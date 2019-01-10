Log in
01/10/2019 | 04:02pm EST

BETHESDA, Md., Jan. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AGNC Investment Corp. (Nasdaq: AGNC) ("AGNC" or the "Company") announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.18 per share of common stock for January 2019. The dividend is payable on February 11, 2019 to common stockholders of record as of January 31, 2019, with an ex-dividend date of January 30, 2019.

AGNC's December 31, 2018 tangible net book value per common share will be announced concurrently with the Company's fourth quarter earnings release, which is scheduled for January 30, 2019.

For further information or questions, please contact Investor Relations at (301) 968-9300 or IR@AGNC.com.   

ABOUT AGNC INVESTMENT CORP.
AGNC Investment Corp. is an internally-managed real estate investment trust that invests primarily in residential mortgage-backed securities for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a U.S. Government-sponsored enterprise or a U.S. Government agency.  For further information, please refer to www.AGNC.com.

CONTACT:
Investor Relations - (301) 968-9300

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/agnc-investment-corp-declares-monthly-common-stock-dividend-of-0-18-per-common-share-for-january-2019--300776555.html

SOURCE AGNC Investment Corp.


© PRNewswire 2019
