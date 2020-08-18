Agilysys : Saba Rock Resort Selects Agilysys Property Management System (PMS) and Point of Sale (POS) Solutions

Agilysys Stay PMS, rGuest Book and InfoGenesis POS Solutions Will Improve the Guest Journey, Increase Revenue and Enhance Operational Efficiency

Agilysys, Inc. (Nasdaq: AGYS), a leading global provider of next-generation hospitality software solutions and services, today announced that Saba Rock Resort in the British Virgin Islands has selected a suite of Agilysys SaaS solutions, including Agilysys Stay PMS, rGuest Book online booking engine and InfoGenesis POS, to help improve the overall guest experience, increase revenue and enhance the resort’s operational efficiency.

Saba Rock, an iconic resort island destination located in the middle of the British Virgin Islands, attracts sailors, adventurers, yachtsmen, divers, kite-surfers and vacationers. With a uniquely relaxed island atmosphere, stylish gastronomy and beach-chic accommodations, guests at Saba Rock will have every opportunity to enjoy barefoot-luxury living at the island resort.

Opening in early 2021, Saba Rock looked to Agilysys’ cloud-native SaaS PMS and POS solutions as part of its post-hurricane rebuilding process. Guests can begin their island journey with rGuest Book, a commission-free direct-channel online booking engine, to make reservations for the resort’s elegant luxury accommodations as well as view flexible room upgrades and add-on options to increase revenue and promote guest loyalty.

Agilysys Stay PMS will welcome guests at check-in, and with ready access to guest preferences, allow staff to connect on a personal level. With an easy to use browser-based UI, Agilysys Stay offers Saba Rock fast time to value through improved operational efficiency and elevated guest service. Due to its breadth of features and ease-of use, Agilysys Stay is being implemented broadly across hotels of all sizes, from chains to small boutiques.

With two richly stocked bars and an open-air restaurant serving freshly caught seafood, burgers and other savory favorites, the resort will rely on Agilysys’ award-winning, comprehensive point-of-sale system, InfoGenesis POS. Its easy-to-use terminal and tablet touchscreen applications offer industry-leading offline capabilities and will streamline the guest experience while optimizing food & beverage operations.

“Saba Rock is excited to implement Agilysys SaaS solutions as part of our rebuilding process,” said Alain Prion, Resort Manager at Saba Rock. “Their user-friendly Agilysys Stay PMS solution and rGuest Book online reservations engine will allow us to focus on the guest experience and not the software. Additionally, InfoGenesis POS will help us to efficiently and effectively provide our guests with the highest quality service in our restaurants and bars at all times, regardless of online connectivity.”

Agilysys Stay is a cloud-based, intuitive PMS that allows users to focus on connecting with guests on a personal level. As a one-stop solution, Stay provides the capability to increase revenue, improve occupancy and inventory management, reduce costs, and increase brand and guest satisfaction for properties from small destination resorts to large national chains. Agilysys Stay delivers intuitive PMS functionality across operations that empowers users to deliver more meaningful guest experiences.

rGuest Book is a commission-free, direct-channel easy-to-use reservation system that’s designed to move guests effortlessly through the booking process. Book a single room, or multiple rooms at once while attractively presenting all of the promotions and options the property has to offer. Real-time room availability allows selling to the last room to boost the value of the entire property, while seamless integration with PMS enables better guest service and operational management. And as a mobile-friendly solution, the responsive design provides a flexible booking process whether on a phone, tablet or desktop.

InfoGenesis POS is an award-winning, comprehensive point-of-sale system that combines easy-to-use terminal and tablet touchscreen applications with industry-leading offline capabilities. Its strong reporting and analysis features, enterprise-grade menu and item configuration capabilities, and multi-language support drive service flexibility and increased operational efficiency. The cloud-based deployment of InfoGenesis will allow the property to be more cost-effective in their operations, avoiding the resources and space needed to maintain the system onsite.

"We are pleased to help Saba Rock rebuild its unique island resort,” said Wes Taylor, Area Vice President, Hotel, Resorts and Cruise Sales at Agilysys. “We are seeing a rapid increase in adoption of Agilysys Stay at properties of all sizes, and I am confident that Saba Rock will find that the combination of Agilysys Stay PMS, rGuest Book and InfoGenesis will help them drive improved guest loyalty and revenue while optimizing operational efficiencies.”

