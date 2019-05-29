Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Agilysys, Inc.    AGYS

AGILYSYS, INC.

(AGYS)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Agilysys : Hospitality Is Still Built on Guest Relationships

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/29/2019 | 11:44am EDT

Hospitality is about creating happy guests. Happy, satisfied guests let others know about their stay experience. They become return guests, and they engage with hotel amenities to become an excellent source for incremental revenue and referral business. Here's how hoteliers should be supplementing with technology to create exceptional guest experiences and building guest relationships.

Personalize

PMS technology makes it easy to see expected arrivals and even anticipate VIPs' arrival times. Knowing when a guest is arriving makes it easy to plan a personalized approach. Upon arrival, consider a welcome amenity with a handwritten note. Winning the hearts of guests is the goal. Personal greetings and other touches go a long way when building relationships.

Respect

When a guest enters the lobby, greet them personally but give them a way to reduce the time it takes to get into their room. Provide mobile check-in or a self-check-in kiosk so they can head straight to their room after a long day of travel. These alternatives offer guests the opportunity to decide for themselves how they wish to interact (or not) upon arrival. They will appreciate their stay more as a result.

Be Present

Hospitality is about being available to answer questions and fulfill needs. For those who opt to check-in without stopping by the front desk, personal notes in the guest rooms can go a long way to build relationships. Better still, a note with someone's name and extension to contact will make it easy for guests to find what they need.

Yes, guest relationships still matter. Although some time and planning are involved in creating these relationships, the commitment will certainly give hoteliers an edge against their competitors and create reliable, positive social marketing.

Disclaimer

Agilysys Inc. published this content on 29 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 May 2019 15:43:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AGILYSYS, INC.
11:44aAGILYSYS : Hospitality Is Still Built on Guest Relationships
PU
05/24AGILYSYS : Managements' Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Resul..
AQ
05/23AGILYSYS : Linking to Technology for Remarkable Guest Experiences
PU
05/23AGILYSYS : to Participate at the 2019 Ladenburg Thalmann Technology Conference o..
BU
05/20AGILYSYS : VIP Experiences May Help Airports Find A Place in Hospitality
PU
05/16AGILYSYS INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statemen..
AQ
05/16AGILYSYS : Fiscal 2019 Fourth Quarter Revenue Rises 14.2% to Record $36.6 Millio..
BU
05/15AGILYSYS : Tribal Gaming Industry Leaders to Meet in Southern California
PU
05/09AGILYSYS : Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada Selects Agilysys' Eatec Solutio..
AQ
05/08AGILYSYS : Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada Selects Agilysys' Eatec® Soluti..
BU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2020 156 M
EBIT 2020 -
Net income 2020 -11,4 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
P/E ratio 2021
Capi. / Sales 2020 3,41x
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,03x
Capitalization 533 M
Chart AGILYSYS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Agilysys, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AGILYSYS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 25,5 $
Spread / Average Target 12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ramesh Srinivasan President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael Anthony Kaufman Chairman
Paul Dowling VP-Information Technology & Operations
Tony Pritchett Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Prabuddha Biswas Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AGILYSYS, INC.58.09%533
ORACLE CORPORATION16.88%176 864
SAP30.17%155 256
INTUIT29.90%66 289
SERVICENOW INC49.76%49 468
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.36.75%18 773
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About