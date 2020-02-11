Log in
Agios to Present at the Leerink 9th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, February 25, 2020

02/11/2020 | 07:01am EST

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO), a leader in the field of cellular metabolism to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases, today announced that the company is scheduled to present at the Leerink 9th Annual Global Healthcare Conference in New York City on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. ET.

A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed under "Events & Presentations" in the Investors section of the company's website at www.agios.com. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Agios website for at least two weeks following the presentation.

About Agios
Agios is focused on discovering and developing novel investigational medicines to treat malignant hematology, solid tumors and rare genetic diseases through scientific leadership in the field of cellular metabolism. In addition to an active research and discovery pipeline across these three therapeutic areas, Agios has two approved oncology precision medicines and multiple first-in-class investigational therapies in clinical and/or preclinical development. For more information, please visit the company's website at www.agios.com.

Contacts

Investors:
Holly Manning, 617-844-6630
Associate Director, Investor Relations
Holly.Manning@agios.com

Media:
Jessica Rennekamp, 857-209-3286
Associate Director, Corporate Communications
Jessica.Rennekamp@agios.com

© GlobeNewswire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 116 M
EBIT 2019 -426 M
Net income 2019 -416 M
Finance 2019 83,7 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -6,99x
P/E ratio 2020 -7,78x
EV / Sales2019 27,9x
EV / Sales2020 18,7x
Capitalization 3 320 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 64,25  $
Last Close Price 48,56  $
Spread / Highest target 64,7%
Spread / Average Target 32,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,7%
Managers
NameTitle
Jacqualyn A. Fouse Chief Executive Officer & Director
David Paul Schenkein Executive Chairman
Andrew J. Hirsch CFO & Head-Corporate Development
Chris Bowden Chief Medical Officer
Bruce Car Chief Scientific Officer
