Agilysys : Kiawah Island Golf Resort Boosts Bookings and ADR

Welcome to the luxurious Kiawah Island Golf Resort, where for more than 30 years the demand for their exquisite guest rooms, villas, homes and many amenities continued to grow, outpacing the capabilities of the resort's online booking engine. For years, guests were required to call resort staff to get property and room details and make reservations. Managing direct bookings isn't easy, but with the right digital tools that encourage guest interaction, online reservations have increased 7X in the first nine months since deployment - a number that is well beyond the resort's expectations.

Guests appreciate the convenience of the resort's digital booking capabilities with details about guest rooms, villas, homes, activities, dining, services and entertainment using an interactive web interface.

'Guests want to see pics of the exact location and room they are booking. Agilysys rGuest® Book makes it possible, and it's a lot more user-friendly than the previous online reservations tool.'

Director of Revenue

Today, Kiawah Island Golf Resort delivers outstanding convenience and service to new and repeat guests with a more appealing presentation of all the villa choices and resort amenities, including the ability for guests to book right online.