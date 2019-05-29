Agilysys : Hospitality Is Still Built on Guest Relationships

Hospitality is about creating happy guests. Happy, satisfied guests let others know about their stay experience. They become return guests, and they engage with hotel amenities to become an excellent source for incremental revenue and referral business. Here's how hoteliers should be supplementing with technology to create exceptional guest experiences and building guest relationships.

Personalize

PMS technology makes it easy to see expected arrivals and even anticipate VIPs' arrival times. Knowing when a guest is arriving makes it easy to plan a personalized approach. Upon arrival, consider a welcome amenity with a handwritten note. Winning the hearts of guests is the goal. Personal greetings and other touches go a long way when building relationships.

Respect

When a guest enters the lobby, greet them personally but give them a way to reduce the time it takes to get into their room. Provide mobile check-in or a self-check-in kiosk so they can head straight to their room after a long day of travel. These alternatives offer guests the opportunity to decide for themselves how they wish to interact (or not) upon arrival. They will appreciate their stay more as a result.

Be Present

Hospitality is about being available to answer questions and fulfill needs. For those who opt to check-in without stopping by the front desk, personal notes in the guest rooms can go a long way to build relationships. Better still, a note with someone's name and extension to contact will make it easy for guests to find what they need.

Yes, guest relationships still matter. Although some time and planning are involved in creating these relationships, the commitment will certainly give hoteliers an edge against their competitors and create reliable, positive social marketing.