Agilysys : Inspire 2019 Tees Off in Las Vegas

Agilysys hosted its Inspire 2019 Golf Event at the beautiful Bear's Best Las Vegas on Sunday, February 24th. A few inches of snow in the days leading up to the event and some residual frozen greens didn't stop these players from enjoying the beautiful desert landscape under all-day sunshine. The tee-off served as the official launch of the annual user conference.

Congratulations to the winning foursome from Heritage Hospitality, Banff Centre, Epson and Agilysys!

Tech Trends for Golfers

The latest developments in golf are centered around equipment improvements that help players have more fun and possibly lower their handicaps. A leading course in Florida offers LED-lighted driving ranges. Others boast carts equipped with LED screens, such as the ones used at Bear's Best. But that's not all…

Resort operators are working smarter and managing their resources differently too. Innovation is happening at a rapid pace, and golf management technology is helping operators utilize their resources more efficiently and enhance the player experience. It's only a matter of a short time before we see carts that allow golfers to order food and have delivered anywhere on the course, using the cart's GPS tracking.

Technology handles so much more than simply operating a pro shop. Operators are organizing tournaments, scheduling and monitoring tee times, directing staff and overseeing the player experience, including personal preferences, histories and even player development. Technology helps operators to provide a more valuable, seamless golfing experience for players. This 'frictionless' experience can go a long way to build brand reputation and attract more players, ultimately creating a competitive edge that maximizes bottom line performance.