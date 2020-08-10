Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Agnico Eagle Mines Limited    AEM   CA0084741085

AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED

(AEM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Agnico Eagle Mines : Corporate Update - August 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/10/2020 | 01:39pm EDT

Corporate Update

August 2020

Forward Looking Statements

The information in this presentation has been prepared as at August 7, 2020. Certain statements contained in this presentation constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" under the provisions of Canadian provincial securities laws and are referred to herein as "forward-looking statements". When used in this presentation, the words "anticipate", "could", "estimate", "expect", "forecast", "future", "plan", "possible", "potential", "will" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements include, without limitation: statements regarding the Company's plans to ramp-up and optimize operations following temporary suspensions of operations related to the COVID-19 pandemic, including the timing thereof and impacts on anticipated gold production and costs; statements regarding the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and measures taken to reduce the spread of COVID-19 on the Company's operations and overall business; the Company's forward-looking production guidance, including estimated ore grades, recovery rates, project timelines, drilling results, metal production, life of mine estimates, total cash costs per ounce, all-in sustaining costs per ounce, minesite costs per tonne, other expenses, cash flows and free cash flow; the estimated timing and conclusions of technical studies and evaluations; the methods by which ore will be extracted or processed; statements concerning the Company's expansion plans at Kittila, Meliadine Phase 2 and Amaruq Phase 2; and the Company's ramp-up of activities at Meliadine and Amaruq, including the timing, funding, completion and commissioning thereof; statements concerning other expansion projects, recovery rates, mill throughput, optimization and projected exploration, including costs and other estimates upon which such projections are based; statements regarding timing and amounts of capital expenditures, other expenditures and other cash needs, and expectations as to the funding thereof; estimates of future mineral reserves, mineral resources, mineral production, optimization efforts and sales; the projected development of certain ore deposits, including estimates of exploration, development and production and other capital costs and estimates of the timing of such exploration, development and production or decisions with respect to such exploration, development and production; estimates of mineral reserves and mineral resources and the effect of drill results on future mineral reserves and mineral resources; statements regarding the Company's ability to obtain the necessary permits and authorizations in connection with its proposed or current exploration, development and mining operations and the anticipated timing thereof; statements regarding anticipated future exploration; the anticipated timing of events with respect to the Company's mine sites; statements regarding the delivery of materials to the Company's Nunavut operations; statements regarding the sufficiency of the Company's cash resources; statements regarding future activity with respect to the Company's unsecured revolving bank credit facility; and statements regarding anticipated trends with respect to the Company's operations, exploration and the funding thereof. Such statements reflect the Company's views as at the date of this presentation and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Forward- looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of factors and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by Agnico Eagle as of the date of such statements, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. The material factors and assumptions used in the preparation of the forward looking statements contained herein, which may prove to be incorrect, include, but are not limited to, the assumptions set forth herein and in management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") and the Company's Annual Information Form ("AIF") for the year ended December 31, 2019 filed with Canadian securities regulators and that are included in its Annual Report on Form 40-F for the year ended December 31, 2019 ("Form 40-F") filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") as well as: that governments, the Company or others do not take additional measures in response to the COVID-19 pandemic or otherwise that, individually or in the aggregate, materially affect the Company's ability to operate its business; that cautionary measures taken in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic do not affect productivity; that measures taken relating to, or other effects of, the COVID-19 pandemic do not affect the Company's ability to obtain necessary supplies and deliver them to its mine sites; that there are no significant disruptions affecting operations; that production, permitting, development, expansion and the ramp up of operations at each of Agnico Eagle's properties proceeds on a basis consistent with current expectations and plans; that the relevant metal prices, foreign exchange rates and prices for key mining and construction supplies will be consistent with Agnico Eagle's expectations; that Agnico Eagle's current estimates of mineral reserves, mineral resources, mineral grades and metal recovery are accurate; that there are no material delays in the timing for completion of ongoing growth projects; that seismic activity at the Company's operations at LaRonde and other properties is as expected by the Company; that the Company's current plans to optimize production are successful; and that there are no material variations in the current tax and regulatory environment. Many factors, known and unknown, could cause the actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. Such risks include, but are not limited to: the extent and manner to which COVID-19, and measures taken by governments, the Company or others to attempt to reduce the spread of COVID-19, may affect the Company, whether directly or through effects on employee health, workforce productivity and availability (including the ability to transport personnel to the Meadowbank Complex and Meliadine mine which operate as fly-in/fly-out camps), travel restrictions, contractor availability, supply availability, ability to sell or deliver gold dore bars or concentrate, availability of insurance and the cost thereof, the ability to procure inputs required for the Company's operations and projects or other aspects of the Company's business; uncertainties with respect to the effect on the global economy associated with the COVID-19 pandemic and measures taken to reduce the spread of COVID-19, any of which could continue to negatively affect financial markets, including the trading price of the Company's shares and the price of gold, and could adversely affect the Company's ability to raise capital; the volatility of prices of gold and other metals; uncertainty of mineral reserves, mineral resources, mineral grades and mineral recovery estimates; uncertainty of future production, project development, capital expenditures and other costs; foreign exchange rate fluctuations; financing of additional capital requirements; cost of exploration and development programs; seismic activity at the Company's operations, including the LaRonde Complex; mining risks; community protests, including by First Nations groups; risks associated with foreign operations; governmental and environmental regulation; the volatility of the Company's stock price; and risks associated with the Company's currency, fuel and by-product metal derivative strategies. For a more detailed discussion of such risks and other factors that may affect the Company's ability to achieve the expectations set forth in the forward-looking statements contained in this presentation, see the AIF and MD&A filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and included in the Form 40-F filed on EDGAR at www.sec.gov, as well as the Company's other filings with the Canadian securities regulators and the SEC. Other than as required by law, the Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements.

Currency

All amounts in this presentation are expressed in U.S. dollars except as otherwise noted.

Further Information

For further details on Agnico Eagle's second quarter 2020 results, please see the Company's news release dated July 29, 2020.

Front Cover

Agnico Eagle's LaRonde mine located in the Abitibi region of northwestern Quebec, taken in the third quarter of 2019.

Corporate Update 2

Notes to Investors

Note Regarding the Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This presentation discloses certain measures, including "total cash costs per ounce", "all-in sustaining costs per ounce" and "minesite costs per tonne" that are not standardized measures under IFRS. These measures may not be comparable to similar measures reported by other gold mining companies. For a reconciliation of these measures to the most directly comparable financial information reported in the consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with IFRS and for an explanation of how management uses these measures, see "Non-GAAP Financial Performance Measures" in the MD&A filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and included in the Form 6-K filed on EDGAR at www.sec.gov, as well as the Company's other filings with the Canadian securities regulators and the SEC.

The total cash costs per ounce of gold produced is reported on both a by-product basis (deducting by-product metal revenues from production costs) and co-product basis (without deducting byproduct metal revenues). Unless otherwise specified total cash costs per ounce of gold produced is reported on a by-product basis in this presentation. The total cash costs per ounce of gold produced on a by-product basis is calculated by adjusting production costs as recorded in the consolidated statements of income (loss) for by-product revenues, inventory production costs, smelting, refining and marketing charges and other adjustments, and then dividing by the number of ounces of gold produced. The total cash costs per ounce of gold produced on a co-product basis is calculated in the same manner as the total cash costs per ounce of gold produced on a by-product basis except that no adjustment is made for by-product metal revenues. Accordingly, the calculation of total cash costs per ounce of gold produced on a co-product basis does not reflect a reduction in production costs or smelting, refining and marketing charges associated with the production and sale of by-product metals. The total cash costs per ounce of gold produced is intended to provide information about the cash-generating capabilities of the Company's mining operations. Management also uses this measure to monitor the performance of the Company's mining operations. As market prices for gold are quoted on a per ounce basis, using the total cash costs per ounce of gold produced on a by-product basis measure allows management to assess a mine's cash-generating capabilities at various gold prices.

All-in sustaining costs per ounce ("AISC") is used to show the full cost of gold production from current operations. The Company calculates all-in sustaining costs per ounce of gold produced on a by-product basis as the aggregate of total cash costs on a by-product basis, sustaining capital expenditures (including capitalized exploration), general and administrative expenses (including stock options), lease payments related to sustaining assets and reclamation expenses, and then dividing by the number of ounces of gold produced. The all-in sustaining costs per ounce of gold produced on a co-product basis is calculated in the same manner as the all-in sustaining costs per ounce of gold produced on a by-product basis, except that the total cash costs per ounce on a co-product basis are used, meaning no adjustment is made for by-product metal revenues. Management is aware that these per ounce measures of performance can be affected by fluctuations in foreign exchange rates and, in the case of total cash costs per ounce of gold produced on a by-product basis, by-product metal prices. Management compensates for these inherent limitations by using these measures in conjunction with minesite costs per tonne (discussed below) as well as other data prepared in accordance with IFRS. The World Gold Council ("WGC") is a non-regulatory market development organization for the gold industry. Although the WGC is not a mining industry regulatory organization, it has worked closely with its member companies to develop relevant non-GAAP measures. The Company follows the guidance on all-in sustaining costs released by the WGC in November 2018. Adoption of the all-in sustaining costs metric is voluntary and, notwithstanding the Company's adoption of the WGC's guidance, all-in sustaining costs per ounce of gold produced reported by the Company may not be comparable to data reported by other gold mining companies. The Company believes that this measure provides helpful information about operating performance. However, this non-GAAP measure should be considered together with other data prepared in accordance with IFRS as it is not necessarily indicative of operating costs or cash flow measures prepared in accordance with IFRS.

Minesite costs per tonne are calculated by adjusting production costs as recorded in the consolidated statements of income (loss) for inventory production costs and other adjustments, and then dividing by tonnes of ore processed. As the total cash costs per ounce of gold produced can be affected by fluctuations in by product metal prices and foreign exchange rates, management believes that minesite costs per tonne provide additional information regarding the performance of mining operations, eliminating the impact of varying production levels. Management also uses this measure to determine the economic viability of mining blocks. As each mining block is evaluated based on the net realizable value of each tonne mined, in order to be economically viable the estimated revenue on a per tonne basis must be in excess of the minesite costs per tonne. Management is aware that this per tonne measure of performance can be impacted by fluctuations in processing levels and compensates for this inherent limitation by using this measure in conjunction with production costs prepared in accordance with IFRS.

Operating margin is not a recognized measure under IFRS and this data may not be comparable to data presented by other gold producers. This measure is calculated by excluding the following from net income as recorded in the condensed interim consolidated financial statements: Income and mining taxes expense; Other expenses (income); Foreign currency translation loss (gain); Gain (loss) on derivative financial instruments; Finance costs; General and administrative expenses; Amortization of property, plant and mine development; Exploration and corporate development expenses; and Impairment losses (reversals). The Company believes that operating margin is a useful measure that represents the operating performance of its mines associated with the ongoing production and sale of gold and by-product metals. Management uses this measure internally to plan and forecast future operating results. This measure is intended to provide investors with additional information about the Company's underlying operating results and should be evaluated in conjunction with other data prepared in accordance with IFRS.

Free cash flow is calculated by deducting additions to property, plant and mine development from cash provided by operating activities including changes in non-cash working capital balances. Management uses free cash flow to assess the availability of cash, after funding operations and capital expenditures, to operate the business without additional borrowing or drawing down on the Company's existing cash balance.

Note Regarding Production Guidance

The gold production guidance is based on the Company's mineral reserves but includes contingencies and assumes metal prices and foreign exchange rates that are different from those used in the mineral reserve estimates. These factors and others mean that the gold production guidance presented in this presentation does not reconcile exactly with the production models used to support these mineral reserves.

Corporate Update 3

Building A Sustainable, Long Term, Self Funding Business

  • H1 2020 was challenging as seven of the Company's eight mines experienced either temporary shutdowns or reduced activity levels related to government mandated COVID-19 restrictions
  • All operations were subsequently restarted in a timely manner during Q2 2020, with production progressively ramping up to more "steady state" levels in June at all operations
  • Throughout the COVID-19 crisis, the health, safety and well-being of employees and the local communities have been a top priority and remain a key focus
  • In Q3 and Q4 of 2020, the Company expects gold production to return to similar levels seen in Q4 2019, with a corresponding reduction in unit costs
  • Given the strong gold price, increasing gold production and declining unit costs, Agnico Eagle expects to generate significant free cash flow in the second half of 2020

Corporate Update 4

Financial Impact of COVID-19 in Q2 2020

P&L

Included in

Adjusted out

Category

Q2 impact

Cash costs

in Normalized

presentation

and AISC?

EPS?

Temporary suspension costs - care and

$8.3M

maintenance

Other

No

No

Temporary suspension costs - payroll costs for

expenses

$13.8M

employees at home not working

Direct and incremental COVID-19 costs

$2.3M

Production

Yes

No

costs

  • Additional costs incurred in second quarter of 2020 - Temporary costs related to COVID-19in Q2 2020 were $22.1 million (not included in production costs). Incremental costs related to COVID-19incurred by the Company in Q2 2020 were $2.3 million (included in production costs)
  • Slight increase to operating costs going forward and limited impact on productivity to- date - Going forward, COVID-19protocols (not including Nunavut-basedemployees compensation) are expected to add approximately $1.0 million per month to the Company's operating costs (or ~$6 per ounce). In addition, the Company continues to pay for 75% of the base salaries for Nunavut-basedemployees at a cost of approximately $1.4 million per month (considered as Other expenses). To-date,the Company has seen limited impact on productivity as a result of COVID-19

Corporate Update 5

Second Quarter 2020 Highlights

  • Solid operational performance despite COVID-19 interruptions - Payable gold production was 331,0641 ounces at production costs per ounce of $854, total cash costs per ounce of $825 and AISC per ounce of $1,142
  • Full year 2020 production guidance increased; guidance for unit costs and capital expenditures unchanged - Gold production in 2020 is now expected to be 1.68 to 1.732 mozs (versus previous guidance of 1.63 to 1.73 mozs), while total cash costs per ounce and AISC per ounce continue to be in the range of $740 to $790 and $1,025 to $1,075, respectively. Capital expenditures are forecasted to be ~$690 million
  • Longer-termguidance maintained - Previous gold production guidance for 2021 and 2022 remains unchanged with a mid-point of 2.05 mozs and 2.10 mozs, respectively
  • Strong H2 2020 outlook - The Company expects gold production to ramp up in the second half of 2020 and average ~480,000 to 500,000 ounces per quarter with total cash costs per ounce expected to be in the range of $690 to $740, primarily as a result of the expected increase in gold production
  • A quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share was declared

(1)

Including pre-commercial production of 2,651 oz from the Barnat deposit

Corporate Update

6

(2)

Including pre-commercial production from the Barnat deposit at Canadian Malartic, the Tiriganiaq deposit at Meliadine and the IVR deposit at Meadowbank

Operating Results

Solid operational performance despite COVID-19 interruptions

Q2 2020

H1 2020

Production*

Total Cash Costs**

Operating Margin

Production*

Total Cash Costs**

(Gold oz)

($/oz)

($000's)

(Gold oz)

($/oz)

Northern Business

LaRonde Complex

74,317

$

502

$

71,961

144,004

$

606

Goldex

23,142

$

727

$

22,840

57,025

$

626

Canadian Malartic (50%)

56,785

$

762

$

45,502

121,548

$

747

Kittila

60,623

$

717

$

59,089

109,920

$

759

Meadowbank

16,417

$

2,260

$

(12,422)

65,758

$

1,798

Meliadine

59,375

$

1,051

$

49,207

129,350

$

915

290,659

$

828

$

236,177

627,605

$

851

Southern Business

Pinos Altos

13,880

$

862

$

14,585

47,190

$

781

Creston Mascota

9,646

$

694

$

11,231

27,830

$

517

La India

16,879

$

833

$

14,788

39,805

$

802

40,405

$

810

$

40,604

114,825

$

724

Total

331,064

$

825

$

276,781

742,430

$

832

Q2 2020 Revenue by Metal

Q2 2020 Total Operating Margin - $276.8M

Meadowbank, (4%)

LaRonde

Complex, 26%

Gold

Creston Mascota, 4%

Kittila, 21%

Silver

97%

Pinos Altos, 5%

3%

La India, 5%

Goldex, 8%

Meliadine, 18%

Canadian Malartic (50%), 17%

* Gold production includes 2,651 and 5,625 of pre-commercial production ounces from Barnat deposit at Canadian Malartic for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020

Corporate Update 7

** Excludes pre-commercial production

Financial Highlights

Improved Cash Flow Performance

Q2 2020

Q2 2019

Q2 YTD 2020

Q2 YTD 2019

Realized Gold Price ($/oz)

$1,726

$1,318

$1,643

$1,311

Revenues (millions)

$557

$527

$1,229

$1,059

Net Income (millions)

$105

$28

$84

$65

Net Income per share (basic)

$0.44

$0.12

$0.35

$0.28

Cash provided by operating activities* (millions)

$163

$126

$326

$275

Operating Cash flow per share* (basic)

$0.67

$0.54

$1.35

$1.17

* After changes in non-cash components of working capital

Corporate Update 8

Financial Position

Strong Financial Flexibility; Bank Credit Facility Fully Repaid

Strong Available Liquidity - $1.3B*

$336 M

$950 M

Cash and cash equivalents

Undrawn credit facilities

*As at June 30, 2020, excluding $300M accordion

Debt Maturities**

$300

$250

$250

$225

$200

$200

$150

$150

$155

$110

$100

$100

$90

$100

$95

$100

$50

$-

2022

2023

2024

2025

2026

2027

2028

2029

2030

2032

2033

**As at June 30, 2020, in million $

  • In March 2020, the Company drew down $1.0B on its $1.2B credit facility to ensure adequate financial flexibility. The Company repaid $750M in Q2 2020, and subsequently repaid the remaining $250 million in July 2020
  • On April 7, 2020, the Company repaid the $360M 6.67% Series B senior notes from its existing cash balance and by issuing $200M of notes (weighted average maturity of 11 years and weighted average interest rate of 2.83%)
  • On April 30, 2020, Fitch issued its inaugural credit rating on the Company and assigned a rating of BBB with a Stable Outlook
  • Low share count of 242M fully diluted shares after 62 years of operating history

Corporate Update 9

Strong Operational Ramp-up Post Temporary COVID-19 Shutdowns

Notes

  1. Mining activities at the Company's operations in the Abitibi region of Quebec (the LaRonde Complex, the Goldex mine and the Canadian Malartic mine (50%)) were suspended from March 23, 2020, to April 15, 2020
  2. Meadowbank and Meliadine operated at reduced levels from March 19, 2020, to early June 2020
  3. Kittila operated at normal levels with the exception of a 3-day underground mine shutdown to manage one positive COVID-19 case at the mine in April 2020. The mill operated normally during the period
  4. Mining operations in Mexico (Pinos Altos, Creston Mascota and La India) were suspended from April 2, 2020, to May 18, 2020; during the suspension residual leaching continued
  5. By end of June, all operations had returned to normal operating levels
  6. July 2020 forecast is representative of third quarter 2020 expected monthly operating levels; total cash-costs per ounce based on exchange rate assumptions of USD:CAD 1.35, EUR:USD 1.15 and USD:MXN 22.22
  • Monthly production ramp up on track at all operations - Based on actual and forecast
    production rates, the Company expects monthly gold production to be ~160,000 to 170,000 ozs in July 2020
  • Strong H2 2020 outlook - based on the successful ramp-up in July, production in H2 2020 is expected to average ~480,000 to 500,000 ozs per quarter
  • Cash costs expected to decline in H2 2020 - total cash costs are expected to decline largely due to increased production levels

Corporate Update 10

Operational Update

  • LaRonde - with infrastructure upgrades largely completed in Q1 2020, production gradually resumed in the higher-grade West mine in late April 2020. Grades in the West mine area continued to exceed block model forecasts during Q2 2020. Daily throughput at the LaRonde Complex in H2 2020 is expected to average ~8,500 tpd with ~12% of the tonnage being sourced from the West mine area
  • Meliadine - mill tonnage exceeded 4,300 tpd in June and a new apron feeder will be installed in August along with other plant modifications to complete the planned mill expansion to 4,600 tpd by Q4 2020. Water discharge activities are proceeding as planned and higher-grade stopes from the third mining horizon are being prepared for extraction in late July
  • Meadowbank - progress was made on the equipment maintenance backlog and total tonnage moved from open pit mine in June exceeded 110,000 tpd. The Meadowbank mill is currently operating in excess of 9,500 tpd from run-of-mine ore and existing stockpiles
  • Kittila - The site operated continuously through the COVID-19 pandemic in Q2 2020, and established a new quarterly ore production record. The permit allowing for processing of 2.0 mtpa was granted in May 2020. The expansion project is progressing well and contractors resumed shaft sinking activities in July 2020 following a four month delay due to COVID-19

Corporate Update 11

Gold Production Forecast to Increase by 24% from 2020 to 2022

Key Pipeline Projects Expected to Drive Future Production Growth

Gold Ounces (in Millions)

2.50

2.00

1.50

1.00

0.50

0.00

Key Near-Term Pipeline Projects (2020-2023)

  • Kittila expansion (under construction)
  • Meliadine Phase 2 expansion

• Amaruq U/G

$1,000

  • Odyssey, East Malartic & East Gouldie U/G

2.05

2.10

$950

$900

1.78

1.66

1.71

1.70

$850

1.67

1.63

*

1.43

$800

1.10

$750

1.04

$700

$650

$600

$550

$500

$450

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020E

2021E

2022E

2023E and

onwards

Production

Cash Costs

Cash Costs

* New 2020 Guidance issued to reflect impact of COVID-19 pandemic on AEM's operations

Corporate Update 12

Agnico Eagle's Growing Business Positioned to Generate Rising Free Cash Flow

(In Thousands)

$2,500,000 $2,400,000 $2,300,000 $2,200,000 $2,100,000 $2,000,000 $1,900,000 $1,800,000 $1,700,000 $1,600,000 $1,500,000 $1,400,000 $1,300,000 $1,200,000 $1,100,000 $1,000,000

$900,000 $800,000 $700,000 $600,000 $500,000 $400,000 $300,000 $200,000 $100,000

$-

Potential uses of rising cash flow:

• Funding pipeline projects

• Reduce net debt

• Increase dividends

Potential total capex

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020E**

2021E

2022E

Sustaining Capex

Growth Capex

Mine Operating Profit*

  • Mine Operating Profit = ounces x (gold price - total cash costs per ounce). Estimated Mine Operating Profit was based on a gold price of $1,800
  • 2020 Guidance issued in July 2020 to reflect impact of COVID-19 pandemic on AEM's operations

Corporate Update 13

Agnico Eagle's Long History of Returning Value to Shareholders

27% Annual Increase in Dividends in 2019

$200,000

~$1.1B

$1,800

in cumulative

$180,000

dividends over

$1,600

the last 37 years

$160,000

$1,400

$140,000

$1,200

Thousands)

$120,000

$1,000

$100,000

$800

(In

$80,000

$600

$60,000

$40,000

$400

$20,000

$200

$-

$-

2008

2009

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

Total Annual Dividend

Average Gold Price

Corporate Update 14

Committed to Continuous Improvement in Sustainable Development

Environment

W e focus on limiting our environmental impacts by:

  • using natural resources efficiently
  • preventing or limiting emissions
  • reducing waste

W e identify, analyze and manage our environmental risks

Social

W e act in a socially responsible manner and contribute to the communities in which we operate

W e are committed to working with our employees and other stakeholders to create growth and prosperity

W e work in a transparent manner with local stakeholders

W e have established a committee to provide us with feedback on our corporate social responsibility efforts

Governance

W e act in an ethically responsible manner and uphold our core values using our:

  • Code of Business Conduct
  • Ethics & anti-corruption, anti- bribery policy
  • Our supplier code of conduct
  • Our SD policy
  • Our Indigenous Peoples Engagement Policy
  • Our Diversity and Inclusion Policy

ACTIVE PARTICIPATION IN LEADING MANAGEMENT AND DISCLOSURE INITIATIVES

RECOGNIZED BY INDEPENDENT ESG RATING & RESEARCH AGENCIES FOR OUR LEADING INDUSTRY PRACTICES

  • MSCI - "AA" rating (scale of AAA-CCC), 1st amongst 10 of our largest industry peers
  • Winner of the 2020 Towards Sustainable Mining® (TSM) Environmental Excellence Award from the Mining Association of Canada

Corporate Update 15

Committed to Continuous Improvement in Sustainable Development

Environment

GLOBAL AVERAGE GHG EMISSION INTENSITY*

(tonnes of CO2 eq. per ounce of gold)

Social

COMBINED LOST -TIME ACCIDENTS AND RESTRICTED WORK CASES FREQUENCY*

(per 200,000 person hours worked)

Governance

OVERSIGHT

  • HSE/SD Committee of the Board
  • Stakeholder Advisory Committee
  • Integrated Management System
  • Towards Sustainable Mining (TSM)
  • International Cyanide Management Code
  • Global Reporting Initiative

FRESH WATER INTENSITY*

(kl of water withdrawn per ounce of gold)

*Includes Agnico Eagle employees and contractors, excludes Canadian Malarctic

ECONOMIC CONTRIBUTIONS IN 2019

$1.47B

$7.4M

Payments to

Community

suppliers

Investments

$59M

$637M

Payments to

Wages and benefits

governments for

income and mining

taxes

EXTERNAL VERIFICATION

  • TSM audit (every 3 years)
  • International Cyanide Management Code (every 3 years)
  • Voluntary Principles on Security and Human Rights (every 3 years)
  • Conflict-FreeGold (Annually)
  • Tailings Management (Annually)

Leader amongst industry peers in GHG emission intensity and fresh water intensity

*Source: Metals Focus - Environmental, Social and Governance Analysis 2014 to 2018, An Analysis of the top 12 Gold Companies as a peer group

Corporate Update 16

Superior Share Performance Since 1998

Agnico Eagle Has Consistently Outperformed Gold and Gold Equities

AEM US Equity

Gold Spot

S&P 500 Index

XAU Index

10000%

1000%

100%

10%

AEM US Equity

CAGR

14.56%

Gold Spot CAGR

9.38%

S&P 500 Index CAGR

5.10%

XAU Index CAGR

4.46%

Source: Bloomberg - August 3, 1998 to August 5, 2020

Corporate Update 17

Summary - Back on Track and Expecting a Strong Second Half 2020

  • Solid operational performance in Q2 2020 despite COVID-19 interruptions
  • All operations were subsequently restarted in a timely manner with production progressively ramping up to more "steady state" levels in June at all operations
  • Full year 2020 production guidance increased, while guidance for unit costs and capital expenditures unchanged; longer-term guidance maintained
  • Strong second half outlook with production expected to be ~ 480,000 to 500,000 ounces of gold per quarter with total cash costs in the range of $690 to $740 per ounce
  • Exploration focused on pipeline projects, near mine opportunities and mineral reserve and mineral resource replacement. Key priority areas include:
    • LaRonde
    • Canadian Malartic Underground
    • Kirkland Lake
    • Santa Gertrudis

Corporate Update 18

Appendix

Corporate Update

Diversified Operations

Robust Production in Premier Mining Jurisdictions in North America and Europe

Meliadine, Canada

Kittila, Finland

Development (100%)

Producing (100%)

Meadowbank Complex, Canada

NorthernBusiness

Northern Business

Producing and Development (100%)

Production (Koz)

238.4

Production (Koz)

186.1

P&P(Moz)

4.1

P&P (Moz)

4.1

Northern Business

M&I (Moz)

2.8

M&I (Moz)

1.5

Production (Koz)

193.5

P&P (Moz)

3.3

LaRonde Complex, Canada

M&I (Moz)

1.2

Producing (100%)

Northern Business

Finland

Production (Koz)

403.0

P&P (Moz)1

3.6

M&I (Moz)

1.1

Goldex, Canada

Producing (100%)

Northern Business

La India, Mexico

Production (Koz)

140.9

P&P (Moz)

1.1

Producing (100%)

M&I (Moz)

2.0

Southern Business

Production (Koz)

82.2

P&P (Moz)

0.5

Total2

M&I (Moz)

0.2

Production (Koz)

1,782.2

Canadian Malartic, Canada

P&P (Moz)

22.0

Producing (50%)

M&I (Moz)

17.4

Northern Business

Production (Koz)

334.6

Pinos Altos, Mexico

P&P (Moz)

2.4

Producing (100%)

M&I (Moz)

0.4

Southern Business

Production (Koz)

155.1

P&P (Moz)

1.0

M&I (Moz)

1.1

Creston Mascota, Mexico

Producing (100%)

Producing Mine

Southern Business

Production (Koz)

48.4

P&P (Moz)

0.06

M&I (Moz)

0.02

Source: Company filings.

Note:

Production is for fiscal year 2019; Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources as of December 31, 2019.

1.

LaRonde Complex Production and mineral reserves and mineral resources are inclusive of LaRonde Zone 5.

Corporate Update 20

2.

Totals are indicative of total producing, developing and exploration assets.

Northern Business

Corporate Update

Abitibi Region

Production

H1 2020 Production

Highlights

and Costs

LaRonde Complex

144,004 ozs

The LaRonde Complex operations were suspended from March 23, 2020 to April 17,2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Mining

activities resumed on April 17, while the LaRonde mill circuit restarted on April 29 and the LZ5 mill circuit on May 2

at a production cost of

The ground support reinforcement of the main infrastructure in the West mine area is completed and responding well

$577/oz and total

Mining resumed in the West mine in late April 2020 and the first stopes were blasted and mined out as planned. These stopes reported

cash costs of $606/oz

positive grade reconciliation resulting in better than planned gold production in Q2 2020

Proven & probable

Daily throughput at the LaRonde Complex in H2 2020 is expected to average ~8,500 tpd with ~12% of the tonnage being sourced from

gold reserves:

the West mine area

LaRonde

2.9Moz

At LZ5, given successful automation implementation and continued productivity improvements, the production rate in Q3 2020

is

LZ5

0.7Moz

expected to increase to 3,000 tpd and mining activities will be extended to 480m starting in 2020

New exploration discoveries such as the 20N Zinc South lens at LaRonde, has resulted in a renewed focus on minesite exploration at

LaRonde Complex

Canadian Malartic (50%)

115,923 ozs*

Canadian Malarctic operations were suspended from March 23, 2020 to April 17, 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic

The ramp-up of activities in April was successful and the site achieved a monthly milling record in May with 1,983,728 tonnes milled

at a production cost of

(63,991 tpd). Furthermore, the site reached a milestone in June having produced a total of 5.0 million ounces since start-up

$742/oz and total

Mining activities at the Barnat deposit are progressing as planned with commercial production expected in Q4 2020

cash costs of $747/oz

The 2020 exploration budget for drilling at East Gouldie been increased by 19% to 107,000 metres (100% basis). The aim is to tighten

Proven & probable

the drill spacing in the high- grade core of the deposit and to update inferred mineral resources by year-end 2020

gold reserves: 2.4Moz

Initial work on an underground exploration ramp at Canadian Malartic is expected to begin in August 2020

An exploration update on the underground project is expected to be provided in Q3 2020 and a preliminary economic assessment on the

Canadian Malartic underground project is expected to be completed in 2021

Goldex

57,025 ozs

Goldex operations were suspended from March 23, 2020 to April 17, 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Mining activities resumed on

April 17, while milling activities restarted on April 24, 2020

at a production cost of

The underground Rail-Veyor maintenance facility was completed in Q2 2020. This facility is expected to have a positive impact on future

$635/oz and total

Rail-Veyor productivity and increase production from the lower mine to over 7,000 tpd

cash costs of $626/oz

Mining in the South Zone continued in Q2 2020 and year-to-date mining rates remain ahead of budget. The Company continues to

evaluate the potential for the South Zone to provide additional incremental ore feed and grade flexibility to the Goldex mill

Proven & probable

Drilling at the Deep 2 Zone continued in Q2 2020 with a focus on levels 140 and 150, which are below the current mineral reserve limit of

gold reserves: 1.1Moz

Level 130

* Includes pre-commercial production of 5,625 ozs at the Barnat deposit

Corporate Update

22

See AEM February 13, 2020 press release and appendix for detailed breakdown of mineral reserves and mineral resources.

Finland

Production

H1 2020 Production

Highlights

and Costs

Kittila

109,920 ozs

at a production cost of $789/oz and total cash costs of $759/oz

Proven & probable gold reserves: 4.1Moz

  • The site operated continuously through the COVID-19 pandemic and established a new quarterly ore production record in Q2 2020
  • The permit allowing for processing of 2.0 million tonnes per annum was granted in May 2020
  • Shaft sinking activities were suspended in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Canadian contractors resumed shaft sinking in July 2020. The completion of the shaft is delayed by four month compared to the original plan
  • The mill expansion is progressing on schedule and the final-tie activities scheduled to begin in late September 2020. Mill expansion commissioning is expected to take place in Q4 2020
  • Drilling has extended the Sisar Zone by up to 500 metres to the south with intercepts such as 5.3 g/t gold over 3.9 metres This drilling further enhances the potential of the Sisar Zone to be developed into a new mining horizon

Nunavut

Production

H1 2020 Production Highlights

and Costs

Meadowbank

65,758 ozs

at a production cost of $1,792/oz and total cash costs of $1,798/oz

Proven & probable gold reserves: 3.3Moz

  • On March 19, 2020, the Company reduced mining activities and suspended milling activities due to the declaration of a public health emergency in Nunavut. During this period, the site successfully focused on reducing the equipment maintenance backlog, on increasing the overall 'mining footprint' of the Amaruq pit and on building up ore stockpiles at both Amaruq and Meadowbank
  • In May and June 2020, mining activities ramped up as planned and reached the designed target rates with total tonnage moved per month of 3.1 million tonnes and 3.3 million tonnes respectively. Mining rates are expected to remain at similar levels during H2 2020
  • The strong mining performance allowed the mill to restart in late May, which was earlier than planned. During H2 2020, the mill is expected to process ~275,000 to 300,000 tonnes per month with grades expected to range between 2.5 g/t and 3.0 g/t gold
  • In June 2020, permits were approved for mining of the IVR open pit and Amaruq underground deposits

Meliadine

129,350 ozs

On March 19, 2020, the Company reduced mining activities due to the declaration of a public health emergency in Nunavut. During this

period, the site successfully focused on increased backfilling of stopes, equipment maintenance and water management.

at a production cost of

The site activities ramped up gradually through May and reached normal production levels in June with mill tonnage exceeding 4,300

$894/oz and total cash

tpd for the month. A new apron feeder will be installed in August along with other plant modifications to complete the planned mill

costs of $915/oz

expansion to 4,600 tpd by Q4 2020

Proven & probable gold

Water discharge activities are proceeding as planned. The Nunavut Impact Review Board granted approval to increase the discharge

of saline water to the sea up to 1,600 cubic metres per day. Discharge of saline water with trucks will be done during Q3 2020

reserves: 4.1Moz

Mining of higher grade stopes from the third mining horizon started in late July providing additional mining flexibility for both tonnes and

grade into Q4 2020

The first vessel of the 2020 sealift arrived in Rankin Inlet on July 9, 2020. Shipping activities are expected to continue into October

2020. Most materials for the 2020 barge season have already been shipped to the Becancour facility in Quebec

See AEM February 13, 2020 press release and appendix for detailed breakdown of mineral reserves and mineral resources.

Corporate Update 23

Southern Business

Corporate Update

Mexico Operations

Production

H1 2020 Production

Highlights

and Costs

Pinos Altos

47,190 ozs

Pinos Altos operations were suspended from April 2nd to May 18th as mandated by the Government of Mexico; Mining operations

progressively restarted on May 18th; As of June 1st Pinos Altos is operating at budgeted levels at 5,850tpd

at a production cost of

At Cerro Colorado, the reconditioning activities in the area affected by challenging ground conditions are on plan and full production

$1,046/oz and total

resumed in June 2020

cash costs of $781/oz

At the Sinter deposit, the exhaust raise was completed in Q2 2020, but construction of the cemented rock fill plant was delayed and

Proven & probable

alternative backfill methods are being evaluated so that production from the Sinter underground can begin in Q4 2020 as planned

gold reserves: 1.0Moz

Drilling confirmed and extended the high-grade gold mineralization at Cubiro (3.5 g/t gold over 5.2 metres) and extended the Reyna East

zone at depth (1.9 g/t gold and 91 g/t silver over 6.1 metres)

Creston Mascota

18,184 ozs

Creston Mascota operations were suspended from April 2nd until May 18tt as mandated by the Government of Mexico, although residual

leaching continued through the shutdown; Creston Mascota has returned to normal operating level

at a production cost of

Open pit mining and heap leach stacking to continue in H2 2020

$651/oz and total

Due to the temporary suspension of operations in April and May, the push back of the Bravo pit was not completed in Q2 2020. With the

cash costs of $423/oz

rainy season underway some further delays are expected in Q3 2020. However, an alternate ramp access was developed in order to

Proven & probable

continue mining in safe conditions

gold reserves: 0.1Moz

La India

22,926 ozs

La India operations were suspended from April 2nd until May 18th as mandated by the Government of Mexico, although residual leaching

continued through the shutdown. Mining operations progressively restarted on May 18th; As of June 1st the site is operating at budgeted

at a production cost of

levels with 18,000 tonnes placed on the heap leach per day

$875/oz and total

Construction activities at La India were also suspended in April and May. The construction of the phase III heap leach pad resumed in

cash costs of $778/oz

June, although the plan was revised in order to be ready to place ore in October 2020

Proven & probable

Installation of the new agglomeration system was completed in early July 2020. The system is now commissioned and is expected to

have a positive impact on production rates in H2 2020 due to improved leach kinetics and lower consumption of reagents

gold reserves: 0.5Moz

As part of its regional exploration focus, the Company is continuing to drill the extensions of gold- and silver-rich sulphide mineralized

bodies in the Chipriona corridor as well as other polymetallic sulphide targets near the La India mine

See AEM February 13, 2020 press release and appendix for detailed breakdown of mineral reserves and mineral resources.

Corporate Update 25

Mexico Exploration and Development Projects

Exploration and

Highlights

Development

El Barqueno

• Agnico Eagle acquired its 100% interest in the El Barqueno project in November 2014. The 79,746-hectare property is in the Guachinango gold-silver mining district

of Jalisco State in west-central, Mexico, approximately 150 kilometres west of the state capital of Guadalajara

• El Barqueno is estimated to contain 318,000 ounces of gold and 1.2 million ounces of silver in indicated mineral resources (8.2 million tonnes grading 1.21 g/t gold

and 4.63 g/t silver) and 325,000 ounces of gold and 4.6 million ounces of silver in inferred mineral resources (8.3 million tonnes grading 1.21 g/t gold and 17.25 g/t

silver).

Santa Gertrudis

  • Agnico Eagle holds a 100% interest in the 42,000-hectare Santa Gertrudis gold property
  • Three favorable geological trends with a potential strike length of 18 km have been identified with limited drilling between deposits
  • Inferred mineral resources of 1.2Moz at year end 2019
  • The Santa Gertrudis project appears to have potential to eventually be a similar sized operation to La India
  • 25,000m of drilling planned in 2020 to expand mineral resources and test new targets. In H1 2020, 26 holes (14,282 metres) were completed with a focus on expanding and developing new mineral resources in the Amelia deposit, the Espiritu Santo Zone and the Toro Trend. Highlights include: 2.7 g/t gold and 308 g/t silver over 11.5 metres at Amelia, 2.7 g/t gold and 321 g/t silver over 3.3 metres at Espiritu, and 2.8 g/t over 9.5 metres at the Toro Trend.

See AEM February 13, 2020 press release and appendix for detailed breakdown of mineral reserves and mineral resources.

Corporate Update 26

Exploration

Corporate Update

Exploration Focused on Minesite Opportunities and Pipeline Projects

  • Kittila - Drilling has extended the Sisar Zone by up to 500 metres to the south with intercepts such as 5.3 g/t gold over 3.9 metres at 1,613 metres depth, further enhancing the potential of Sisar to be developed into a new mining horizon
  • Canadian Malartic Underground - 10 drill rigs are currently targeting the East Gouldie Zone, and the exploration budget for 2020 has been increased by 19% to 107,000 metres (100% basis). The aim is to tighten the drill spacing in the high grade core of the deposit to 75 metres (from 150 metres) and to update the inferred mineral resources by year-end 2020. Initial work on an underground exploration ramp is expected to begin in August 2020
  • Kirkland Lake Project - Conversion drilling at the Upper Beaver deposit is validating historical results in the upper portions of the deposit and extending mineralization between 1,200 and 1,400 metres depth with intercepts such as 9.5 g/t gold and 0.40% copper over 5.9 metres at 1,307 metres depth. Regional drilling is also ongoing at the Amalgamated Kirkland property and Anoki deposit
  • Santa Gertrudis - Exploration drilling at the high-grade Amelia deposit continues to confirm the mineralization and extend it along the projected plunge of the main ore shoot, which remains open at depth. Combined with the drilling of other gold targets on the property, the results show the potential for an increase in mineral resources at year-end

Corporate Update 28

2019 Gold Mineral Reserve and Mineral Resources

Higher Reserve Grade and Increasing Mineral Resources

Gold Mineral Reserve Grade (g/t)

2.83

2.00

1.68 1.59

1.29

1.03

0.70

AEM

AUY

ABX

AVERAGE

KL

NEM

KGC

AEM's Global Reserves, Measured and Indicated Resources and Inferred Resources (2010-2019)

(millions)

70

60

50

Gold

40

30

Ounces

20

10

0

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

As of December 31

Reserves

M&I resources

Inferred resources

  • Gold mineral reserves declined slightly in 2019, while measured and indicated and inferred mineral resources increased - Mineral reserves decreased by 2% to 21.6Mozs (net of 2019 production). Measured and indicated mineral resources and inferred mineral resources increased by 4% and 19%, respectively
  • Gold reserve grade increased - Overall mineral reserve grade improved 4.8% to 2.83 g/t from 2.7 g/t, largely due to increases in the mineral reserve grade at mines in Nunavut. Mineral resource grades were essentially unchanged from the previous year
  • Agnico Eagle has the highest mineral reserve grades among its North American peers

See AEM February 13, 2020 press release and appendix for detailed breakdown of mineral reserves and mineral resources.

Corporate Update 29

Successful M&A and Exploration Strategy

Significant Value Added, Key Deposits Still Open and Positioned to Deliver More Value

Mined through 2019 (koz)

Kittila

9,418 koz

+236%

2,800 koz

20052019

$54

$23

Proven & Probable (koz) Measured & Indicated (koz) Inferred (koz) Cost per Oz ($)

Meadowbank

9,511 koz

Meliadine

Pinos Altos

4,990 koz

La India

(Including Amaruq)

9,750 koz

1,983 koz

+148%

+94%

+138%

+57%

3,830 koz

5,020 koz

2,100 koz

1,266 koz

20072019201020192006201920112019

$186

$173

$121

$107

$36

$33

$43

$40

Purchase

Discovery

Purchase

Discovery

Purchase

Discovery

Purchase

Discovery

Purchase

Discovery

See AEM February 13, 2020 press release and appendix for detailed breakdown of mineral reserves and mineral resources.

Corporate Update 30

Near-Term Opportunities to Enhance Production Starting in 2022

Minesite/Region

Opportunity

Gold Mineral Resources/Mineral Reserves*

Drilling continues to encounter high-grade mineralization in the West

Ellison has indicated mineral resources of 71koz and inferred

LaRonde

mine at

depth. Exploration strategy being reviewed to evaluate

mineral resources of 461koz

extensions of previously mined areas (portions of

the Bousquet

Complex

property). Drilling at LZ5 to expand mineral reserves and mineral

resources at depth and test other nearby satellite zones (Ellison)

Deep 2 has mineral reserves of 179koz, indicated mineral

Potential for increased throughput from Deep 1 and potential for

resources of 177koz and inferred mineral resources of 381koz.

Goldex

additional development of Deep 2. Also potential for increased gold

The South Zone has mineral reserves of 107koz, indicated

production from the South Zone

mineral resources of 43koz and inferred mineral resources of

228koz

Meadowbank

Ongoing evaluation of the potential to develop portions of the higher

The Amaruq underground has mineral reserves of 577koz in

permafrost only

Complex

grade underground deposits at Amaruq in permafrost only

Staged implementation of the Phase 2 expansion.

Initial work will

Tiriganiaq has open pit mineral reserves of 590koz

Meliadine

focus on open pit development at the Tiriganiaq Zone. Additional

drilling is planned to expand and upgrade the existing mineral

resource base in the immediate mine area

Continued evaluation of potential production scenarios from the

Canadian

Odyssey and East Malartic underground zones to a depth of 1,000

Malartic (50%)

metres.

Drilling in 2020 will be largely focused

on the newly

discovered East Gouldie Zone

Cubiro has underground indicated mineral resources of 212koz

gold and 1,403koz silver and inferred mineral resources of

Pinos Altos

Ongoing

exploration and evaluation of potential development

136koz gold and 912koz silver.

Reyna de Plata has probable

scenarios for the Cubiro and Reyna de Plata satellite zones

mineral reserves of 64koz gold and 2,007koz silver, indicated

mineral resources of 159koz gold and 4,307koz silver and

inferred mineral resources of 121koz gold and 2,970koz silver

Chipriona has indicated mineral resources of 45koz gold, 2.1Moz

silver, 359 tonnes of copper and 17k tonnes of zinc and inferred

Continued exploration and evaluation of the El Realito and Chipriona

mineral resources of 238koz gold, 29.5Moz silver, 15,400 tonnes

La India

of copper and 86.9k tonnes of

zinc. El Realito has mineral

zones

reserves of 106koz gold and 485koz silver, measured and

indicated mineral resources of 38koz gold and 232koz silver and

inferred mineral resources of 4koz gold

* See AEM February 13, 2020 press release and appendix for detailed breakdown of mineral reserves and mineral resources.

Corporate Update 31

Longer-Term Projects Could Provide Production Growth Beyond 2023

Agnico Eagle has a strong pipeline of development projects that could provide further production growth beyond 2023. These opportunities are typically at an earlier stage than those outlined in the previous slide

Minesite/Region

Opportunity

Gold Mineral Resources/Mineral Reserves*

Goldex

Evaluation of the Deep 2 Zone (below 1,500 metres)

Drilling continues to extend mineralization at depth and there is good

Kittila

potential to further optimize the development of the lower mine with

shaft access which is expected to be completed in Q2 2021

Meadowbank

Continued evaluation of the regional potential at Amaruq.

A new

Complex

surface discovery could potentially extend the underground mine life

Meliadine

Further drill-testing of known zones and gold occurrences on the 80-

Approximately 50 gold showings have been documented at the

kilometre long greenstone belt

Meliadine property

Canadian

Evaluation of the potential for production from deeper portions (below

1,000 metres) of the Odyssey and East Malartic underground zones

Malartic (50%)

and development of the higher-grade East Gouldie Zone

Evaluation of known mineralized trends to evaluate a potential restart

Santa Gertrudis mineral resources at open pit depths (including

Santa Gertrudis

of operations at this past-producing heap leach mine. Recent

Amelia): 104koz of indicated mineral resources and 717koz of

discovery of high-grade mineralization at Amelia opens up the

inferred mineral resources. The Amelia underground deposit has

potential to add a mill circuit to process higher grade sulphide ore

451koz of inferred mineral resources in sulphides

from underground

Ongoing evaluation of potential production scenarios at Upper

Upper Beaver has 1.4Moz

of mineral reserves, 403koz

of

Kirkland Lake

Beaver. Work in 2019 led to a significant increase in

mineral

indicated

mineral

resources

and 1.4Moz of inferred mineral

resources at the past producing Upper Canada mine that could have

resources.

Upper

Canada

has 693koz of indicated mineral

synergies with the potential development of Upper Beaver

resources and 1.8Moz of inferred mineral resources

Hammond Reef

A re-interpretation of the deposit model is under way to

evaluate

Hammond Reef has 4.5Moz of measured and indicated mineral

potential production scenarios in a higher gold price environment

resources

* See AEM February 13, 2020 press release and appendix for detailed breakdown of mineral reserves and mineral resources.

Corporate Update

32

LaRonde Mine - Composite Longitudinal Section

Renewed Focus on Minesite Exploration to Expand Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources

Corporate Update 33

East Gouldie, East Malartic and Odyssey Projects

Expanded Drill Program at East Gouldie Zone Remains Focused on Infilling and Extending Known Mineralization

See AEM February 13, 2020 press release and appendix for detailed breakdown of mineral reserves and mineral resources

Corporate Update

34

Kirkland Lake Projects - Regional Property Map

Drilling Confirms Potential for Resource Conversion and Expansion at Upper Beaver Regional Exploration Program Launched

Corporate Update 35

Kittila Mine - Composite Longitudinal Section

Drilling Confirms and Extends Main and Sisar Zones in Suuri, Roura and Rimpi Areas

Corporate Update 36

Santa Gertrudis Project - Local Geology Map

Exploration at Amelia Deposit Further Expands High-Grade Resources

Oxide Mineralization Extended in Trinidad Trend and Toro Zone

Corporate Update 37

Santa Gertrudis Project - Amelia Longitudinal Section

Corporate Update 38

ESG Initiatives

Corporate Update

2019 ESG Performance Highlights

Environment

  • Pinos Altos implemented a sustainable soil regeneration initiative using cattle (Our Cows are Green)
  • Renewed our partnership with the Research Institute on Mines and the Environment (RIME) a unique joint research program focused on developing innovative solutions for the environmental challenges faced throughout the entire life cycle of a mine.

Social

  • In 2019, $7.4 M was spent in community investment
  • 100% of our Pinos Altos and La India mine workforce from Mexico
  • 16% of our employees in 2019 are female - diversity action plan ongoing to increase %
  • Nunavut operations launched the Rapid Inuit Specific Education (RISE) program to support training and development of Inuit employees
  • Independent assessment of Voluntary Principles on Security and Human Rights at Pinos Altos identified a strong positive relationship with the surrounding communities

Health and Safety

  • 0.99 combined lost-time frequency and restricted work cases an improvement from 1.28 in 2018
  • Zero lost-timeaccidents at La India
  • Lapa awarded Safest Mine in Canada
  • No fatal accidents in 2019, three severe accidents
  • 20,384,101 hours worked, the highest in Agnico Eagle's history

Corporate Update 40

ESG Risk Management Approach and Tools

Risk Management and

The foundation upon which we have built our capacity to manage the commitments

Monitoring System

made in our Sustainable Development Policy.

(RMMS)

Toward Sustainable

The Mining Association of Canada's (MAC) TSM initiative promotes best practices in

Mining (TSM)

environmental protection, energy efficiency, tailing management, community

engagement, safety and transparency.

International Cyanide

A voluntary industry program for companies that use cyanide to recover gold. It

Code

focuses on the responsible and safe management of cyanide and cyanide solutions

used in gold mining, including the protection of human health and the reduction of

environmental impacts, through every stage of the mining process.

Voluntary Principles

Agnico Eagle has formally adopted the Voluntary Principles on Security and Human

Rights (VP). Created in 2000, the VPs are standards to help extractive sector

companies balance the obligation to respect human rights while protecting the assets

and people at their operations.

Conflict-Free Gold

Developed by the World Gold Council and based upon internationally-recognised

benchmarks, the Conflict-Free Gold Standard helps companies to provide assurance

that their gold is not contributing to conflict.

Stakeholder Advisory

We have established a SAC to provide us with feedback on our corporate social

Committee (SAC)

responsibility efforts and to complement and help us make strategic links to our

existing local stakeholder engagement activities.

Global Reporting

Sets out specific criteria and indicators that organizations can use to measure and

Initiative (GRI)

report on their economic, environmental and social performance.

Corporate Update 41

ESG Risk Management Approach and Tools

Filtered tailings -Oberon Weber

Canadian Malartic

LaRonde Mine

Tailings Management

  • Tailings storage facilities at all of our operating and closed sites meet or exceed regulatory requirements, and we are continually improving the management of our facilities by developing and incorporating best practices
  • In 2018, an Accountable Executive Officer (AEO) was officially appointed by our Board of Directors for Agnico's Tailings Storage Facilities, Water Management Infrastructures, Rockfill Storage
    Facilities and Heap Leach Facilities
  • The AEO reports annually to the Board of Directors on the management and safety of Agnico's facilities including whether the operations have the tools, staff and budget to do their work properly
  • Agnico Eagle has assigned Responsible Persons (RP), Engineers of Record (EoR) and Independent Reviewers (IR) for all sites. These roles are key to ensuring that the proper systems and processes to manage critical infrastructure risks are in place.
  • In 2019, 29% of the tailings generated were returned underground as paste backfill

Find more information in our 2019 tailings summary report on our web page.

https://s21.q4cdn.com/374334112/files/doc_downloads/Sustainability/TM-Report/Agnico-Eagle-Summary-Tailings-Management-Report-June-2019.pdf

Corporate Update 42

Responsible Gold Mining Principles

Agnico Eagle is an active participant in this initiative

  • An over-arching framework that sets out clear expectations as to what constitutes responsible gold mining.
  • Designed to provide confidence to investors, supply chain participants and investors that gold has been produced responsibly.
  • Implementing companies will be required to publicly disclose conformance and obtain external assurance on this.
  • Reflects the commitment of the world's leading gold mining companies to responsible mining.

Corporate Update 43

Innovation

Corporate Update

Innovation Is an Area of Long Term Strategic Focus at Agnico Eagle

  • Collaborating with industry to advance innovative solutions
  • Examining and implementing multiple new (for Agnico Eagle) technologies
    • LTE (Long Term Evolution) network: Improved wireless communication
      • Currently deployed at LZ5 and semi-automated mining equipment is currently being tested
      • LTE network was installed at LaRonde below level 269
        - testing semi-automated equipment
    • Rail-Veyor:Lower cost ore transportation
      • Deployed at Goldex, evaluating use at other mines
    • Ore sorting: Improve quality of low-grade ore, convert waste to ore
      • Pilot plant testing at Pinos Altos
    • Mechanical cutting: Improve development rates at lower costs
      • Closely following technology pilot to assess fit
    • Energy management: Reduce cost and environmental footprint
      • Examining renewable energy solutions in Nunavut and Mexico

Corporate Update 45

Agnico Eagle's Global Approach to Energy Management

Developing a global approach for energy management across Agnico Eagle's operations to reduce energy costs at select regions by up to 30% and lower greenhouse gas emissions

Areas of Study

  • Nunavut
    • Wind/Solar
    • Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG)
    • Hydro
    • Southern power link
  • Mexico
    • Examining solutions (i.e. solar power) to increase renewable sources of energy in Mexico

Corporate Update 46

Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources

Corporate Update

Mineral Reserves - December 31, 2019

Corporate Update 48

Mineral Resources - December 31, 2019

Mineral reserves are not a subset of mineral resources. Tonnage amounts and contained metal amounts presented in this table have been rounded to the nearest thousand, so aggregate amounts may differ from column totals.

Corporate Update 49

Notes to Investors Regarding The Use of Mineral Resources

Notes to Investors Regarding the Use of Mineral Resources

The mineral reserve and mineral resource estimates contained in this presentation have been prepared in accordance with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities' (the "CSA") National Instrument 43-101Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"). These standards are similar to those used by SEC Industry Guide 7, as interpreted by the SEC staff. However, the definitions in NI 43-101 differ in certain respects from those under SEC Industry Guide 7. Accordingly, mineral reserve and mineral resource information contained in this presentation may not be comparable to similar information disclosed by United States companies. Under the SEC's Industry Guide 7, mineralization may not be classified as a "reserve" unless the determination has been made that the mineralization could be economically and legally produced or extracted at the time the reserve determination is made.

For United States reporting purposes, the SEC has adopted amendments to its disclosure rules (the "SEC Modernization Rules") to modernize the mining property disclosure requirements for issuers whose securities are registered with the SEC under the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), which became effective February 25, 2019. The SEC Modernization Rules more closely align the SEC's disclosure requirements and policies for mining properties with current industry and global regulatory practices and standards, including NI 43- 101, and replace the historical property disclosure requirements for mining registrants that were included in SEC Industry Guide 7. Issuers must begin to comply with the SEC Modernization Rules in their first fiscal year beginning on or after January 1, 2021, though Canadian issuers that report in the United States using the MJDS may still use NI 43-101 rather than the SEC Modernization Rules when using the SEC's MJDS registration statement and annual report forms. SEC Industry Guide 7 will remain effective until all issuers are required to comply with the SEC Modernization Rules, at which time SEC Industry Guide 7 will be rescinded.

As a result of the adoption of the SEC Modernization Rules, the SEC now recognizes estimates of "measured mineral resources", "indicated mineral resources" and "inferred mineral resources." In addition, the SEC has amended definitions of "proven mineral reserves" and "probable mineral reserves" in the SEC Modernization Rules, with definitions that are substantially similar to those used in NI 43-101.

United States investors are cautioned that while the SEC now recognizes "measured mineral resources", "indicated mineral resources" and "inferred mineral resources", investors should not assume that any part or all of the mineral deposits in these categories will ever be converted into a higher category of mineral resources or into mineral reserves. These terms have a great amount of uncertainty as to their economic and legal feasibility. Accordingly, investors are cautioned not to assume that any "measured mineral resources", "indicated mineral resources", or "inferred mineral resources" that the Company reports in this presentation are or will be economically or legally mineable.

Further, "inferred mineral resources" have a great amount of uncertainty as to their existence and as to their economic and legal feasibility. It cannot be assumed that any part or all of an inferred mineral resource will ever be upgraded to a higher category. Under Canadian regulations, estimates of inferred mineral resources may not form the basis of feasibility or pre-feasibility studies, except in limited circumstances. Investors are cautioned not to assume that any part or all of an inferred mineral resource exists, or is or will ever be economically or legally mineable.

The mineral reserve and mineral resource data set out in this presentation are estimates, and no assurance can be given that the anticipated tonnages and grades will be achieved or that the indicated level of recovery will be realized. The Company does not include equivalent gold ounces for by-product metals contained in mineral reserves in its calculation of contained ounces and mineral reserves are not reported as a subset of mineral resources.

Assumptions used for the December 31, 2019 mineral reserves estimate at all mines and advanced projects reported by the Company

Metal prices

Exchange rates

Gold (US$/oz)

Silver (US$/oz)

Copper (US$/lb)

Zinc (US$/lb)

C$ per US$1.00

Mexican peso per

US$ per €1.00

US$1.00

Long-life operations and

C$1.25

MXP17.00

US$1.15

projects

Short-life operations -

$1,200

$15.50

$2.50

$1.00

Creston Mascota (Bravo) and

C$1.30

MXP18.00

Not applicable

Sinter satellite operations at

Pinos Altos

Upper Beaver*, Canadian

$1,200

Not applicable

$2.75

Not applicable

C$1.25

Not applicable

Not applicable

Malartic mine**

*The Upper Beaver project has a net smelter return (NSR) cut-off value of C$125/tonne

**The Canadian Malartic mine uses a cut-off grade between 0.40 g/t and 0.43 g/t gold (depending on the deposit)

Corporate Update 50

Notes to Investors Regarding The Use of Mineral Resources

NI 43-101 requires mining companies to disclose mineral reserves and mineral resources using the subcategories of "proven mineral reserves", "probable mineral reserves", "measured mineral resources", "indicated mineral resources" and "inferred mineral resources". Mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability.

A mineral reserve is the economically mineable part of a measured and/or indicated mineral resource. It includes diluting materials and allowances for losses, which may occur when the material is mined or extracted and is defined by studies at pre-feasibility or feasibility level as appropriate that include application of modifying factors. Such studies demonstrate that, at the time of reporting, extraction could reasonably be justified. The mineral reserves presented in this presentation are separate from and not a portion of the mineral resources.

Modifying factors are considerations used to convert mineral resources to mineral reserves. These include, but are not restricted to, mining, processing, metallurgical, infrastructure, economic, marketing, legal, environmental, social and governmental factors.

A proven mineral reserve is the economically mineable part of a measured mineral resource. A proven mineral reserve implies a high degree of confidence in the modifying factors. A probable mineral reserve is the economically mineable part of an indicated and, in some circumstances, a measured mineral resource. The confidence in the modifying factors applying to a probable mineral reserve is lower than that applying to a proven mineral reserve.

A mineral resource is a concentration or occurrence of solid material of economic interest in or on the Earth's crust in such form, grade or quality and quantity that there are reasonable prospects for eventual economic extraction. The location, quantity, grade or quality, continuity and other geological characteristics of a mineral resource are known, estimated or interpreted from specific geological evidence and knowledge, including sampling.

A measured mineral resource is that part of a mineral resource for which quantity, grade or quality, densities, shape and physical characteristics are estimated with confidence sufficient to allow the application of modifying factors to support detailed mine planning and final evaluation of the economic viability of the deposit. Geological evidence is derived from detailed and reliable exploration, sampling and testing and is sufficient to confirm geological and grade or quality continuity between points of observation. An indicated mineral resource is that part of a mineral resource for which quantity, grade or quality, densities, shape and physical characteristics are estimated with sufficient confidence to allow the application of modifying factors in sufficient detail to support mine planning and evaluation of the economic viability of the deposit. Geological evidence is derived from adequately detailed and reliable exploration, sampling and testing and is sufficient to assume geological and grade or quality continuity between points of observation. An inferred mineral resource is that part of a mineral resource for which quantity and grade or quality are estimated on the basis of limited geological evidence and sampling. Geological evidence is sufficient to imply but not verify geological and grade or quality continuity.

Investors are cautioned not to assume that part or all of an inferred mineral resource exists, or is economically or legally mineable.

A feasibility study is a comprehensive technical and economic study of the selected development option for a mineral project that includes appropriately detailed assessments of applicable modifying factors, together with any other relevant operational factors and detailed financial analysis that are necessary to demonstrate, at the time of reporting, that extraction is reasonably justified (economically mineable). The results of the study may reasonably serve as the basis for a final decision by a proponent or financial institution to proceed with, or finance, the development of the project. The confidence level of the study will be higher than that of a pre-feasibility study.

The effective date for all of the Company's mineral resource and mineral reserve estimates in this presentation is December 31, 2019. Additional information about each of the mineral projects that is required by NI 43-101, sections 3.2 and 3.3 and paragraphs 3.4 (a), (c) and (d), as well as other information, can be found in the Technical Reports filed by Agnico Eagle, which may be found at www.sedar.com. Other important operating information can be found in the Company's AIF and Form 40-F.

Scientific and Technical Data

The scientific and technical information contained in this presentation relating to Quebec operations has been approved by Daniel Paré, Eng., Vice-President Operations - Eastern Canada; relating to Nunavut operations has been approved by Dominique Girard, Eng., Senior Vice-President, Operations - Canada and Europe; relating to the Finland operations has been approved by Francis Brunet, Eng., Corporate Director, Business Strategy; relating to Southern Business operations has been approved by Marc Legault, Eng., Senior Vice President, Operations - U.S.A. & Latin America; and relating to exploration has been approved by Guy Gosselin, Eng. and P.Geo., Senior Vice-President, Exploration, each of whom is a "Qualified Person" for the purposes of NI 43-101.

The scientific and technical information relating to Agnico Eagle's mineral reserves and mineral resources contained herein (other than the Canadian Malartic mine) has been approved by Dyane Duquette, P.Geo., Corporate Director, Reserves Development of the Company; relating to mineral reserves and mineral resources at the Canadian Malartic mine and other Partnership projects such as Odyssey, East Malartic and East Gouldie projects, has been approved by Sylvie Lampron, Eng., Senior Project Mine Engineer at Canadian Malartic Corporation (for engineering) and Pascal Lehouiller, P.Geo., Senior Resource Geologist at Canadian Malartic Corporation (for geology), each of whom is a "Qualified Person" for the purposes of NI 43-101.

Corporate Update 51

Trading Symbol:

AEM on TSX & NYSE

Investor Relations: 416-947-1212 info@agnicoeagle.com

agnicoeagle.com

Disclaimer

Agnico-Eagle Mines Limited published this content on 10 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 August 2020 17:38:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED
01:39pAGNICO EAGLE MINES : Supplemental Information - August 2020
PU
01:39pAGNICO EAGLE MINES : Corporate Update - August 2020
PU
08/07White gold corp. commences diamond drilling on the ryan's surprise target loc..
AQ
07/30AGNICO EAGLE MINES : Second Quarter 2020 Results
PU
07/29Canadian miner Agnico Eagle boosts production outlook as gold prices surge
RE
07/29AGNICO : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06/26AGNICO EAGLE MINES : Staying Safe, Staying Vigilant
PU
06/16AGNICO EAGLE MINES : Scotiabank ESG Conference and Sustainability Summit
PU
06/11White Gold Corp. Announces Closing of Fully Subscribed C$6 Million Private Pl..
AQ
06/10White Gold Corp. Announces Closing of Fully Subscribed C$6 Million Private Pl..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 3 077 M - -
Net income 2020 394 M - -
Net Debt 2020 1 076 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 52,3x
Yield 2020 1,01%
Capitalization 19 881 M 19 881 M -
EV / Sales 2020 6,81x
EV / Sales 2021 5,37x
Nbr of Employees 6 193
Free-Float 99,5%
Chart AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Agnico Eagle Mines Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 73,18 $
Last Close Price 82,35 $
Spread / Highest target 10,5%
Spread / Average Target -11,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -40,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sean Boyd Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ammar Al-Joundi President
James D. Nasso Chairman
Dominique Girard Senior Vice President-Operations Canada & Europe
David Smith Chief Financial Officer & Senior VP-Finance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED33.66%19 881
NEWMONT CORPORATION58.60%55 395
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION59.87%51 264
POLYUS154.69%32 906
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.83.20%23 731
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED19.83%21 128
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group