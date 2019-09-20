Agilysys : Venues Increase Fan Spend with New Menus, Better Pricing & Enhanced Service

Sports and Entertainment are two leading industries that have propelled global economic momentum. In the last 20 years, investments in stadium and arena renovations have resulted in improvements to areas such as fan seating, video displays, concessions and menus, VIP suites - all to improve the way fans experience events. Investments in mobilizing resources, affordability and advanced technology are all designed to give fans more of an enjoyable 'experience' for their hard-earned dollars.

Mercedes-Benz Stadium was among the first to offer 'fan-friendly' concessions and pricing. Dropping the price of the most popular concession items has been lucrative, according to the Atlanta Business Chronicle. While fan attendance rates remained steady, and concession prices were dropped by 50%, the average fan spend increased by 16%. Gate and transaction data show more than 6,000 Falcons fans per game entered the stadium earlier than in prior years to take advantage of the new F&B options with better pricing.

While more facilities begin to highlight regional favorites that cater to a more food-centric crowd, the sheer increase in fan orders must be adequately planned for and managed. That includes increasing cooking capacity, mobilizing points of sale, enhancing the speed of service, and adding self-serve stations. Utilizing a robust network infrastructure, mobile POS technology, new self-serve hardware, and on-demand ordering apps, fans will be able to enjoy fresh and affordable menu items with faster service. Innovative technology solutions will increase both the enjoyment and engagement fans experience when watching live events.