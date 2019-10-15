Log in
AGL Energy : Makes A$27.5 Million Bid to Push Into Aussie Telecom Space

10/15/2019 | 10:59pm EDT

By Robb M. Stewart

MELBOURNE, Australia--AGL Energy, one of Australia's biggest power companies, is making another move to break into the telecommunications market with a bid for a smaller regional phone company.

The 27.5 million-Australian dollar (US$18.6 million) deal for Southern Phone Co. would mark AGL's first step into broadband and data services after it dropped plans in June to acquire Vocus Group with a tentative approach that valued the struggling telecom provider at about A$3 billion.

In a statement Wednesday, AGL said it had entered a conditional agreement to buy Southern Phone from its current 35 council shareholders, subject to conditions.

The proposal is part of a strategy to bring benefits to residential and small-business customers with a convergence between energy and data services, Chief Executive and Managing Director Brett Redman said. The transaction will build on the utility's existing regional retail energy business, he said.

Southern Phone has about 100,000 customers nationwide and AGL said it intends to maintain the telecom's business operations and products.

AGL operates the country's biggest private electricity-generation portfolio, with a capacity of 10,413 megawatts accounting for roughly 20% of total generation in the national electricity market. It is active in the natural-gas and electricity-wholesale markets, with about 3.7 million customer accounts.

Write to Robb M. Stewart at robb.stewart@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AGL ENERGY LIMITED 0.83% 19.34 End-of-day quote.-6.50%
VOCUS GROUP LIMITED 2.05% 3.49 End-of-day quote.6.25%
