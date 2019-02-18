Log in
AGILYSYS, INC.

AGILYSYS, INC.

(AGYS)
My previous session
02/15 04:00:00 pm
20.34 USD   +2.52%
Agilysys : How Hotels Are Driving Direct Bookings

02/18/2019

Direct bookings are an important part of a hotel's strategy that brings them closer to ideal margins. With their broad reach and heavy investments in online visibility, OTAs (Online Travel Agencies) have dominated the booking space. All more the reason for hotels to take a thoughtful approach as they shift to more direct bookings.

Although OTAs help position hotels in the forefront, their steep commission rates, ranging from 15% to as much as 25%, is a major reason why hoteliers have begun looking for opportunities to compel guests to book directly on the hotels' websites. Direct bookings not only translate to higher margins but also a more personalized guest engagement opportunity. Today we share a few strategies that hotels can leverage to increase the amount of direct bookings.

According to a study by Phocuswright about American travelers, more than 68% booked hotels on their smartphone or tablet in the last twelve months. More travelers are making reservations from their smart devices, with more than half of those find it convenient to organize and book their trip entirely on mobile devices. These results indicate the importance of a mobile-friendly hotel website that provides a positive user experience with simplified navigation and booking experiences.

Websites can be a major investment. Consider using it to capitalize on visitors by incorporating pop-ups and other graphical features that may promote competitive rates when the visitor books direct. Such promotional features can quickly capture the attention of potential guests and entice immediate bookings. These promotional messages can be coupled with value add-ons like free parking, wi-fi, complimentary breakfast or other incentives not found elsewhere.

Even guest reviews and other guest-generated content can be used to draw in more visitors and direct bookings. Positive reviews and shared pictures will give potential guests the extra confidence they may need to book direct. Hotels also have direct access to communicate with past guests, a relationship that enables them to encourage future bookings via the hotel's site.

Disclaimer

Agilysys Inc. published this content on 18 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 February 2019 19:52:04 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 141 M
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 -13,9 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
Capi. / Sales 2019 3,40x
Capi. / Sales 2020 3,01x
Capitalization 479 M
Chart AGILYSYS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Agilysys, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AGILYSYS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 22,0 $
Spread / Average Target 8,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ramesh Srinivasan President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael Anthony Kaufman Chairman
Paul Dowling VP-Information Technology & Operations
Tony Pritchett Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Prabuddha Biswas Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AGILYSYS, INC.41.84%479
ORACLE CORPORATION14.55%185 619
SAP8.48%130 839
INTUIT18.53%60 549
SERVICENOW INC31.92%42 116
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.25.34%17 461
