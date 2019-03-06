Log in
Agilysys : Kiawah Island Golf Resort Boosts Bookings and ADR

03/06/2019 | 11:17am EST

Welcome to the luxurious Kiawah Island Golf Resort, where for more than 30 years the demand for their exquisite guest rooms, villas, homes and many amenities continued to grow, outpacing the capabilities of the resort's online booking engine. For years, guests were required to call resort staff to get property and room details and make reservations. Managing direct bookings isn't easy, but with the right digital tools that encourage guest interaction, online reservations have increased 7X in the first nine months since deployment - a number that is well beyond the resort's expectations.

Guests appreciate the convenience of the resort's digital booking capabilities with details about guest rooms, villas, homes, activities, dining, services and entertainment using an interactive web interface.

'Guests want to see pics of the exact location and room they are booking. Agilysys rGuest® Book makes it possible, and it's a lot more user-friendly than the previous online reservations tool.'

Director of Revenue

Today, Kiawah Island Golf Resort delivers outstanding convenience and service to new and repeat guests with a more appealing presentation of all the villa choices and resort amenities, including the ability for guests to book right online.

Disclaimer

Agilysys Inc. published this content on 06 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 March 2019 16:16:04 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 141 M
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 -13,9 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
Capi. / Sales 2019 3,49x
Capi. / Sales 2020 3,08x
Capitalization 490 M
Chart AGILYSYS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Agilysys, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AGILYSYS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 22,0 $
Spread / Average Target 5,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ramesh Srinivasan President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael Anthony Kaufman Chairman
Paul Dowling VP-Information Technology & Operations
Tony Pritchett Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Prabuddha Biswas Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AGILYSYS, INC.45.40%490
ORACLE CORPORATION15.26%187 916
SAP9.71%132 377
INTUIT26.60%64 014
SERVICENOW INC32.55%42 598
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.31.60%18 262
