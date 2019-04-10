Log in
AGNC INVESTMENT CORP

(AGNC)
AGNC Investment Corp. : Declares Monthly Common Stock Dividend of $0.18 per Common Share for April 2019

04/10/2019 | 04:02pm EDT

BETHESDA, Md., April 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AGNC Investment Corp. (Nasdaq: AGNC) ("AGNC" or the "Company") announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.18 per share of common stock for April 2019. The dividend is payable on May 9, 2019 to common stockholders of record as of April 30, 2019, with an ex-dividend date of April 29, 2019.

AGNC's March 31, 2019 tangible net book value per common share will be announced concurrently with the Company's first quarter earnings release, which is scheduled for April 24, 2019.

For further information or questions, please contact Investor Relations at (301) 968-9300 or IR@AGNC.com.

ABOUT AGNC INVESTMENT CORP.
AGNC Investment Corp. is an internally-managed real estate investment trust that invests primarily in residential mortgage-backed securities for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a U.S. Government-sponsored enterprise or a U.S. Government agency.  For further information, please refer to www.AGNC.com.

CONTACT: 
Investor Relations - (301) 968-9300

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/agnc-investment-corp-declares-monthly-common-stock-dividend-of-0-18-per-common-share-for-april-2019--300830197.html

SOURCE AGNC Investment Corp.


© PRNewswire 2019
