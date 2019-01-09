Log in
AGILYSYS, INC. (AGYS)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 01/09 11:12:03 am
14.665 USD   -1.31%
2017AGILYSYS, INC. : annual earnings release
2016AGILYSYS, INC. : annual earnings release
2014AGILYSYS, INC. : quaterly earnings release
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News

Agilysys : to Present at 21st Annual Needham Growth Conference on January 16

01/09/2019 | 11:01am EST

Agilysys, Inc. (Nasdaq: AGYS), a leading global provider of next-generation hospitality software solutions and services, announced today that it will be participating in the 21st Annual Needham Growth Conference held at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York City, New York on Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019. Agilysys Chief Financial Officer, Tony Pritchett, will make a company presentation at 8 a.m. ET that day and will conduct individual and group meetings with institutional investors throughout the day.

A copy of the investor presentation Mr. Pritchett will review at the conference will be available at 8 a.m. ET on Jan. 16 in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at https://www.agilysys.com/en/company/investor-relations.

About Agilysys

Agilysys has been a leader in hospitality software for more than 40 years, delivering innovative guest-centric technology solutions for gaming, hotels, resorts and cruise, corporate foodservice management, restaurants, universities, stadia and healthcare. Agilysys offers the most comprehensive software solutions in the industry, including point-of-sale (POS), property management (PMS), inventory and procurement, payments, and related applications, to manage the entire guest journey. Agilysys is known for its leadership in hospitality, its broad product offerings and its customer-centric service. Some of the largest hospitality companies around the world use Agilysys solutions to help improve guest loyalty, drive revenue growth and increase operational efficiencies. Agilysys operates across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and India with headquarters located in Alpharetta, GA. For more information visit Agilysys.com.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 140 M
EBIT 2019 -13,8 M
Net income 2019 -13,9 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,45x
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,16x
Capitalization 343 M
Technical analysis trends AGILYSYS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 22,0 $
Spread / Average Target 48%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ramesh Srinivasan President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael Anthony Kaufman Chairman
Paul Dowling VP-Information Technology & Operations
Tony Pritchett Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Prabuddha Biswas Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AGILYSYS, INC.3.63%343
ORACLE CORPORATION5.09%170 294
SAP1.20%121 089
INTUIT3.51%51 640
SERVICENOW INC5.65%33 470
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.1.77%14 037
