Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Agilysys, Inc.    AGYS

AGILYSYS, INC. (AGYS)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 12/26 07:31:06 pm
14.405 USD   +2.16%
2017AGILYSYS, INC. : annual earnings release
2016AGILYSYS, INC. : annual earnings release
2014AGILYSYS, INC. : quaterly earnings release
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Smartphones: The Norm for In-Room Services

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/26/2018 | 05:45pm CET

One of the best perks of staying at a resort or hotel is room service. Having a delicious, comforting meal delivered right to your hotel room at any time of day is a convenient luxury. And today, with smartphones accompanying nearly every guest, it is no surprise these devices are being thrown into the room-service mix.

We can do almost everything via our personal devices. And the growing expectation among guests is the ability to order food and other services straight from their smartphones too. In fact, many operators are catching on to this in-room service trend and deploying hotel apps or QR codes that provide direct access to room service menus. These technologies allow for guests' smartphones to directly interact with a venue's POS system.

But it doesn't end with room service menu ordering. Oftentimes guests can also book tee times, spa services and reserve a table at the restaurant, all with a touch of their finger. Long gone are the days of dialing the front desk, now guests can take their time and browse their menu, service and time options. Operators are also finding that mobility is elevating the guest experience and they're turning to mobile options for the check in and check out process.

The expansion of mobile capabilities in resorts and hotels has shown to be a win-win for guests and hotel operators alike. Guests benefit from the convenience of more self-service options that bring convenience and a more enjoyable travel experience. Moreover, operators can make more strategic staffing decisions based on these new, mobile service levels that reduce operating costs and elevate the guest experience.

Disclaimer

Agilysys Inc. published this content on 26 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 December 2018 16:44:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AGILYSYS, INC.
05:45pSMARTPHONES : The Norm for In-Room Services
PU
12/21AGILYSYS : Keeping Up with Walk-ins, Reservations and Wait Lists
PU
12/19AGILYSYS : Millennial-Driven Trends that F&B Technology Should Support
PU
12/17BEST LUXURY HOTEL GROUP WINNER : Hastings Hotels
PU
12/14MARKETS TO WATCH : Rapid Expansion in Global Hotel Construction
PU
12/12AGILYSYS : Hotels Add Culinary Experiences with Talented Chefs
PU
12/12AGILYSYS : Crystal Springs Resort Selects InfoGenesis POS Solution to Enhance Gu..
AQ
12/11AGILYSYS : Closing the Loop on Big Data & Optimizing Revenue
PU
12/11AGILYSYS : Crystal Springs Resort Selects InfoGenesi POS to Enhance Guest Experi..
AQ
12/10AGILYSYS : Crystal Springs Resort Selects InfoGenesi POS to Enhance Guest Experi..
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 140 M
EBIT 2019 -13,8 M
Net income 2019 -13,9 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,33x
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,05x
Capitalization 327 M
Chart AGILYSYS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Agilysys, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AGILYSYS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 22,0 $
Spread / Average Target 56%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ramesh Srinivasan President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael Anthony Kaufman Chairman
Paul Dowling VP-Information Technology & Operations
Tony Pritchett Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Prabuddha Biswas Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AGILYSYS, INC.14.82%327
ORACLE CORPORATION-9.71%166 700
SAP-7.52%121 177
INTUIT15.83%48 219
SERVICENOW INC21.88%29 047
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.9.77%12 847
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.