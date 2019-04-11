Log in
Agilysys : Reports Findings of The State of Hospitality Technology Annual Research Study

0
04/11/2019 | 07:31am EDT

Agilysys, Inc. (Nasdaq: AGYS), a leading global provider of next-generation hospitality software solutions and services, today announced the release of its annual hospitality infrastructure study, Guest Experience Management: How to Deliver What Matters Most to Guests.

Based on survey data from more than 300 hospitality managers and executives across various functional disciplines at 184 properties, the annual survey examines the state of hospitality technology and its impact on the guest journey and experience.

The focus of this year’s study is the rapidly growing area of Guest Experience Management (GEM), the practice of developing, designing and aligning guest interactions in a manner that exceeds expectations and boosts satisfaction, advocacy and long-term loyalty.

According to the study, over 57 percent of survey respondents said technology solution integration is a key component of delivering best-in-class guest experience management (GEM).

Agilysys’ annual study tracks the guest experience attributes that set properties apart, according to hoteliers. It also uncovers the most critical guest experience capabilities for competitiveness, the challenges that limit guest experience improvement, and the ways hotels are leveraging their technology providers.

Other key findings from this year’s study include:

  • Over 30% of survey respondents said that real-time access to reporting through shared data and analytics are the most important property management system attributes that support GEM.
  • Over 51% of survey respondents indicated that more in-room technology complemented by guest self-service and mobile-ready applications are most critical to the competitiveness of their property.

“Delivering a superior guest experience is the primary goal of all hotel strategy and operations,” said Agilysys’ Director of Product Marketing, Robert Shecterle. “This study delivers actionable insights into how to manage the accelerating pace of change in guest expectations and the technology required to meet and exceed guest experience goals.”

The annual study is available on the Agilysys website. Click here to access the report.

About Agilysys

Agilysys has been a leader in hospitality software for more than 40 years, delivering innovative guest-centric technology solutions for gaming, hotels, resorts and cruise, corporate foodservice management, restaurants, universities, stadia and healthcare. Agilysys offers the most comprehensive software solutions in the industry, including point-of-sale (POS), property management (PMS), inventory and procurement, payments, and related applications, to manage the entire guest journey. Agilysys is known for its leadership in hospitality, its broad product offerings and its customer-centric service. Some of the largest hospitality companies around the world use Agilysys solutions to help improve guest loyalty, drive revenue growth and increase operational efficiencies. Agilysys operates across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and India with headquarters located in Alpharetta, GA. For more information visit Agilysys.com.


© Business Wire 2019
