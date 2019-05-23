Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Agilysys, Inc.    AGYS

AGILYSYS, INC.

(AGYS)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Agilysys : Linking to Technology for Remarkable Guest Experiences

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/23/2019 | 01:43pm EDT

Hospitality is about creating a memorable impression with guests. It's much more than just offering a room - checking people in and checking them out. Are your operations functioning at a level that allows you to efficiently fulfill guest requests? To help make that happen, technology can give you an extraordinary amount of data about guests and, consequently, a leg up on the competition. A cloud-based PMS is one such tool that helps resorts provide the most comfortable, welcoming experiences. Resort staff can record data on guest preferences: details about in-room dining, retail purchases or spa amenities. It's this collection of data that allows you to anticipate guest needs and provide service levels that make their stay memorable.

How well is the integrated experience tailored to your guest journey models? Remember that guests are not just visiting your property for the guest room. Ideally, you're selling unique experiences via your direct booking site with an intuitive interface and exciting imagery. Or perhaps you offer mobile check-in to increase efficiency and limit any potential for friction during check-in and check-out processes. There are many advanced hospitality technology choices that can help you take guest service to the next level.

It's also important to keep thinking about how your property might appeal to younger generations. Updating your technology to better suit a tech-savvy population will help your property stand out as a forward-thinking brand. Before bringing on new technology, be sure it's user-friendly for people of all ages. Keeping the user experience simple and intuitive for guests and staff will encourage more people to use it while elevating your brand.

Disclaimer

Agilysys Inc. published this content on 23 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 May 2019 17:42:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AGILYSYS, INC.
01:43pAGILYSYS : Linking to Technology for Remarkable Guest Experiences
PU
01:01pAGILYSYS : to Participate at the 2019 Ladenburg Thalmann Technology Conference o..
BU
05/20AGILYSYS : VIP Experiences May Help Airports Find A Place in Hospitality
PU
05/16AGILYSYS INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statemen..
AQ
05/16AGILYSYS : Fiscal 2019 Fourth Quarter Revenue Rises 14.2% to Record $36.6 Millio..
BU
05/15AGILYSYS : Tribal Gaming Industry Leaders to Meet in Southern California
PU
05/09AGILYSYS : Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada Selects Agilysys' Eatec Solutio..
AQ
05/08AGILYSYS : Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada Selects Agilysys' Eatec® Soluti..
BU
05/02AGILYSYS : to Report Fiscal 2019 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results on May 16 ..
BU
04/30AGILYSYS : Interactive Kiosks Elevate Guest Service
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2020 156 M
EBIT 2020 -
Net income 2020 -11,4 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
P/E ratio 2021
Capi. / Sales 2020 3,40x
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,02x
Capitalization 531 M
Chart AGILYSYS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Agilysys, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AGILYSYS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 25,5 $
Spread / Average Target 13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ramesh Srinivasan President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael Anthony Kaufman Chairman
Paul Dowling VP-Information Technology & Operations
Tony Pritchett Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Prabuddha Biswas Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AGILYSYS, INC.57.53%531
ORACLE CORPORATION19.98%185 237
SAP33.07%158 421
INTUIT25.75%64 128
SERVICENOW INC53.55%50 718
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.38.38%19 082
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About