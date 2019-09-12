Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  AgJunction Inc    AJX   CA00847V1085

AGJUNCTION INC

(AJX)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 09/11 03:41:59 pm
0.5 CAD   --.--%
08:31aWheelman Autosteering Now Supports Task Management
GL
09/05AgJunction Secures Three More Precision Agriculture Patents
GL
08/30AgJunction Files Patent Infringement Lawsuit Against Kubota
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Wheelman Autosteering Now Supports Task Management

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/12/2019 | 08:31am EDT

SCOTTSDALE, Sept. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgJunction Inc. (TSX: AJX), the Autosteering Company™ ("AgJunction"), has announced that task management is now available for the WheelmanTM Pro and Wheelman Flex products with the latest free update to the WhirlTM app.

The new task management feature helps farmers keep track of the different tasks they perform when using Wheelman on their farm. Farmers can track name and type of task, crop worked, implement used, date, duration, AB lines used and more. Once a task is underway, farmers have the flexibility to easily pause, resume and complete the task.

“We’re excited to bring the task management feature to our farmers,” said Jeff Morris, chief marketing officer of AgJunction. “With the addition of task management in our Whirl app, it makes it easy for farmers to track the details of the tasks they perform when using Wheelman in their farming operations.”

Farmers will benefit from the task history feature included in task management. Task history allows farmers to quickly access, review and reuse past tasks, including the AB lines used. Now, farmers can accurately stay on the same AB lines, year after year.

“Our goal is to continually provide up-to-date technology to our farmers at no additional cost,” said Morris. “Soon farmers will be able to access their tasks from any internet browser with the introduction of Whirl Online, in the near future.”  

Ultimately, Whirl Online will be a one-stop for farmers to store and access all of their Whirl data, including tasks, while maintaining it on their Whirl app for easy retrieval and consultation out in the field.

Whirl is compatible with the Wheelman lineup of simple, affordable autosteering systems that can benefit every farm. To purchase or learn more about Wheelman Pro, Wheelman Flex or Whirl, visit www.HandsFreeFarm.com.

About AgJunction

AgJunction Inc., the Autosteering Company™ is a global leader of advanced guidance and autosteering solutions for precision agriculture applications. Its technologies are critical components in over 30 of the world’s leading precision Ag manufacturers and solution providers and it holds approximately 200 patents and patents pending. AgJunction markets its solutions under leading brand names including Novariant®, Wheelman™, Whirl™ and Handsfreefarm® and is committed to advancing its vision by bringing affordable hands-free farming to every farm, regardless of terrain or size. AgJunction is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, and is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the symbol “AJX.” For more information, please go to AgJunction.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking information and forward-looking statements (collectively, "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable securities laws and is based on the expectations, estimates and projections of management of AgJunction as of the date of this news release, unless otherwise stated. The use of any of the words "expect", "anticipate", "may", "will", "should", "believe", "continue" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking information. These statements are only predictions and actual events, or results may differ materially. Although the Company’s management believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee future results, performance or achievement since such expectations are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive and political uncertainties and contingencies. In particular, forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to statements with respect to the Company’s focus, strategy and plans. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking information contained in this press release.

In respect of the forward-looking information, AgJunction has provided such information in reliance on certain assumptions that it believes are reasonable at this time, including, but not limited to, the sufficiency of budgeted capital expenditures in carrying out planned activities; that AgJunction's future results of operations will be consistent with management expectations in relation thereto; availability of key supplies, components, services, networks and developments; the impact of increasing competition; conditions in general economic, agricultural and financial markets; demand for the Company's products; and the continuity of existing business relationships.

Since forward-looking information addresses future events and conditions, such information by its very nature involves inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. These include, but are not limited to the risks associated with the industries in which AgJunction operates; competition; inability to introduce new technology and new products in a timely manner; legal claims for the infringement of intellectual property and other claims; negative conditions in general economic, agricultural and financial markets; and reduced demand for the Company's products. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive.

Additional information on other factors that could affect the Company's operations or financial results, are included in reports of AgJunction on file with applicable securities regulatory authorities, including but not limited to, AgJunction's Annual Information Form which may be accessed on its SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. The forward-looking information contained in this press release is made as of the date hereof and AgJunction undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.

Contact:

Media
Jeff Morris, Corporate Communications, AgJunction
+1-510-933-4808
jmorris@agjunction.com

Investor Relations
Gateway Investor Relations
Cody Slach, Managing Director
+1-949-574-3860
AJX@gatewayir.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AGJUNCTION INC
08:31aWheelman Autosteering Now Supports Task Management
GL
09/05AgJunction Secures Three More Precision Agriculture Patents
GL
08/30AgJunction Files Patent Infringement Lawsuit Against Kubota
GL
08/15AgJunction to Participate at the 8th Annual Gateway Conference on September 5..
GL
08/07AgJunction Reports Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Results
GL
07/30AgJunction Secures Patent for Hands-Free Headland K-Turns
GL
07/25AGJUNCTION SETS SECOND QUARTER 2019 : 00 a.m. ET
GL
07/09AGJUNCTION : Secures Patent for Integrated Multi-Sensor Vehicle Control
PR
06/22Smart Agriculture Market is Expected to Reach USD 17.9 Billion by 2025 | By M..
AQ
06/18AGJUNCTION : Wheelman Autosteering Now Supports A+ Heading
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 -
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Capi. / Sales2019 -
Capi. / Sales2020 -
Capitalization 44,9 M
Chart AGJUNCTION INC
Duration : Period :
AgJunction Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AGJUNCTION INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 0,38  $
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David E. Vaughn President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lori S. Ell Chairman
Husam Kal Senior Vice President-Global Operations
Michael Manning Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Jonathan W. Ladd Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AGJUNCTION INC-37.50%45
THALES5.59%25 186
GARMIN LTD32.91%15 999
GUANGZHOU HAIGE COMMUNICNS GRP INCORP CO--.--%3 382
OHB SE4.37%617
U-BLOX HOLDING AG-1.90%540
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group