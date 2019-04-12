Log in
AGILYSYS, INC.

(AGYS)
Agilysys : Smartphones Hold the Key for Guest Room Access

04/12/2019

Hotel key cards may soon become a thing of the past. In the last few years mobile keys have grown in popularity across numerous hotels and resorts; even at the smallest of operations such as home-sharing or boutique properties. Just as RFID card keys once replaced outdated metal keys, mobile keys may sooner rather than later streamline the way most people access their hotel rooms, and in some cases, mobility is changing the guest check-in process as well.

Resorts are implementing this innovative way of opening doors for guests with an entry process that uses the guest's smartphone, a device most people carry everywhere already. In large hotel chains like Hilton and Starwood, mobile room entry has been well-received by guests, even increasing guest satisfaction ratings.

Implementing this keyless entry system on any electronic door lock is reportedly simple and based on wireless locks that are unlocked by the customer through a secure Bluetooth connection. The advantages of implementing this mode of keyless entry are countless. The most notable being the speed with which guests can access their rooms due to the efficiency of bypassing the traditional check-in lines at the front desk, providing identification, a credit card and eventually getting their room key. Mobile keys don't just appeal to guests and hoteliers from a convenience standpoint but also increase security with real-time ID verification, a feature that adds peace of mind by mitigating the potential for identity and other theft.

This mobile technology lessens the congestion at the front desk during peak times, as the guest can bypass reception. The technology can also prompt guests to use their smartphones for other activities beyond checking in and out. They may use their smartphones to order room service, book tour packages and spa treatments, and make dinner reservations at the on site restaurant. And in today's world of heightened connectivity and instant gratification, a mobile key system fits right in.

Disclaimer

Agilysys Inc. published this content on 12 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2019 15:07:07 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 141 M
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 -13,3 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
Capi. / Sales 2019 3,34x
Capi. / Sales 2020 3,03x
Capitalization 470 M
Chart AGILYSYS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Agilysys, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AGILYSYS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 25,5 $
Spread / Average Target 28%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ramesh Srinivasan President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael Anthony Kaufman Chairman
Paul Dowling VP-Information Technology & Operations
Tony Pritchett Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Prabuddha Biswas Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AGILYSYS, INC.39.33%470
ORACLE CORPORATION19.53%183 836
SAP14.66%138 198
INTUIT31.87%67 253
SERVICENOW INC38.03%44 361
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.36.11%18 833
