Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Agilysys, Inc.    AGYS

AGILYSYS, INC. (AGYS)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time BATS EXCHANGE - 01/10 05:45:52 pm
14.6350 USD   -0.17%
2017AGILYSYS, INC. : annual earnings release
2016AGILYSYS, INC. : annual earnings release
2014AGILYSYS, INC. : quaterly earnings release
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Agilysys : to Report Fiscal 2019 Third Quarter Results on January 24 and Host Conference Call and Webcast

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/10/2019 | 11:21am EST

Agilysys, Inc. (Nasdaq: AGYS), a leading global provider of next-generation hospitality software solutions and services, announced today that it will release its fiscal 2019 third quarter results after the market closes on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019 and host a conference call and webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET that day. Both the call and webcast are open to the general public.

The conference call number is 224-357-2393 (domestic or international); and the conference ID number is 8676216. Please call five minutes prior to the presentation to ensure that you are connected. Interested parties may also access the conference call live on the Internet at http://www.agilysys.com/company/investor-relations/events-presentations. Approximately two hours after the call has concluded, an archived version of the webcast will be available for replay at the same location at http://www.agilysys.com/company/investor-relations/events-presentations.

About Agilysys

Agilysys has been a leader in hospitality software for more than 40 years, delivering innovative guest-centric technology solutions for gaming, hotels, resorts and cruise, corporate foodservice management, restaurants, universities, stadia and healthcare. Agilysys offers the most comprehensive software solutions in the industry, including point-of-sale (POS), property management (PMS), inventory and procurement, payments, and related applications, to manage the entire guest journey. Agilysys is known for its leadership in hospitality, its broad product offerings and its customer-centric service. Some of the largest hospitality companies around the world use Agilysys solutions to help improve guest loyalty, drive revenue growth and increase operational efficiencies.

Agilysys operates across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and India with headquarters located in Alpharetta, GA. For more information visit Agilysys.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AGILYSYS, INC.
11:44aAGILYSYS : To report fiscal 2019 third quarter results
PU
11:21aAGILYSYS : to Report Fiscal 2019 Third Quarter Results on January 24 and Host Co..
BU
01/09AGILYSYS : Marketing for the Mobile Guest Journey
PU
01/09AGILYSYS : to Present at 21st Annual Needham Growth Conference on January 16
BU
01/09AGILYSYS : Kiawah Island Golf Resort Enhances Guest Experience While Increasing ..
AQ
01/08AGILYSYS : Kiawah Island Golf Resort Enhances Guest Experience While Increasing ..
BU
01/07AGILYSYS : Next-Gen Table Service
PU
01/04AGILYSYS : 5 Hospitality Tech Trends for 2019
PU
01/02AGILYSYS : Inspire 2019—A User Conference That Makes an Impact
PU
2018AGILYSYS : Gen Z—The Hospitality Workforce of Tomorrow
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 140 M
EBIT 2019 -13,8 M
Net income 2019 -13,9 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,46x
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,17x
Capitalization 345 M
Chart AGILYSYS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Agilysys, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AGILYSYS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 22,0 $
Spread / Average Target 50%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ramesh Srinivasan President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael Anthony Kaufman Chairman
Paul Dowling VP-Information Technology & Operations
Tony Pritchett Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Prabuddha Biswas Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AGILYSYS, INC.2.23%345
ORACLE CORPORATION6.05%171 479
SAP2.59%126 588
INTUIT3.51%52 592
SERVICENOW INC6.98%34 151
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.4.87%14 704
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.