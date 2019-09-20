Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Agilysys, Inc.    AGYS

AGILYSYS, INC.

(AGYS)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Agilysys : Venues Increase Fan Spend with New Menus, Better Pricing & Enhanced Service

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/20/2019 | 11:42am EDT

Sports and Entertainment are two leading industries that have propelled global economic momentum. In the last 20 years, investments in stadium and arena renovations have resulted in improvements to areas such as fan seating, video displays, concessions and menus, VIP suites - all to improve the way fans experience events. Investments in mobilizing resources, affordability and advanced technology are all designed to give fans more of an enjoyable 'experience' for their hard-earned dollars.

Mercedes-Benz Stadium was among the first to offer 'fan-friendly' concessions and pricing. Dropping the price of the most popular concession items has been lucrative, according to the Atlanta Business Chronicle. While fan attendance rates remained steady, and concession prices were dropped by 50%, the average fan spend increased by 16%. Gate and transaction data show more than 6,000 Falcons fans per game entered the stadium earlier than in prior years to take advantage of the new F&B options with better pricing.

While more facilities begin to highlight regional favorites that cater to a more food-centric crowd, the sheer increase in fan orders must be adequately planned for and managed. That includes increasing cooking capacity, mobilizing points of sale, enhancing the speed of service, and adding self-serve stations. Utilizing a robust network infrastructure, mobile POS technology, new self-serve hardware, and on-demand ordering apps, fans will be able to enjoy fresh and affordable menu items with faster service. Innovative technology solutions will increase both the enjoyment and engagement fans experience when watching live events.

Disclaimer

Agilysys Inc. published this content on 20 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2019 15:41:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AGILYSYS, INC.
11:42aAGILYSYS : Venues Increase Fan Spend with New Menus, Better Pricing & Enhanced S..
PU
09/17AGILYSYS : 3 Ways to Unlock your Property's Potential with Digital Keys
PU
09/17AGILYSYS : Modernizing & Mobilizing the Guest Experience
PU
09/13AGILYSYS : Hotel Spa Tech Trends that Help Your Property Keep Pace with The Well..
PU
09/10AGILYSYS : 3 Ways to Overcome Guest Connectivity Challenges
PU
09/06AGILYSYS : Hotel Guest Peeves with Surprisingly Easy Fixes
PU
09/03AGILYSYS : HR Automation Opportunities That Should Not Be Ignored
PU
08/30AGILYSYS : 5 Tech Trends that Transform Cruise Ships into Smart Cities
PU
08/23AGILYSYS : 3 Tactics Hoteliers Use to Overcome High Cancelation Rates
PU
08/23AGILYSYS : Technology Disruption and The Future of Hospitality F&B
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 157 M
EBIT 2020 -5,55 M
Net income 2020 -9,18 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -78,5x
P/E ratio 2021 -143x
Capi. / Sales2020 4,13x
Capi. / Sales2021 3,67x
Capitalization 647 M
Chart AGILYSYS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Agilysys, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AGILYSYS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 27,00  $
Last Close Price 27,85  $
Spread / Highest target 0,54%
Spread / Average Target -3,05%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,64%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ramesh Srinivasan President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael Anthony Kaufman Chairman
Paul Dowling VP-Information Technology & Operations
Tony Pritchett Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Prabuddha Biswas Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AGILYSYS, INC.94.21%647
ORACLE CORPORATION18.21%175 498
SAP AG25.50%143 913
INTUIT37.17%70 225
SERVICENOW INC50.94%50 378
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.49.56%20 896
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group