Agilysys : Reports Findings of The State of Hospitality Technology Annual Research Study

Agilysys,
Inc. (Nasdaq: AGYS), a leading global provider of next-generation
hospitality software solutions and services, today announced the release
of its annual hospitality infrastructure study, Guest
Experience Management: How to Deliver What Matters Most to Guests.
Based on survey data from more than 300 hospitality managers and
executives across various functional disciplines at 184 properties, the
annual survey examines the state of hospitality technology and its
impact on the guest journey and experience.
The focus of this year’s study is the rapidly growing area of Guest
Experience Management (GEM), the practice of developing, designing and
aligning guest interactions in a manner that exceeds expectations and
boosts satisfaction, advocacy and long-term loyalty.
According to the study, over 57 percent of survey respondents said
technology solution integration is a key component of delivering
best-in-class guest experience management (GEM).
Agilysys’ annual study tracks the guest experience attributes that set
properties apart, according to hoteliers. It also uncovers the most
critical guest experience capabilities for competitiveness, the
challenges that limit guest experience improvement, and the ways hotels
are leveraging their technology providers.
Other key findings from this year’s study include:
-
Over 30% of survey respondents said that real-time access to reporting
through shared data and analytics are the most important property
management system attributes that support GEM.
-
Over 51% of survey respondents indicated that more in-room technology
complemented by guest self-service and mobile-ready applications are
most critical to the competitiveness of their property.
“Delivering a superior guest experience is the primary goal of all hotel
strategy and operations,” said Agilysys’ Director of Product Marketing,
Robert Shecterle. “This study delivers actionable insights into how to
manage the accelerating pace of change in guest expectations and the
technology required to meet and exceed guest experience goals.”
The annual study is available on the Agilysys website.
to access the report.
