Agilysys : Serving the Resort Guest of the Future

As the world becomes increasingly driven by technology, guest expectations are changing at a rapid pace. They're no longer completely satisfied with a warm smile and greeting at the front desk, or a clean room. Guests are looking for resort properties that offer some level of high-tech capabilities to make their stay more pleasant - more seamless.

According to the recent 2018 Customer Engagement Technology Study by Hospitality Technology, 48% of consumers say advanced technology in the guest room will influence their booking decision. The increased focus on high-tech features in resorts has prompted operators to react, with three out of five planning to invest in more technology during 2018, according to the 2018 Lodging Technology Study. However, knowing which technologies truly enhance the guest stay can make the decision difficult. Below are three stages of the guest journey that are influenced by resort technologies.

First Impressions

More travel bookings are being made exclusively online and often on mobile devices. This development has made resort websites one of the most important tools for connecting with future guests. They look to simple and quick booking processes. A comprehensive, yet elegant booking tool can clinch their decision. Having a simple, commission-free reservation system on your website will help guests through the booking process with as few steps as possible.

Simplified Check-in

There are numerous ways to simplify the check-in process for guests. A smooth check-in process will help set the guest in a positive mindset from the moment they arrive. It can enhance their overall stay. Resorts are implementing technologies that can support a simplified check-in, such as mobile room keys. Ed Nickelson, Director of IT at Pinehurst Resort, chose RFID locking technology at guest room doors. Pinehurst is a long-standing Agilysys customer and partner who continuously works to enable excellent guest service using technology.

Enhanced Service

The guest stay can quickly become a negative experience if they see a dirty room, have malfunctioning electronics or other maintenance issues that aren't resolved fast enough. With digital, mobile alerts for staff service requests, teams have the tools to deliver service that exceeds the expectations of today's guest. Maintenance requests, housekeeping and in-room dining are all time-sensitive tasks, so it's critical that these service notifications are delivered in a digital, mobile and timely manner to ensure staff react quickly.