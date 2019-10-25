Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  AGNC Investment Corp.    AGNCB

AGNC INVESTMENT CORP.

(AGNCB)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

AGNC Investment Corp. : Announces Redemption of Depositary Shares of Its 7.750% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/25/2019 | 04:02pm EDT

BETHESDA, Md., Oct. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AGNC Investment Corp. (Nasdaq: AGNC) ("AGNC" or the "Company") announced today that it will redeem all 7,000 of the outstanding shares of its 7.750% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (the "Series B Preferred Stock") and the corresponding seven million depositary shares, each representing a 1/1,000th interest in the Series B Preferred Stock (the "Series B Depositary Shares") on November 26, 2019 (the "Redemption Date").  The redemption amount (the "Redemption Amount") for the Series B Depositary Shares will be $25.00 per share, plus $0.22066 per share of accrued and unpaid dividends to, but not including, the Redemption Date. 

On the Redemption Date, dividends will cease to accumulate on the shares of the Series B Depositary Shares, shares of Series B Depositary Shares shall no longer be deemed outstanding, and all rights of the holders of those shares will terminate, except the right to receive the Redemption Amount.  As the redemption is a redemption in full, the Series B Depositary Shares will cease trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (Nasdaq: AGNCB, CUSIP No. 00123Q302).

The redemptions will be made in accordance with the Depository Trust Company's procedures.  To collect the Redemption Amount, holders of the Series B Depositary Shares must surrender their shares to Computershare, the Company's dividend and redemption price disbursing agent, as specified in the Notice of Redemption.  Questions regarding these redemptions and related materials should be directed to Computershare Shareholder Services at 800-733-5001 (within the U.S.) or 781-575-3400 (outside the U.S.) from 9:00 am ET to 5:00 pm ET Monday through Friday. The address for the redemption agent is as follows:

Computershare Trust Company NA
P.O. Box 43011
Providence, RI 02940-3014

ABOUT AGNC INVESTMENT CORP.
AGNC Investment Corp. is an internally-managed real estate investment trust that invests primarily in residential mortgage-backed securities for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a U.S. Government-sponsored enterprise or a U.S. Government agency.  For further information, please refer to www.AGNC.com.

CONTACT:
Investor Relations - (301) 968-9300

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/agnc-investment-corp-announces-redemption-of-depositary-shares-of-its-7-750-series-b-cumulative-redeemable-preferred-stock-300945743.html

SOURCE AGNC Investment Corp.


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AGNC INVESTMENT CORP.
04:02pAGNC INVESTMENT CORP. : Announces Redemption of Depositary Shares of Its 7.750% ..
PR
10/10AGNC INVESTMENT : C O R R E C T I O N -- AGNC Investment Corp./
PR
10/08AGNC INVESTMENT CORP. : Announces Date for Third Quarter Earnings Release and St..
PR
10/03AGNC INVESTMENT CORP. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
09/30AGNC INVESTMENT CORP. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
09/27AGNC INVESTMENT CORP : Ex-dividend day for
FA
09/26AGNC INVESTMENT CORP. : Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Depositary Share..
PR
09/11AGNC INVESTMENT CORP. : Elects John Fisk and Frances Spark to its Board of Direc..
PR
09/11AGNC INVESTMENT CORP. : Declares Monthly Common Stock Dividend of $0.16 per Comm..
PR
09/09AGNC INVESTMENT CORP. : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group