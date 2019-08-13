Log in
AGL Energy : Proposed LNG-Import Terminal Given Critical Status by Australian State

08/13/2019 | 11:23pm EDT

By Robb M. Stewart

MELBOURNE, Australia--A proposed gas-import terminal on Australia's east coast has been given critical status by the state government, which is looking to the development to fuel electricity supplies and offset the scheduled closure of an aging coal-fired power station.

The government of New South Wales said Wednesday that the at least US$400 million Newcastle GasDock project being developed by Energy Projects & Infrastructure Korea Co. could supply about 80% of the state's natural-gas needs and be operational by 2023 when AGL Energy Ltd. (AGL.AU) plans to shutter the Liddell power station.

The project, which has yet to receive final approval and still faces community and environmental assessments, is one of five terminals that companies are working to import liquefied natural gas to meet an anticipated gas shortage along the populous eastern seaboard in the coming years.

New South Wales has already given development approval to another import project, the Port Kembla Gas Terminal, which plans to deliver gas to customers in 2020 and could supply more than 70% of the state's gas needs. New South Wales currently relies on other states for almost all of its natural gas supply.

The state said Newcastle GasDock will now need to prepare an environmental impact statement for the project which will be assessed by the government before making a final decision.

EPIK, the Korean LNG-project developer behind the plans, welcomed the government support in recognizing the project was essential to the longer-term economic future of the region.

The project envisages a floating platform at Kooragang Island in Port of Newcastle that would store and warm liquefied natural gas so it can be piped to shore and into the existing supply network. EPIK in April signed a deal with construction company Watpac to design and build the onshore infrastructure for the development.

Millions of homes around Australia use gas for heating and cooking, and roughly one-fifth of power generation is fueled by gas. AGL and other utilities are increasingly looking to gas, wind and solar, as coal-powered stations are retired.

Early this month, AGL, which has plans to build its own LNG-import jetty in southern Victoria state, said it would delay the full closure of Liddell to help support the power system though the 2022-23 summer.

Write to Robb M. Stewart at robb.stewart@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AGL ENERGY LTD -0.74% 18.88 End-of-day quote.-6.55%
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2020 13 319 M
EBIT 2020 1 375 M
Net income 2020 824 M
Debt 2020 3 066 M
Yield 2020 5,21%
P/E ratio 2020 14,7x
P/E ratio 2021 14,9x
EV / Sales2020 1,16x
EV / Sales2021 1,14x
Capitalization 12 382 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 18,92  AUD
Last Close Price 18,88  AUD
Spread / Highest target 13,9%
Spread / Average Target 0,19%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Brett Alan Redman Chief Executive Officer
Graeme P. Hunt Chairman
Doug Jackson Executive General Manager-Group Operations
Damien Nicks Chief Financial Officer
Simon Moorfield Executive GM-Information Systems & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AGL ENERGY LTD-6.55%8 424
ORSTED AS50.33%40 889
SEMPRA ENERGY26.76%37 652
ENGIE7.62%36 013
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE-23.59%35 914
NATIONAL GRID PLC9.54%34 928
