AGILYSYS, INC. (AGYS)

AGILYSYS, INC. (AGYS)
Agilysys : The Impact of Powerful Integrations in the Casino World

0
09/14/2018 | 04:58pm CEST

A significant subset of the casino market today is found in the US, and most people think of the Las Vegas Strip as the main hub. However, the industry is constantly evolving and according to recent research, the casino industry is growing rapidly across the world. Casinos are appearing everywhere and the growth of the tourism industry in more recent years has helped expansion.

Such growth brings a rising need for technology innovations. The internet, mobile phones and technology have changed the way these businesses operate. It's rare to find a business without a digital footprint and casinos are no exception.

A range of technology solutions are necessary to operate a casino effectively, especially when it's part of a larger property that includes a hotel. Implementing state-of-the-art casino management and property management systems will go a long way in ensuring the operation is running smoothly. However, the real difference in service is made by having systems that integrate and exchange information. This allows management to have as much data as possible about their guests, along with business progress. Property Management Solutions (PMS) that integrate with Casino Management Systems (CMS) will give casino resorts teams access to track guests who are spending more on the casino floor and offer them complimentary food and beverage items, for example. It can help identify the heavy spenders or frequent patrons in order to offer an elevated service experience. It's made possible with these integrated systems and resulting data. Knowing preferences and details about patrons and their stay.

Having a large variety of integrations to other systems, casino resorts are able to gather more information, learn about their guests and identify patterns that help optimize revenue opportunities. The more on-site systems that are integrated, the more knowledge operators will have about each guest. That's when the guest's experience becomes truly personalized.

Disclaimer

Agilysys Inc. published this content on 14 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 September 2018 14:57:04 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 140 M
EBIT 2019 -10,7 M
Net income 2019 -10,5 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,64x
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,36x
Capitalization 371 M
Chart AGILYSYS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Agilysys, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AGILYSYS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 22,0 $
Spread / Average Target 40%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ramesh Srinivasan President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael Anthony Kaufman Chairman
Paul Dowling VP-Information Technology & Operations
Tony Pritchett Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Prabuddha Biswas Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AGILYSYS, INC.28.34%371
ORACLE CORPORATION4.36%194 917
SAP10.97%148 970
INTUIT43.03%58 920
SERVICENOW INC56.90%36 073
HEXAGON25.92%19 979
