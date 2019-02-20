Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Agilysys, Inc.    AGYS

AGILYSYS, INC.

(AGYS)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 02/20 01:10:25 pm
20.555 USD   +0.61%
12:54pAGILYSYS : Mastercard Removes Signature Panels from Cards
PU
02/18AGILYSYS : How Hotels Are Driving Direct Bookings
PU
02/11AGILYSYS : Hospitality's Evolution to Biometric Technology
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Agilysys : Mastercard Removes Signature Panels from Cards

02/20/2019 | 12:54pm EST

Whether guests are booking online, ordering poolside, tableside or at the tee, it's the payment technology that enables them to buy things from virtually anywhere. However, this increasing flexibility intensifies the risks of fraudulent transactions. How do we continue to provide such flexible guest service without putting hospitality operations at risk?

As more flexible, mobile payment offerings come to market, enabling operators to provide guest service virtually anywhere on property, these solutions will also become smarter. Brands are modernizing their payments, and in doing so, they're taking steps to protect their businesses while creating competitive differentiation.

All four major credit card brands made headlines last year when signature requirements were made optional at the point of sale. Commerce has benefited with streamlined checkout processes. More recently, Mastercard announced that the company is now making the signature panel on cards optional for issuers effective this Spring, April 2019. Soon we will see Mastercard cards being issued without a signature panel. If operators are still requiring signatures however, they soon won't have anything to compare and authenticate the cardholder's identity.

In the online space, Mastercard is also pushing the adoption of new security technologies to streamline checkout. This year, in partnership with payment processors and banks, the company will introduce one-time tokens to obviate the need for tedious input of cardholder information. With token services, guests can store their card credentials without the risk of exposing actual card account details. It also prevents service disruptions by automatically updating card credentials should a card expire.

To keep transactions running smoothly and securely, some brands are transitioning to payment alternatives like mobile wallets, such as Apple Pay or Samsung Pay. NFC transactions are perceived by guests and operators as being more secure, and much more convenient than traditional card payment methods. With a simple tap of their phone or watch, the guest doesn't need to take the extra time to dig out their physical card. This benefits the reputation of hospitality brands everywhere with a modern experience for guests.

Disclaimer

Agilysys Inc. published this content on 20 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 February 2019 17:53:08 UTC
Latest news on AGILYSYS, INC.
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 141 M
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 -13,9 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
Capi. / Sales 2019 3,42x
Capi. / Sales 2020 3,02x
Capitalization 481 M
Chart AGILYSYS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Agilysys, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AGILYSYS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 22,0 $
Spread / Average Target 7,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ramesh Srinivasan President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael Anthony Kaufman Chairman
Paul Dowling VP-Information Technology & Operations
Tony Pritchett Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Prabuddha Biswas Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AGILYSYS, INC.42.47%481
ORACLE CORPORATION15.22%186 696
SAP8.16%130 965
INTUIT19.19%60 888
SERVICENOW INC31.92%42 060
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.25.34%18 169
