Agilysys : NFL Hall-of-Famer Terrell Davis to Give Keynote Address at Agilysys' Annual User Conference—Inspire 2019

Agilysys, Inc. (Nasdaq: AGYS), a leading global provider of next-generation hospitality software solutions and services, announced today that Terrell Davis, two-time Super Bowl champion and pro football Hall-of-Famer, will keynote its 2019 annual user conference—Inspire, taking place at Caesars Palace Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas from February 24 - 27.

“Agilysys is honored to be joined by Terrell Davis as the keynote speaker for our customer user conference, our largest annual event designed to help customers drive profitability through their hospitality solution investments,” said Agilysys’ Vice President of Marketing Heather Foster. “Terrell Davis not only has an extensive football resume, he is also an accomplished entrepreneur whose strategic business mindset was shaped by his experiences on and off the field. We look forward to hearing his incredible story and insights on what it takes to win and grow.”

Terrell Davis was inducted as the 21st member of the Ring of Fame in 2007 after establishing himself as the Denver Broncos’ all-time leading rusher, spending his eight-year career with the team from 1995 to 2002. After capturing league and Super Bowl MVP honors, Davis has gone on to enjoy a successful career in business, co-founding The Terrell Davis Group, a real estate development firm in Colorado.

“I am thrilled and flattered to have been selected as the keynote speaker at this year’s Agilysys user conference,” said Davis. “As an entrepreneur myself, I have seen first-hand how forging trust and a collaborative approach help drive positive business results. I’m excited to address this talented audience and share lessons from professional football that I deem instantly relatable and actionable to the corporate world.”

Every year Agilysys hosts its customer user conference, Inspire, giving attendees a front-row seat to the most innovative hospitality technology. Across three-days, Inspire offers a purpose-filled agenda for customers to get an in-depth look at the hospitality solutions they use every day from the creators of these technologies. One of the conference’s main components is a thoughtfully prepared curriculum with powerful educational sessions where customers can find solutions to their technology challenges with actionable takeaways. Inspire serves as an industry networking platform and a forum to discuss tools, technologies, and everyday processes used to improve information-sharing, workflows and the resort guest experience.

About Agilysys

Agilysys has been a leader in hospitality software for more than 40 years, delivering innovative guest-centric technology solutions for gaming, hotels, resorts and cruise, corporate foodservice management, restaurants, universities, stadia and healthcare. Agilysys offers the most comprehensive software solutions in the industry, including point-of-sale (POS), property management (PMS), inventory and procurement, payments, and related applications, to manage the entire guest journey. Agilysys is known for its leadership in hospitality, its broad product offerings and its customer-centric service. Some of the largest hospitality companies around the world use Agilysys solutions to help improve guest loyalty, drive revenue growth and increase operational efficiencies. Agilysys operates across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and India with headquarters located in Alpharetta, GA. For more information visit Agilysys.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190207005097/en/