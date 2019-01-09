Agilysys : to Present at 21st Annual Needham Growth Conference on January 16

Agilysys, Inc. (Nasdaq: AGYS), a leading global provider of
next-generation hospitality software solutions and services, announced
today that it will be participating in the 21st Annual
Needham Growth Conference held at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New
York City, New York on Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019. Agilysys Chief
Financial Officer, Tony Pritchett, will make a company presentation at 8
a.m. ET that day and will conduct individual and group meetings with
institutional investors throughout the day.
A copy of the investor presentation Mr. Pritchett will review at the
conference will be available at 8 a.m. ET on Jan. 16 in the Investor
Relations section of the Company’s website at https://www.agilysys.com/en/company/investor-relations.
About Agilysys
Agilysys has been a leader in hospitality software for more than 40
years, delivering innovative guest-centric technology solutions for
gaming, hotels, resorts and cruise, corporate foodservice management,
restaurants, universities, stadia and healthcare. Agilysys offers the
most comprehensive software solutions in the industry, including point-of-sale
(POS), property
management (PMS), inventory
and procurement, payments,
and related applications, to manage the entire guest journey. Agilysys
is known for its leadership in hospitality, its broad product offerings
and its customer-centric service. Some of the largest hospitality
companies around the world use Agilysys solutions to help improve guest
loyalty, drive revenue growth and increase operational efficiencies.
Agilysys operates across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and India
with headquarters located in Alpharetta, GA. For more information visit Agilysys.com.
