promotions and incentives to encourage repeat visits. With guest information such as name, email address, zip code, telephone number, passport number, date of birth, and more, as part of a guest's loyalty program profile, this information needs to be well protected to avoid the potential for identity theft, phishing scams or other fraudulent activity.

Hotels are responsible for protecting this information not only for the benefit of their guests, but also for that of the hotel's as data breaches can affect the business reputation and profits. Some proactive measures to ensure improved cyber security include:

Building Employee Awareness

It's important to implement a training program that continuously educates employees on the importance of data security and best practices. For example, informing employees about phishing emails, and how to spot them, can help minimize the risk of them clicking on links or opening attachments that grant hackers access to confidential information.

Managing Access to Data

Businesses should constantly ensure that employees only have access to the crucial information necessary to their jobs. Most data breaches occur due to an employee breach. Restricting data permissions is vital in preventing breaches.

Investing in Up-to-date Machines

Updating computers and POS systems with up-to-date technology is an important step in avoiding a potential breach. These investments can include stronger firewalls and a protected Wi-Fi network to keep malware away from sensitive data.

Hotels should take proactive measures to develop data protection governance capabilities and take a holistic approach that treats PII data as if it were personal financial information.

Disclaimer

Agilysys Inc. published this content on 22 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 January 2019 00:58:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AGILYSYS, INC.
07:59pAGILYSYS : Data Security for Hotels Means Also Protecting PII
PU
01/18AGILYSYS : What Will 2019 Bring to Payments and Mobility?
PU
01/16AGILYSYS : The Psychology of Guest Satisfaction
PU
01/16AGILYSYS INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form..
AQ
01/16AGILYSYS : Paddlewheeler Creole Queen and Riverboat Louis Armstrong to Boost Gue..
AQ
01/15AGILYSYS : Paddlewheeler Creole Queen and Riverboat Louis Armstrong to Boost Gue..
BU
01/14AGILYSYS : Making it Easier to Manage Your Property
PU
01/10AGILYSYS : To report fiscal 2019 third quarter results
PU
01/10AGILYSYS : to Report Fiscal 2019 Third Quarter Results on January 24 and Host Co..
BU
01/09AGILYSYS : Marketing for the Mobile Guest Journey
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 140 M
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 -13,9 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,48x
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,18x
Capitalization 347 M
Chart AGILYSYS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Agilysys, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AGILYSYS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 22,0 $
Spread / Average Target 49%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ramesh Srinivasan President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael Anthony Kaufman Chairman
Paul Dowling VP-Information Technology & Operations
Tony Pritchett Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Prabuddha Biswas Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AGILYSYS, INC.2.86%347
ORACLE CORPORATION9.13%176 826
SAP5.80%129 868
INTUIT8.65%55 501
SERVICENOW INC6.76%34 083
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.5.05%15 042
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.