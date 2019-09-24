Log in
Agilysys : Nimble Natured Independent Hotels Increase ADR with Logical Rate Yielding

09/24/2019 | 11:47am EDT

Hoteliers have been fine-tuning their efforts at setting rates for rooms and upgrades for decades. What used to be an entirely manual process requiring at least one full-time staff member is today made simpler with an automated approach to setting prices for maximum profit. Unlike their enterprise brothers, independent locations generally have little staff and far less time to make on-the-spot revenue management decisions. They can, however, create dynamically adjusted rates based on anticipated demand and occupancy, without underselling the property's value.

That's not to say a revenue management strategy is unessential. It is arguably one of the most important aspects of successfully operating your hotel. A property's trends, including historical occupancy rates, RevPAR and ADR; as well as competitive rates and upcoming events at the hotel and in the vicinity are all predictors for demand. Each is crucially important for setting prices that prompt guests to make a booking.

How do you make it work for your independent, boutique, or small chain? Find the right solutions, and with a little setup, most of the work can happen automatically. Whether you offer specialty packages, amenities, upgrades, dining, or other services, no property should be without the ever-important rate yield management logic found in specific property management systems.

How Rate Yielding Works:

  • Offer pre-defined rates based on weekend stays, upcoming events or holidays
  • Set controls to increase or decrease prices base on occupancy at the time of booking
  • Offer discounts when a guest books multiple nights
  • Configure rates for advance bookings using your own rules

Hospitality technology, booking trends, guest expectations - nothing stays the same for too long. While revenue management depends on data from the past, your strategies for the future are bound to be affected by the demand for last-minute deals that influence the way people book rooms. Respond quickly to meet this demand and your property will stand apart.

Disclaimer

Agilysys Inc. published this content on 24 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2019 15:46:01 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 157 M
EBIT 2020 -5,55 M
Net income 2020 -9,18 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -76,9x
P/E ratio 2021 -140x
Capi. / Sales2020 4,04x
Capi. / Sales2021 3,60x
Capitalization 634 M
Chart AGILYSYS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Agilysys, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AGILYSYS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 27,00  $
Last Close Price 27,29  $
Spread / Highest target 2,60%
Spread / Average Target -1,06%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,73%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ramesh Srinivasan President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael Anthony Kaufman Chairman
Anthony S. Pritchett Chief Financial Officer & Head-Invest Relations
Robert L. Jacks Chief Information Officer
Prabuddha Biswas Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AGILYSYS, INC.90.31%634
ORACLE CORPORATION19.65%177 636
SAP AG24.38%141 915
INTUIT36.65%69 960
SERVICENOW INC49.96%50 052
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.47.16%20 747
