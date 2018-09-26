AGL Energy : Expects to Unveil New CEO by Year-End

By Robb M. Stewart



MELBOURNE, Australia--AGL Energy Ltd. (AGL.AU) on Wednesday said it has identified internal and external candidates and expects to announce a new chief executive by the end of the year to take over from Andy Vesey, who left the utility suddenly a month ago.

Chairman Graeme Hunt told investors that the board had a constant focus on succession planning and in the months leading up to the news of Mr. Vesey's departure had increased its focus on developing candidates within the company and searching for potential successors externally, who could guide AGL though its next multi-year phase of development.

In late August, the Australian power producer and retailer appointed Chief Financial Officer Brett Redman as interim CEO and said Mr. Vesey would remain employed as an advisor until the year-end.

Mr. Vesey, who was the CEO for nearly four years, had a fractious relationship with the federal government as he tried to steer the company toward natural gas and renewable-energy sources and away from coal-fired power generations. This, at a time when Canberra has stressed the need to ensure what it describes as base-load electricity capacity in a tight power market. Politicians have also been critical of utilities' profitability at a time when some businesses and householders are struggling with a surge in electricity and natural gas prices.

In the text of a speech to the company's annual shareholders' meeting, Mr. Redman acknowledged coal-fired generation has been the basis of Australia's prosperity for decades and of AGL's strong profit growth in recent years. The company in 2015 announced plans to retire each of its coal-fired plants when they reached the end of their operating lifespan.

"There is no question in my mind that its [coal plants'] continued responsible operation will be fundamental to Australia's energy system, at least in the medium term. But as Australia's largest emitter of carbon, we have an obligation to our shareholders and other financial counter-parties, in a responsible and measured way, to manage their exposure to carbon risk," Mr. Redman said.

Mr. Hunt in his speech affirmed an earnings target for the current financial year of between 970 million Australian dollars (US$703.3 million) and A$1.07 billion dollars. The profit in the year through June was A$1.02 billion. After stripping out one-time items, profit rose 28%.

