Agilysys : to Present at 21st Annual Needham Growth Conference on January 16

Agilysys, Inc. (Nasdaq: AGYS), a leading global provider of next-generation hospitality software solutions and services, announced today that it will be participating in the 21st Annual Needham Growth Conference held at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York City, New York on Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019. Agilysys Chief Financial Officer, Tony Pritchett, will make a company presentation at 8 a.m. ET that day and will conduct individual and group meetings with institutional investors throughout the day.

A copy of the investor presentation Mr. Pritchett will review at the conference will be available at 8 a.m. ET on Jan. 16 in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at https://www.agilysys.com/en/company/investor-relations.

About Agilysys

Agilysys has been a leader in hospitality software for more than 40 years, delivering innovative guest-centric technology solutions for gaming, hotels, resorts and cruise, corporate foodservice management, restaurants, universities, stadia and healthcare. Agilysys offers the most comprehensive software solutions in the industry, including point-of-sale (POS), property management (PMS), inventory and procurement, payments, and related applications, to manage the entire guest journey. Agilysys is known for its leadership in hospitality, its broad product offerings and its customer-centric service. Some of the largest hospitality companies around the world use Agilysys solutions to help improve guest loyalty, drive revenue growth and increase operational efficiencies. Agilysys operates across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and India with headquarters located in Alpharetta, GA. For more information visit Agilysys.com.

