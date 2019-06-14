Log in
AGILYSYS : Honoring the 2019 AOHT Scholarship Recipients
PU
06/12AGILYSYS : Be Our Guest – Come See What's New @ HITEC 2019
PU
06/10AGILYSYS : What Luxury Really Means
PU
Agilysys : Honoring the 2019 AOHT Scholarship Recipients

06/14/2019 | 01:44pm EDT

Valley High School's 2018-2019 Hospitality and Tourism (@Valley_AOHT) program has ended after another great year - Agilysys is proud to be part of such a recognizable institution.

Celebrating 50 years in the Las Vegas community, the AOHT - Academy of Hospitality and Tourism - has a mission to provide high school students the education and skills necessary to thrive in hospitality and tourism. Rated a 'Model School' with the National Academy Foundation, local business leaders support this important hospitality program. And with support from the community, Valley High School provides students an opportunity to gain a foothold in an ever-burgeoning industry, also exposing them to careers they may not know about otherwise.

Today, Agilysys honors the recipients of the AOHT Scholarships:

  • Crystal Triguero Martinez
  • Adolfo Ramirez-Salazar
  • Jose Chiguila

Nowhere else in the state are students better able to create partnerships with business leaders, hospitality executives, and hotel administration educators as they are at Valley High School. The program is led by an academic board comprised of industry innovators who also provide internships with major Las Vegas resorts and technology partners, as well as the Hotel Administration College at UNLV (University of Nevada, Las Vegas). These connections create a valuable opportunity for AOHT students their skills from the classroom to the real world as some of the most informed, capable employees of tomorrow.

As the program continues, more graduates will move into the industry, eventually becoming our next hospitality leaders.

Disclaimer

Agilysys Inc. published this content on 14 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 June 2019 17:43:07 UTC
