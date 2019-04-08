Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Agilysys, Inc.    AGYS

AGILYSYS, INC.

(AGYS)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Agilysys : How Will Technology and Automation Affect the Hospitality Industry?

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/08/2019 | 05:33pm EDT

Automation, artificial intelligence and robotics have all significantly impacted and transformed many industries, including hospitality where it has been adopted for processes to augment human interaction. Although, in many instances the check-in and check-out processes may now be performed by automated machines, or kiosks; changing the guest experience as we know it.

Millions of jobs and tasks typically undertaken by humans have been overtaken by automation. In fact, studies predict the loss of nearly 5 million jobs to automation and robots by the year 2020. Therefore, it's necessary to examine how this seemingly inevitable evolution will disrupt the hospitality industry and in turn, the guest journey.

A clear example of this are OTAs, which have replaced countless travel and booking agent jobs. However, to survive in this new age environment, some travel agencies have adapted by switching their business models and becoming more exclusive, offering a la carte experiences that appeal to those seeking more luxurious getaways.

With travel agencies, for instance, personalization is their core value proposition. The same tendencies will be observed with hospitality, where personalizing the guest experience is becoming a key differentiator for many hotels. As automation and technology take over many hospitality workflows, daily tasks and operational processes, more importance will be placed on enhancing customer service skills across all hotel job roles. Staff can also dedicate more of their valuable time toward meaningful interactions and personally tackling the more complex issues for guests. Doing so will lead to a value-oriented interaction with guests, delivering an exceptional experience whether they are ordering room service, requesting housekeeping or checking out at the front desk.

The unique nature of the hospitality industry is that the guest experience is the product. And, while technology can't substitute the warmth and friendliness of a welcoming concierge, it can significantly serve the needs of both guests and operators by facilitating positive human interactions. For example, by anticipating guests' needs through data analytics derived from the PMS system, hotel operators can understand guest expectations, optimize inventory and staff resources, and plan an exceptional experience for every guest.

Property management solutions that can integrate with different technologies and deliver valuable insights will be key in providing the competitive advantage that is a personalized guest experience. Providing a memorable guest service is incumbent upon positive human interaction, and in today's world, automation and efficient technologies hold the key to transforming every experience and enabling hotel staff to take the guest journey to a whole new level.

Disclaimer

Agilysys Inc. published this content on 08 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2019 21:32:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AGILYSYS, INC.
05:33pAGILYSYS : How Will Technology and Automation Affect the Hospitality Industry?
PU
04:06pAGILYSYS : Appoints Dana Jones to Board of Directors
BU
04/05AGILYSYS : HT-Next Presents The Future of Hospitality Technology
PU
04/03AGILYSYS : Eco-Friendly Hotels Are Transforming the Guest Experience
PU
04/01PART 3 OF 3 : Guest Experience Management (GEM) Study Insights
PU
03/29AGILYSYS : Why Resorts & Hotels Should Leverage Pinterest
PU
03/27PART 2 OF 3 : Guest Experience Management (GEM) Study Insights
PU
03/25AGILYSYS : Properties Monetize with Co-working Spaces
PU
03/21AGILYSYS : Rosewood Hotels & Resorts Selects InfoGenesis POS for its Five-Star T..
AQ
03/20AGILYSYS : The Upsides of Digitizing Hotel Housekeeping
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 141 M
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 -13,3 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
Capi. / Sales 2019 3,30x
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,99x
Capitalization 465 M
Chart AGILYSYS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Agilysys, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AGILYSYS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 25,5 $
Spread / Average Target 29%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ramesh Srinivasan President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael Anthony Kaufman Chairman
Paul Dowling VP-Information Technology & Operations
Tony Pritchett Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Prabuddha Biswas Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AGILYSYS, INC.37.80%462
ORACLE CORPORATION19.45%183 938
SAP17.91%141 183
INTUIT32.94%68 040
SERVICENOW INC33.10%42 784
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.34.02%18 285
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About