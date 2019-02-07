Agilysys : NFL Hall-of-Famer Terrell Davis to Give Keynote Address at Agilysys' Annual User Conference—Inspire 2019

Agilysys,
Inc. (Nasdaq: AGYS), a leading global provider of next-generation
hospitality software solutions and services, announced today that
Terrell Davis, two-time Super Bowl champion and pro football
Hall-of-Famer, will keynote its 2019 annual user conference—Inspire,
taking place at Caesars Palace Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas from February
24 - 27.
“Agilysys is honored to be joined by Terrell Davis as the keynote
speaker for our customer user conference, our largest annual event
designed to help customers drive profitability through their hospitality
solution investments,” said Agilysys’ Vice President of Marketing
Heather Foster. “Terrell Davis not only has an extensive football
resume, he is also an accomplished entrepreneur whose strategic business
mindset was shaped by his experiences on and off the field. We look
forward to hearing his incredible story and insights on what it takes to
win and grow.”
Terrell Davis was inducted as the 21st member of the Ring of Fame in
2007 after establishing himself as the Denver Broncos’ all-time leading
rusher, spending his eight-year career with the team from 1995 to 2002.
After capturing league and Super Bowl MVP honors, Davis has gone on to
enjoy a successful career in business, co-founding The Terrell Davis
Group, a real estate development firm in Colorado.
“I am thrilled and flattered to have been selected as the keynote
speaker at this year’s Agilysys user conference,” said Davis. “As an
entrepreneur myself, I have seen first-hand how forging trust and a
collaborative approach help drive positive business results. I’m excited
to address this talented audience and share lessons from professional
football that I deem instantly relatable and actionable to the corporate
world.”
Every year Agilysys hosts its customer user conference, Inspire, giving
attendees a front-row seat to the most innovative hospitality
technology. Across three-days, Inspire offers a purpose-filled agenda
for customers to get an in-depth look at the hospitality solutions they
use every day from the creators of these technologies. One of the
conference’s main components is a thoughtfully prepared curriculum with
powerful educational sessions where customers can find solutions to
their technology challenges with actionable takeaways. Inspire serves as
an industry networking platform and a forum to discuss tools,
technologies, and everyday processes used to improve
information-sharing, workflows and the resort guest experience.
About Agilysys
Agilysys has been a leader in hospitality software for more than 40
years, delivering innovative guest-centric technology solutions for
gaming, hotels, resorts and cruise, corporate foodservice management,
restaurants, universities, stadia and healthcare. Agilysys offers the
most comprehensive software solutions in the industry, including point-of-sale
(POS), property
management (PMS), inventory
and procurement, payments,
and related applications, to manage the entire guest journey. Agilysys
is known for its leadership in hospitality, its broad product offerings
and its customer-centric service. Some of the largest hospitality
companies around the world use Agilysys solutions to help improve guest
loyalty, drive revenue growth and increase operational efficiencies.
Agilysys operates across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and India
with headquarters located in Alpharetta, GA. For more information visit Agilysys.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190207005097/en/