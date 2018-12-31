Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Agilysys, Inc.    AGYS

AGILYSYS, INC. (AGYS)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 12/31 06:00:17 pm
14.66 USD   +0.48%
2017AGILYSYS, INC. : annual earnings release
2016AGILYSYS, INC. : annual earnings release
2014AGILYSYS, INC. : quaterly earnings release
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Agilysys : Gen Z—The Hospitality Workforce of Tomorrow

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/31/2018 | 05:19pm CET

Ours is an industry that employs a considerable percentage of the population, and as the market grows so does the need for a talent pipeline. This is good news for Generation Zers (or iGen), those born between 1995 to 2010, who comprise a large part of the talent pool. A new study by The American Hotel & Lodging Educational Foundation (AHLEF) found that more than 50 percent of the Gen Z demographic-the largest generation in the U.S.-is interested in pursuing a career in hospitality.

As the hospitality workforce of tomorrow that is also one of the most racially diverse age groups and 20 percent bilingual, the appeal of the hospitality industry to them is clear. Gen-Zers view a career in hospitality as one they can be proud of, pays well and offers good benefits. They also recognize the hospitality industry's efforts to be socially responsible.

Understanding generational differences is important because, according to a study by the University of Massachusetts at Amherst, people who are born during certain periods tend to share certain personality traits and work preferences. One way that operators are catering to this younger workforce is by deploying more highly capable hospitality technology solutions. With a younger set of people coming into the hotel industry to work, the preference is for more modern interfaces on PMS and POS systems.

With this apparent enthusiasm from Gen Z about working in hospitality, the industry is responding with more interest in attracting and retaining this group of eager candidates. To do so, operators are beginning to shift their environments to cater to Gen Z priorities.

Disclaimer

Agilysys Inc. published this content on 31 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 December 2018 16:18:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AGILYSYS, INC.
05:19pAGILYSYS : Gen Z—The Hospitality Workforce of Tomorrow
PU
12/26SMARTPHONES : The Norm for In-Room Services
PU
12/21AGILYSYS : Keeping Up with Walk-ins, Reservations and Wait Lists
PU
12/19AGILYSYS : Millennial-Driven Trends that F&B Technology Should Support
PU
12/17BEST LUXURY HOTEL GROUP WINNER : Hastings Hotels
PU
12/14MARKETS TO WATCH : Rapid Expansion in Global Hotel Construction
PU
12/12AGILYSYS : Hotels Add Culinary Experiences with Talented Chefs
PU
12/12AGILYSYS : Crystal Springs Resort Selects InfoGenesis POS Solution to Enhance Gu..
AQ
12/11AGILYSYS : Closing the Loop on Big Data & Optimizing Revenue
PU
12/11AGILYSYS : Crystal Springs Resort Selects InfoGenesi POS to Enhance Guest Experi..
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 140 M
EBIT 2019 -13,8 M
Net income 2019 -13,9 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,45x
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,16x
Capitalization 343 M
Chart AGILYSYS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Agilysys, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AGILYSYS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 22,0 $
Spread / Average Target 51%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ramesh Srinivasan President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael Anthony Kaufman Chairman
Paul Dowling VP-Information Technology & Operations
Tony Pritchett Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Prabuddha Biswas Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AGILYSYS, INC.18.81%343
ORACLE CORPORATION-5.20%160 030
SAP-6.98%121 805
INTUIT24.13%50 033
SERVICENOW INC38.30%30 393
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.13.38%13 030
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.