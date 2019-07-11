Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Agilysys, Inc.    AGYS

AGILYSYS, INC.

(AGYS)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Agilysys : to Report Fiscal 2020 First Quarter Results on July 25 and Host Conference Call and Webcast

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/11/2019 | 11:31am EDT

Agilysys, Inc. (Nasdaq: AGYS), a leading global provider of next-generation hospitality software solutions and services, announced today that it will release its fiscal 2020 first quarter results after the market closes on Thursday, July 25, 2019 and host a conference call and webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET that day. Both the call and webcast are open to the general public.

The conference call number is 224-357-2393 (domestic or international); and the conference ID number is 4999811. Please call five minutes prior to the presentation to ensure that you are connected. Interested parties may also access the conference call live on the Internet at http://www.agilysys.com/company/investor-relations/events-presentations. Approximately two hours after the call has concluded, an archived version of the webcast will be available for replay at the same location at http://www.agilysys.com/company/investor-relations/events-presentations.

About Agilysys

Agilysys has been a leader in hospitality software for more than 40 years, delivering innovative guest-centric technology solutions for gaming, hotels, resorts and cruise, corporate foodservice management, restaurants, universities, stadia and healthcare. Agilysys offers the most comprehensive software solutions in the industry, including point-of-sale (POS), property management (PMS), inventory and procurement, payments, and related applications, to manage the entire guest journey. Agilysys is known for its leadership in hospitality, its broad product offerings and its customer-centric service. Some of the largest hospitality companies around the world use Agilysys solutions to help improve guest loyalty, drive revenue growth and increase operational efficiencies. Agilysys operates across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and India with headquarters located in Alpharetta, GA. For more information visit Agilysys.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AGILYSYS, INC.
11:31aAGILYSYS : to Report Fiscal 2020 First Quarter Results on July 25 and Host Confe..
BU
07/09AGILYSYS : Freedompay extends partnership with Agilysys
AQ
07/01AGILYSYS : FreedomPay and Agilysys renew partnership providing for commerce solu..
PU
06/27AGILYSYS : The Wellness Revolution is Reshaping Guest Satisfaction
PU
06/27AGILYSYS INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD Disclosu..
AQ
06/25AGILYSYS : Many Destinations Focus on Millennials – But What About Gen Z?
PU
06/24AGILYSYS : Announces Retirement of Board of Directors Vice Chairman Keith Koleru..
BU
06/21AGILYSYS : Digital Disruption Puts Focus on Super-Charged Guest Service
PU
06/20AGILYSYS : Extending Guest Personalization to the Hotel Room
PU
06/18AGILYSYS : Canada's Premier Gaming Conference Brings New Tech & Industry Experts
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 156 M
EBIT 2020 -8,01 M
Net income 2020 -10,2 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -46,3x
P/E ratio 2021 -80,4x
Capi. / Sales2020 3,40x
Capi. / Sales2021 3,02x
Capitalization 531 M
Chart AGILYSYS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Agilysys, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AGILYSYS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 25,5  $
Last Close Price 22,9  $
Spread / Highest target 13,5%
Spread / Average Target 11,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 9,17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ramesh Srinivasan President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael Anthony Kaufman Chairman
Paul Dowling VP-Information Technology & Operations
Tony Pritchett Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Prabuddha Biswas Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AGILYSYS, INC.59.69%531
ORACLE CORPORATION32.00%200 650
SAP40.23%163 979
INTUIT39.60%71 243
SERVICENOW INC67.79%55 423
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.42.42%20 113
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About