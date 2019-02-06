Log in
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

AGNC Investment Corp. : to Present at Credit Suisse Financial Services Forum

02/06/2019 | 03:03pm EST

BETHESDA, Md., Feb. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AGNC Investment Corp. (Nasdaq: AGNC) ("AGNC" or the "Company") announced today that Gary Kain, the Company's Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer, is scheduled to present at the Credit Suisse Financial Services Forum on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at 9:20 am ET.  The live audio webcast of the presentation will be available on the AGNC website in the Investor Relations section at http://ir.agnc.com.  A replay of the presentation will be available shortly after the event.

For further information or questions, please contact Investor Relations at (301) 968-9300 or IR@AGNC.com.

ABOUT AGNC INVESTMENT CORP.
AGNC Investment Corp. is an internally-managed real estate investment trust that invests primarily in residential mortgage-backed securities for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a U.S. Government-sponsored enterprise or a U.S. Government agency.  For further information, please refer to www.AGNC.com.

CONTACT: 
Investor Relations - (301) 968-9300

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/agnc-investment-corp-to-present-at-credit-suisse-financial-services-forum-300791152.html

SOURCE AGNC Investment Corp.


© PRNewswire 2019
