AGILYSYS, INC.

AGILYSYS, INC.

(AGYS)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 03/08 11:48:53 am
20.135 USD   -0.37%
Agilysys : Inspire 2019—A Success!

03/08/2019 | 11:15am EST

Agilysys' annual user conference-Inspire, was a hit! The conference kicked off with a golf event on Sunday, February 24th. The following Monday evening, more than 650 participants were treated to a warm Welcome Reception and made new friends over cocktails. With over 50 educational sessions to choose from, throughout the week attendees explored topics and techniques that would enable them to strengthen the way they use their existing hospitality technology stacks.

The first full day opened on Tuesday when Agilysys' CEO, Ramesh Srinivasan, shared the company's latest strides and vision for the future. Participants cheered as keynote speaker and NFL Hall-of-Famer, Terrell Davis, sat down for a fireside chat with the company's VP of Marketing describing critical lessons learned from his football career and interacting with excited audience members. Tuesday concluded with the traditional Partner Pavilion Reception, an opportunity to catch-up with friends and make new connections with a broad network of industry partners and peers.

On Wednesday, the final day of Inspire, several lucky winners were randomly drawn to receive valuable prizes from more than 30 Inspire sponsors. Prizes ranged from cash, Google Home assistants, Bluetooth headphones, Apple watches and more. The conference wrapped up with an executive management Q&A session that gave participants the chance to ask their most pressing questions of leadership.

The culmination of Inspire has always been the final evening's Main Event. This year, everyone jumped aboard the bus to be transported to the energizing atmosphere of The Beer Park at Paris. It was the perfect way to unwind, complete with live music and tasty bites in a casual, inviting rooftop setting that overlooked the best of the Las Vegas Strip.

Inspire 2019 was indeed a success, bringing together hospitality professionals from finance, operations, marketing and IT for enlightening sessions, and outstanding keynote presentation and valuable peer-networking.

Stay tuned for Inspire 2020!

Disclaimer

Agilysys Inc. published this content on 08 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2019 16:14:08 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 141 M
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 -13,9 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
Capi. / Sales 2019 3,38x
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,99x
Capitalization 476 M
Chart AGILYSYS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Agilysys, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AGILYSYS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 22,0 $
Spread / Average Target 8,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ramesh Srinivasan President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael Anthony Kaufman Chairman
Paul Dowling VP-Information Technology & Operations
Tony Pritchett Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Prabuddha Biswas Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AGILYSYS, INC.40.93%476
ORACLE CORPORATION15.95%188 705
SAP9.65%131 214
INTUIT25.43%63 584
SERVICENOW INC31.07%42 123
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.30.81%18 006
