AGNC INVESTMENT CORP

AGNC
AGNC Investment Corp. : Declares Monthly Common Stock Dividend of $0.16 per Common Share for July 2019

07/11/2019 | 04:02pm EDT

BETHESDA, Md., July 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AGNC Investment Corp. (Nasdaq: AGNC) ("AGNC" or the "Company") announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.16 per share of common stock for July 2019. The dividend is payable on August 9, 2019 to common stockholders of record as of July 31, 2019, with an ex-dividend date of July 30, 2019.

AGNC's June 30, 2019 tangible net book value per common share will be announced concurrently with the Company's second quarter earnings release, which is scheduled for July 24, 2019.

For further information or questions, please contact Investor Relations at (301) 968-9300 or IR@AGNC.com

ABOUT AGNC INVESTMENT CORP.
AGNC Investment Corp. is an internally-managed real estate investment trust that invests primarily in residential mortgage-backed securities for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a U.S. Government-sponsored enterprise or a U.S. Government agency.  For further information, please refer to www.AGNC.com.

CONTACT:
Investor Relations - (301) 968-9300

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/agnc-investment-corp-declares-monthly-common-stock-dividend-of-0-16-per-common-share-for-july-2019--300883728.html

SOURCE AGNC Investment Corp.


© PRNewswire 2019
