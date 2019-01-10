Agilysys : to Report Fiscal 2019 Third Quarter Results on January 24 and Host Conference Call and Webcast

Agilysys, Inc. (Nasdaq: AGYS), a leading global provider of
next-generation hospitality software solutions and services, announced
today that it will release its fiscal 2019 third quarter results after
the market closes on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019 and host a conference call
and webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET that day. Both the call and webcast are open
to the general public.
The conference call number is 224-357-2393 (domestic or international);
and the conference ID number is 8676216. Please call five minutes prior
to the presentation to ensure that you are connected. Interested parties
may also access the conference call live on the Internet at http://www.agilysys.com/company/investor-relations/events-presentations.
Approximately two hours after the call has concluded, an archived
version of the webcast will be available for replay at the same location
at http://www.agilysys.com/company/investor-relations/events-presentations.
About Agilysys
Agilysys has been a leader in hospitality software for more than 40
years, delivering innovative guest-centric technology solutions for
gaming, hotels, resorts and cruise, corporate foodservice management,
restaurants, universities, stadia and healthcare. Agilysys offers the
most comprehensive software solutions in the industry, including point-of-sale
(POS), property
management (PMS), inventory
and procurement, payments,
and related applications, to manage the entire guest journey. Agilysys
is known for its leadership in hospitality, its broad product offerings
and its customer-centric service. Some of the largest hospitality
companies around the world use Agilysys solutions to help improve guest
loyalty, drive revenue growth and increase operational efficiencies.
Agilysys operates across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and India
with headquarters located in Alpharetta, GA. For more information visit Agilysys.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190110005394/en/