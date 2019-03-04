Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Agilysys, Inc.    AGYS

AGILYSYS, INC.

(AGYS)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 03/04 01:28:41 pm
20.425 USD   -1.28%
12:50pAGILYSYS : Inspire 2019 Tees Off in Las Vegas
PU
03/01AGILYSYS -FINGER FOOD : The next meal is as far as the phone
AQ
02/28AGILYSYS : Your Next Meal May Be Right on Your Phone
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Agilysys : Inspire 2019 Tees Off in Las Vegas

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/04/2019 | 12:50pm EST

Agilysys hosted its Inspire 2019 Golf Event at the beautiful Bear's Best Las Vegas on Sunday, February 24th. A few inches of snow in the days leading up to the event and some residual frozen greens didn't stop these players from enjoying the beautiful desert landscape under all-day sunshine. The tee-off served as the official launch of the annual user conference.

Congratulations to the winning foursome from Heritage Hospitality, Banff Centre, Epson and Agilysys!

Tech Trends for Golfers

The latest developments in golf are centered around equipment improvements that help players have more fun and possibly lower their handicaps. A leading course in Florida offers LED-lighted driving ranges. Others boast carts equipped with LED screens, such as the ones used at Bear's Best. But that's not all…

Resort operators are working smarter and managing their resources differently too. Innovation is happening at a rapid pace, and golf management technology is helping operators utilize their resources more efficiently and enhance the player experience. It's only a matter of a short time before we see carts that allow golfers to order food and have delivered anywhere on the course, using the cart's GPS tracking.

Technology handles so much more than simply operating a pro shop. Operators are organizing tournaments, scheduling and monitoring tee times, directing staff and overseeing the player experience, including personal preferences, histories and even player development. Technology helps operators to provide a more valuable, seamless golfing experience for players. This 'frictionless' experience can go a long way to build brand reputation and attract more players, ultimately creating a competitive edge that maximizes bottom line performance.

Disclaimer

Agilysys Inc. published this content on 04 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 March 2019 17:49:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AGILYSYS, INC.
12:50pAGILYSYS : Inspire 2019 Tees Off in Las Vegas
PU
03/01AGILYSYS -FINGER FOOD : The next meal is as far as the phone
AQ
02/28AGILYSYS : Your Next Meal May Be Right on Your Phone
PU
02/26AGILYSYS : Hotels in The Age of Instagram
PU
02/22AGILYSYS : Hospitality is Powered by Cloud Technology
PU
02/21AGILYSYS INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form..
AQ
02/20AGILYSYS : Mastercard Removes Signature Panels from Cards
PU
02/18AGILYSYS : How Hotels Are Driving Direct Bookings
PU
02/11AGILYSYS : Hospitality's Evolution to Biometric Technology
PU
02/08AGILYSYS : 4 Simple Steps to Limit Food Waste
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 141 M
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 -13,9 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
Capi. / Sales 2019 3,46x
Capi. / Sales 2020 3,06x
Capitalization 487 M
Chart AGILYSYS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Agilysys, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AGILYSYS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 22,0 $
Spread / Average Target 6,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ramesh Srinivasan President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael Anthony Kaufman Chairman
Paul Dowling VP-Information Technology & Operations
Tony Pritchett Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Prabuddha Biswas Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AGILYSYS, INC.44.28%492
ORACLE CORPORATION16.30%187 090
SAP9.16%131 487
INTUIT27.21%64 025
SERVICENOW INC36.77%42 932
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.30.64%18 087
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.