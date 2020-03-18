Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  AGNC Investment Corp.    AGNC

AGNC INVESTMENT CORP.

(AGNC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Turmoil in Funding Markets Drags Down Mortgage REITs

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/18/2020 | 04:49pm EDT

By Ben Eisen

Shares of mortgage real-estate investment trusts declined sharply Wednesday, reflecting growing concerns about firms that use borrowed money to juice returns at a time when funding markets are in turmoil.

Annaly Capital Management Inc. and AGNC Investment Corp., among the biggest mortgage REITs, fell 47% at their lows. Redwood Trust Inc. fell 56%, New Residential Investment Corp. dropped 56% and Two Harbors Investment Corp. fell 64%.

They pared losses late in the session, but the stocks fell far further than the broader S&P 500 index, which slumped 5.2% Wednesday.

REITs typically employ borrowed money to buy up real-estate assets. In this case, they tend to load up on mortgage-backed securities, and they have grown their prominence in the mortgage market in recent years. But mortgage-backed securities have been particularly volatile during the selloff.

The spread of the novel coronavirus has sparked a financial panic that has made short-term funding harder to come by for some.

That is a big problem for firms, like mortgage REITs, that rely heavily on borrowed money. Leverage allows investors to amplify returns. Likewise, it can amplify their declines when the market turns, leading lenders to demand more collateral to cover potential losses. Analysts say that there has been forced selling among mortgage investors during the recent market swoon.

One spark for the selloff, according to Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Inc. research, was the announcement by UBS Group AG that it was closing down two exchange-traded notes tied to mortgage REITs. They were shut down because of requirements that they redeem shares once their value falls below a certain threshold, according to UBS.

Still, "today's performance appears more overdone," relative to the small size of the UBS notes, said KBW analyst Melissa Roberts in a research report.

Executives say the sector is still attractive and stands to rebound once the market turmoil ends. "As the dust settles, we expect this to be an incredibly attractive time for our business model," said David Finkelstein, chief executive at Annaly, in a call with investors on Monday.

Mortgage REITs in particular have been under pressure during a market selloff that has hammered nearly every stock and investment asset. Some are down more than 60% so far this year, more than double the drop in the S&P 500.

Write to Ben Eisen at ben.eisen@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AGNC INVESTMENT CORP. -17.61% 9.73 Delayed Quote.-33.20%
ANNALY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC. -20.12% 5.32 Delayed Quote.-28.77%
DJ INDUSTRIAL -6.30% 19898.92 Delayed Quote.-29.26%
NASDAQ 100 -4.00% 7175.176089 Delayed Quote.-8.45%
NASDAQ COMP. -4.70% 6989.844441 Delayed Quote.-12.24%
NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT CORP. -41.83% 5.73 Delayed Quote.-38.86%
REDWOOD TRUST, INC. -9.81% 6.53 Delayed Quote.-43.83%
S&P 500 -5.18% 2398.1 Delayed Quote.-21.72%
TWO HARBORS INVESTMENT CORP. -30.53% 5.69 Delayed Quote.-43.98%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on AGNC INVESTMENT CORP.
04:49pTurmoil in Funding Markets Drags Down Mortgage REITs
DJ
03/13AGNC INVESTMENT CORP. : Declares Monthly Common Stock Dividend of $0.16 per Comm..
PR
02/27AGNC INVESTMENT CORP. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
02/25AGNC INVESTMENT : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition an..
AQ
02/14AGNC INVESTMENT CORP. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
02/13AGNC INVESTMENT CORP. : Declares Monthly Common Stock Dividend of $0.16 per Comm..
PR
02/11AGNC INVESTMENT CORP. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
02/06AGNC INVESTMENT CORP. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
02/04AGNC INVESTMENT CORP. : Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Depositary Share..
PR
01/30AGNC INVESTMENT CORP. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 372 M
EBIT 2020 1 427 M
Net income 2020 1 159 M
Debt 2020 93 005 M
Yield 2020 16,3%
P/E ratio 2020 5,72x
P/E ratio 2021 5,43x
EV / Sales2020 72,5x
EV / Sales2021 73,5x
Capitalization 6 389 M
Chart AGNC INVESTMENT CORP.
Duration : Period :
AGNC Investment Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AGNC INVESTMENT CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 18,44  $
Last Close Price 11,81  $
Spread / Highest target 71,5%
Spread / Average Target 56,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 43,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gary D. Kain CEO, Director & Chief Investment Officer
Peter J. Federico President & Chief Operating Officer
Prue B. Larocca Chairman
Bernice E. Bell Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Chris Erhorn Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AGNC INVESTMENT CORP.-33.20%6 389
ANNALY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC.-28.77%9 526
NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT CORP.-38.86%4 093
STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST, INC.-43.60%3 962
BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST, INC.-41.32%2 956
CHIMERA INVESTMENT CORPORATION-40.56%2 288
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group