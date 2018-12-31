Agilysys : Gen Z—The Hospitality Workforce of Tomorrow

Ours is an industry that employs a considerable percentage of the population, and as the market grows so does the need for a talent pipeline. This is good news for Generation Zers (or iGen), those born between 1995 to 2010, who comprise a large part of the talent pool. A new study by The American Hotel & Lodging Educational Foundation (AHLEF) found that more than 50 percent of the Gen Z demographic-the largest generation in the U.S.-is interested in pursuing a career in hospitality.

As the hospitality workforce of tomorrow that is also one of the most racially diverse age groups and 20 percent bilingual, the appeal of the hospitality industry to them is clear. Gen-Zers view a career in hospitality as one they can be proud of, pays well and offers good benefits. They also recognize the hospitality industry's efforts to be socially responsible.

Understanding generational differences is important because, according to a study by the University of Massachusetts at Amherst, people who are born during certain periods tend to share certain personality traits and work preferences. One way that operators are catering to this younger workforce is by deploying more highly capable hospitality technology solutions. With a younger set of people coming into the hotel industry to work, the preference is for more modern interfaces on PMS and POS systems.

With this apparent enthusiasm from Gen Z about working in hospitality, the industry is responding with more interest in attracting and retaining this group of eager candidates. To do so, operators are beginning to shift their environments to cater to Gen Z priorities.