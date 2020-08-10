MarketScreener Homepage > Equities > Nyse > Agnico Eagle Mines Limited AEM CA0084741085 AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED (AEM) Add to my list Report Report Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 08/10 02:11:00 pm 82.215 USD -0.16% 01:39p AGNICO EAGLE MINES : Supplemental Information - August 2020 PU 01:39p AGNICO EAGLE MINES : Corporate Update - August 2020 PU 08/07 White gold corp. commences diamond drilling on the ryan's surprise target located 2 km west of its flagship golden saddle deposit AQ Summary Quotes Charts News Ratings Calendar Company Financials Consensus Revisions News Summary Most relevant All news Press Releases Official Publications Sector news MarketScreener Strategies Agnico Eagle Mines : Corporate Update - August 2020 0 08/10/2020 | 01:39pm EDT Send by mail :

Corporate Update 3 Building A Sustainable, Long Term, Self Funding Business H1 2020 was challenging as seven of the Company's eight mines experienced either temporary shutdowns or reduced activity levels related to government mandated COVID-19 restrictions

COVID-19 restrictions All operations were subsequently restarted in a timely manner during Q2 2020, with production progressively ramping up to more "steady state" levels in June at all operations

Throughout the COVID-19 crisis, the health, safety and well-being of employees and the local communities have been a top priority and remain a key focus

COVID-19 crisis, the health, safety and well-being of employees and the local communities have been a top priority and remain a key focus In Q3 and Q4 of 2020, the Company expects gold production to return to similar levels seen in Q4 2019, with a corresponding reduction in unit costs

Given the strong gold price, increasing gold production and declining unit costs, Agnico Eagle expects to generate significant free cash flow in the second half of 2020 Corporate Update 4 Financial Impact of COVID-19 in Q2 2020 P&L Included in Adjusted out Category Q2 impact Cash costs in Normalized presentation and AISC? EPS? Temporary suspension costs - care and $8.3M maintenance Other No No Temporary suspension costs - payroll costs for expenses $13.8M employees at home not working Direct and incremental COVID-19 costs $2.3M Production Yes No costs Additional costs incurred in second quarter of 2020 - Temporary costs related to COVID-19 in Q2 2020 were $22.1 million (not included in production costs). Incremental costs related to COVID-19 incurred by the Company in Q2 2020 were $2.3 million (included in production costs)

Slight increase to operating costs going forward and limited impact on productivity to- date - Going forward, COVID-19 protocols (not including Nunavut-based employees compensation) are expected to add approximately $1.0 million per month to the Company's operating costs (or ~$6 per ounce). In addition, the Company continues to pay for 75% of the base salaries for Nunavut-based employees at a cost of approximately $1.4 million per month (considered as Other expenses). To-date, the Company has seen limited impact on productivity as a result of COVID-19 Corporate Update 5 Second Quarter 2020 Highlights Solid operational performance despite COVID-19 interruptions - Payable gold production was 331,064 1 ounces at production costs per ounce of $854, total cash costs per ounce of $825 and AISC per ounce of $1,142

COVID-19 interruptions - Payable gold production was 331,064 ounces at production costs per ounce of $854, total cash costs per ounce of $825 and AISC per ounce of $1,142 Full year 2020 production guidance increased; guidance for unit costs and capital expenditures unchanged - Gold production in 2020 is now expected to be 1.68 to 1.73 2 mozs (versus previous guidance of 1.63 to 1.73 mozs), while total cash costs per ounce and AISC per ounce continue to be in the range of $740 to $790 and $1,025 to $1,075, respectively. Capital expenditures are forecasted to be ~$690 million

mozs (versus previous guidance of 1.63 to 1.73 mozs), while total cash costs per ounce and AISC per ounce continue to be in the range of $740 to $790 and $1,025 to $1,075, respectively. Capital expenditures are forecasted to be ~$690 million Longer-term guidance maintained - Previous gold production guidance for 2021 and 2022 remains unchanged with a mid-point of 2.05 mozs and 2.10 mozs, respectively

guidance maintained - Previous gold production guidance for 2021 and 2022 remains unchanged with a mid-point of 2.05 mozs and 2.10 mozs, respectively Strong H2 2020 outlook - The Company expects gold production to ramp up in the second half of 2020 and average ~480,000 to 500,000 ounces per quarter with total cash costs per ounce expected to be in the range of $690 to $740, primarily as a result of the expected increase in gold production

A quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share was declared (1) Including pre-commercial production of 2,651 oz from the Barnat deposit Corporate Update 6 (2) Including pre-commercial production from the Barnat deposit at Canadian Malartic, the Tiriganiaq deposit at Meliadine and the IVR deposit at Meadowbank Operating Results Solid operational performance despite COVID-19 interruptions Q2 2020 H1 2020 Production* Total Cash Costs** Operating Margin Production* Total Cash Costs** (Gold oz) ($/oz) ($000's) (Gold oz) ($/oz) Northern Business LaRonde Complex 74,317 $ 502 $ 71,961 144,004 $ 606 Goldex 23,142 $ 727 $ 22,840 57,025 $ 626 Canadian Malartic (50%) 56,785 $ 762 $ 45,502 121,548 $ 747 Kittila 60,623 $ 717 $ 59,089 109,920 $ 759 Meadowbank 16,417 $ 2,260 $ (12,422) 65,758 $ 1,798 Meliadine 59,375 $ 1,051 $ 49,207 129,350 $ 915 290,659 $ 828 $ 236,177 627,605 $ 851 Southern Business Pinos Altos 13,880 $ 862 $ 14,585 47,190 $ 781 Creston Mascota 9,646 $ 694 $ 11,231 27,830 $ 517 La India 16,879 $ 833 $ 14,788 39,805 $ 802 40,405 $ 810 $ 40,604 114,825 $ 724 Total 331,064 $ 825 $ 276,781 742,430 $ 832 Q2 2020 Revenue by Metal Q2 2020 Total Operating Margin - $276.8M Meadowbank, (4%) LaRonde Complex, 26% Gold Creston Mascota, 4% Kittila, 21% Silver 97% Pinos Altos, 5% 3% La India, 5% Goldex, 8% Meliadine, 18% Canadian Malartic (50%), 17% * Gold production includes 2,651 and 5,625 of pre-commercial production ounces from Barnat deposit at Canadian Malartic for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 Corporate Update 7 ** Excludes pre-commercial production Financial Highlights Improved Cash Flow Performance Q2 2020 Q2 2019 Q2 YTD 2020 Q2 YTD 2019 Realized Gold Price ($/oz) $1,726 $1,318 $1,643 $1,311 Revenues (millions) $557 $527 $1,229 $1,059 Net Income (millions) $105 $28 $84 $65 Net Income per share (basic) $0.44 $0.12 $0.35 $0.28 Cash provided by operating activities* (millions) $163 $126 $326 $275 Operating Cash flow per share* (basic) $0.67 $0.54 $1.35 $1.17 * After changes in non-cash components of working capital Corporate Update 8 Financial Position Strong Financial Flexibility; Bank Credit Facility Fully Repaid Strong Available Liquidity - $1.3B* $336 M $950 M Cash and cash equivalents Undrawn credit facilities *As at June 30, 2020, excluding $300M accordion Debt Maturities** $300 $250 $250 $225 $200 $200 $150 $150 $155 $110 $100 $100 $90 $100 $95 $100 $50 $- 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2032 2033 **As at June 30, 2020, in million $ In March 2020, the Company drew down $1.0B on its $1.2B credit facility to ensure adequate financial flexibility. The Company repaid $750M in Q2 2020, and subsequently repaid the remaining $250 million in July 2020

On April 7, 2020, the Company repaid the $360M 6.67% Series B senior notes from its existing cash balance and by issuing $200M of notes (weighted average maturity of 11 years and weighted average interest rate of 2.83%)

On April 30, 2020, Fitch issued its inaugural credit rating on the Company and assigned a rating of BBB with a Stable Outlook

Low share count of 242M fully diluted shares after 62 years of operating history Corporate Update 9 Strong Operational Ramp-up Post Temporary COVID-19 Shutdowns Notes Mining activities at the Company's operations in the Abitibi region of Quebec (the LaRonde Complex, the Goldex mine and the Canadian Malartic mine (50%)) were suspended from March 23, 2020, to April 15, 2020 Meadowbank and Meliadine operated at reduced levels from March 19, 2020, to early June 2020 Kittila operated at normal levels with the exception of a 3-day underground mine shutdown to manage one positive COVID-19 case at the mine in April 2020. The mill operated normally during the period Mining operations in Mexico (Pinos Altos, Creston Mascota and La India) were suspended from April 2, 2020, to May 18, 2020; during the suspension residual leaching continued By end of June, all operations had returned to normal operating levels July 2020 forecast is representative of third quarter 2020 expected monthly operating levels; total cash-costs per ounce based on exchange rate assumptions of USD:CAD 1.35, EUR:USD 1.15 and USD:MXN 22.22 Monthly production ramp up on track at all operations - Based on actual and forecast

production rates, the Company expects monthly gold production to be ~160,000 to 170,000 ozs in July 2020

production rates, the Company expects monthly gold production to be ~160,000 to 170,000 ozs in July 2020 Strong H2 2020 outlook - based on the successful ramp-up in July, production in H2 2020 is expected to average ~480,000 to 500,000 ozs per quarter

ramp-up in July, production in H2 2020 is expected to average ~480,000 to 500,000 ozs per quarter Cash costs expected to decline in H2 2020 - total cash costs are expected to decline largely due to increased production levels Corporate Update 10 Operational Update LaRonde - with infrastructure upgrades largely completed in Q1 2020, production gradually resumed in the higher-grade West mine in late April 2020. Grades in the West mine area continued to exceed block model forecasts during Q2 2020. Daily throughput at the LaRonde Complex in H2 2020 is expected to average ~8,500 tpd with ~12% of the tonnage being sourced from the West mine area

higher-grade West mine in late April 2020. Grades in the West mine area continued to exceed block model forecasts during Q2 2020. Daily throughput at the LaRonde Complex in H2 2020 is expected to average ~8,500 tpd with ~12% of the tonnage being sourced from the West mine area Meliadine - mill tonnage exceeded 4,300 tpd in June and a new apron feeder will be installed in August along with other plant modifications to complete the planned mill expansion to 4,600 tpd by Q4 2020. Water discharge activities are proceeding as planned and higher-grade stopes from the third mining horizon are being prepared for extraction in late July

higher-grade stopes from the third mining horizon are being prepared for extraction in late July Meadowbank - progress was made on the equipment maintenance backlog and total tonnage moved from open pit mine in June exceeded 110,000 tpd. The Meadowbank mill is currently operating in excess of 9,500 tpd from run-of-mine ore and existing stockpiles

run-of-mine ore and existing stockpiles Kittila - The site operated continuously through the COVID-19 pandemic in Q2 2020, and established a new quarterly ore production record. The permit allowing for processing of 2.0 mtpa was granted in May 2020. The expansion project is progressing well and contractors resumed shaft sinking activities in July 2020 following a four month delay due to COVID-19 Corporate Update 11 Gold Production Forecast to Increase by 24% from 2020 to 2022 Key Pipeline Projects Expected to Drive Future Production Growth Gold Ounces (in Millions) 2.50 2.00 1.50 1.00 0.50 0.00 Key Near-Term Pipeline Projects (2020-2023) Kittila expansion (under construction)

Meliadine Phase 2 expansion • Amaruq U/G $1,000 Odyssey, East Malartic & East Gouldie U/G 2.05 2.10 $950 $900 1.78 1.66 1.71 1.70 $850 1.67 1.63 * 1.43 $800 1.10 $750 1.04 $700 $650 $600 $550 $500 $450 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020E 2021E 2022E 2023E and onwards Production Cash Costs Cash Costs * New 2020 Guidance issued to reflect impact of COVID-19 pandemic on AEM's operations Corporate Update 12 Agnico Eagle's Growing Business Positioned to Generate Rising Free Cash Flow (In Thousands) $2,500,000 $2,400,000 $2,300,000 $2,200,000 $2,100,000 $2,000,000 $1,900,000 $1,800,000 $1,700,000 $1,600,000 $1,500,000 $1,400,000 $1,300,000 $1,200,000 $1,100,000 $1,000,000 $900,000 $800,000 $700,000 $600,000 $500,000 $400,000 $300,000 $200,000 $100,000 $- Potential uses of rising cash flow: • Funding pipeline projects • Reduce net debt • Increase dividends Potential total capex 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020E** 2021E 2022E Sustaining Capex Growth Capex Mine Operating Profit* Mine Operating Profit = ounces x (gold price - total cash costs per ounce). Estimated Mine Operating Profit was based on a gold price of $1,800

2020 Guidance issued in July 2020 to reflect impact of COVID-19 pandemic on AEM's operations Corporate Update 13 Agnico Eagle's Long History of Returning Value to Shareholders 27% Annual Increase in Dividends in 2019 $200,000 ~$1.1B $1,800 in cumulative $180,000 dividends over $1,600 the last 37 years $160,000 $1,400 $140,000 $1,200 Thousands) $120,000 $1,000 $100,000 $800 (In $80,000 $600 $60,000 $40,000 $400 $20,000 $200 $- $- 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Total Annual Dividend Average Gold Price Corporate Update 14 Committed to Continuous Improvement in Sustainable Development Environment W e focus on limiting our environmental impacts by: using natural resources efficiently

preventing or limiting emissions

reducing waste W e identify, analyze and manage our environmental risks Social W e act in a socially responsible manner and contribute to the communities in which we operate W e are committed to working with our employees and other stakeholders to create growth and prosperity W e work in a transparent manner with local stakeholders W e have established a committee to provide us with feedback on our corporate social responsibility efforts Governance W e act in an ethically responsible manner and uphold our core values using our: Code of Business Conduct

Ethics & anti-corruption, anti- bribery policy

anti-corruption, anti- bribery policy Our supplier code of conduct

Our SD policy

Our Indigenous Peoples Engagement Policy

Our Diversity and Inclusion Policy ACTIVE PARTICIPATION IN LEADING MANAGEMENT AND DISCLOSURE INITIATIVES RECOGNIZED BY INDEPENDENT ESG RATING & RESEARCH AGENCIES FOR OUR LEADING INDUSTRY PRACTICES MSCI - "AA" rating (scale of AAA-CCC), 1 st amongst 10 of our largest industry peers

AAA-CCC), 1 amongst 10 of our largest industry peers Winner of the 2020 Towards Sustainable Mining ® (TSM) Environmental Excellence Award from the Mining Association of Canada Corporate Update 15 Committed to Continuous Improvement in Sustainable Development Environment GLOBAL AVERAGE GHG EMISSION INTENSITY* (tonnes of CO2 eq. per ounce of gold) Social COMBINED LOST -TIME ACCIDENTS AND RESTRICTED WORK CASES FREQUENCY* (per 200,000 person hours worked) Governance OVERSIGHT HSE/SD Committee of the Board

Stakeholder Advisory Committee

Integrated Management System

Towards Sustainable Mining (TSM)

International Cyanide Management Code

Global Reporting Initiative FRESH WATER INTENSITY* (kl of water withdrawn per ounce of gold) *Includes Agnico Eagle employees and contractors, excludes Canadian Malarctic ECONOMIC CONTRIBUTIONS IN 2019 $1.47B $7.4M Payments to Community suppliers Investments $59M $637M Payments to Wages and benefits governments for income and mining taxes EXTERNAL VERIFICATION TSM audit (every 3 years)

International Cyanide Management Code (every 3 years)

Voluntary Principles on Security and Human Rights (every 3 years)

Conflict-Free Gold (Annually)

Gold (Annually) Tailings Management (Annually) Leader amongst industry peers in GHG emission intensity and fresh water intensity *Source: Metals Focus - Environmental, Social and Governance Analysis 2014 to 2018, An Analysis of the top 12 Gold Companies as a peer group Corporate Update 16 Superior Share Performance Since 1998 Agnico Eagle Has Consistently Outperformed Gold and Gold Equities AEM US Equity Gold Spot S&P 500 Index XAU Index 10000% 1000% 100% 10% AEM US Equity CAGR 14.56% Gold Spot CAGR 9.38% S&P 500 Index CAGR 5.10% XAU Index CAGR 4.46% Source: Bloomberg - August 3, 1998 to August 5, 2020 Corporate Update 17 Summary - Back on Track and Expecting a Strong Second Half 2020 Solid operational performance in Q2 2020 despite COVID-19 interruptions

COVID-19 interruptions All operations were subsequently restarted in a timely manner with production progressively ramping up to more "steady state" levels in June at all operations

Full year 2020 production guidance increased, while guidance for unit costs and capital expenditures unchanged; longer-term guidance maintained

longer-term guidance maintained Strong second half outlook with production expected to be ~ 480,000 to 500,000 ounces of gold per quarter with total cash costs in the range of $690 to $740 per ounce

Exploration focused on pipeline projects, near mine opportunities and mineral reserve and mineral resource replacement. Key priority areas include:

LaRonde Canadian Malartic Underground Kirkland Lake Santa Gertrudis

Corporate Update 18 Appendix Corporate Update Diversified Operations Robust Production in Premier Mining Jurisdictions in North America and Europe Meliadine, Canada Kittila, Finland Development (100%) Producing (100%) Meadowbank Complex, Canada NorthernBusiness Northern Business Producing and Development (100%) Production (Koz) 238.4 Production (Koz) 186.1 P&P(Moz) 4.1 P&P (Moz) 4.1 Northern Business M&I (Moz) 2.8 M&I (Moz) 1.5 Production (Koz) 193.5 P&P (Moz) 3.3 LaRonde Complex, Canada M&I (Moz) 1.2 Producing (100%) Northern Business Finland Production (Koz) 403.0 P&P (Moz)1 3.6 M&I (Moz) 1.1 Goldex, Canada Producing (100%) Northern Business La India, Mexico Production (Koz) 140.9 P&P (Moz) 1.1 Producing (100%) M&I (Moz) 2.0 Southern Business Production (Koz) 82.2 P&P (Moz) 0.5 Total2 M&I (Moz) 0.2 Production (Koz) 1,782.2 Canadian Malartic, Canada P&P (Moz) 22.0 Producing (50%) M&I (Moz) 17.4 Northern Business Production (Koz) 334.6 Pinos Altos, Mexico P&P (Moz) 2.4 Producing (100%) M&I (Moz) 0.4 Southern Business Production (Koz) 155.1 P&P (Moz) 1.0 M&I (Moz) 1.1 Creston Mascota, Mexico Producing (100%) Producing Mine Southern Business Production (Koz) 48.4 P&P (Moz) 0.06 M&I (Moz) 0.02 Source: Company filings. Note: Production is for fiscal year 2019; Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources as of December 31, 2019. 1. LaRonde Complex Production and mineral reserves and mineral resources are inclusive of LaRonde Zone 5. Corporate Update 20 2. Totals are indicative of total producing, developing and exploration assets. Northern Business Corporate Update Abitibi Region Production H1 2020 Production Highlights and Costs LaRonde Complex 144,004 ozs • The LaRonde Complex operations were suspended from March 23, 2020 to April 17,2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Mining activities resumed on April 17, while the LaRonde mill circuit restarted on April 29 and the LZ5 mill circuit on May 2 at a production cost of • The ground support reinforcement of the main infrastructure in the West mine area is completed and responding well $577/oz and total • Mining resumed in the West mine in late April 2020 and the first stopes were blasted and mined out as planned. These stopes reported cash costs of $606/oz positive grade reconciliation resulting in better than planned gold production in Q2 2020 Proven & probable • Daily throughput at the LaRonde Complex in H2 2020 is expected to average ~8,500 tpd with ~12% of the tonnage being sourced from gold reserves: the West mine area LaRonde 2.9Moz • At LZ5, given successful automation implementation and continued productivity improvements, the production rate in Q3 2020 is LZ5 0.7Moz expected to increase to 3,000 tpd and mining activities will be extended to 480m starting in 2020 • New exploration discoveries such as the 20N Zinc South lens at LaRonde, has resulted in a renewed focus on minesite exploration at LaRonde Complex Canadian Malartic (50%) 115,923 ozs* • Canadian Malarctic operations were suspended from March 23, 2020 to April 17, 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic • The ramp-up of activities in April was successful and the site achieved a monthly milling record in May with 1,983,728 tonnes milled at a production cost of (63,991 tpd). Furthermore, the site reached a milestone in June having produced a total of 5.0 million ounces since start-up $742/oz and total • Mining activities at the Barnat deposit are progressing as planned with commercial production expected in Q4 2020 cash costs of $747/oz • The 2020 exploration budget for drilling at East Gouldie been increased by 19% to 107,000 metres (100% basis). The aim is to tighten Proven & probable the drill spacing in the high- grade core of the deposit and to update inferred mineral resources by year-end 2020 gold reserves: 2.4Moz • Initial work on an underground exploration ramp at Canadian Malartic is expected to begin in August 2020 • An exploration update on the underground project is expected to be provided in Q3 2020 and a preliminary economic assessment on the Canadian Malartic underground project is expected to be completed in 2021 Goldex 57,025 ozs • Goldex operations were suspended from March 23, 2020 to April 17, 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Mining activities resumed on April 17, while milling activities restarted on April 24, 2020 at a production cost of • The underground Rail-Veyor maintenance facility was completed in Q2 2020. This facility is expected to have a positive impact on future $635/oz and total Rail-Veyor productivity and increase production from the lower mine to over 7,000 tpd cash costs of $626/oz • Mining in the South Zone continued in Q2 2020 and year-to-date mining rates remain ahead of budget. The Company continues to evaluate the potential for the South Zone to provide additional incremental ore feed and grade flexibility to the Goldex mill Proven & probable • Drilling at the Deep 2 Zone continued in Q2 2020 with a focus on levels 140 and 150, which are below the current mineral reserve limit of gold reserves: 1.1Moz Level 130 * Includes pre-commercial production of 5,625 ozs at the Barnat deposit Corporate Update 22 See AEM February 13, 2020 press release and appendix for detailed breakdown of mineral reserves and mineral resources. Finland Production H1 2020 Production Highlights and Costs Kittila 109,920 ozs at a production cost of $789/oz and total cash costs of $759/oz Proven & probable gold reserves: 4.1Moz The site operated continuously through the COVID-19 pandemic and established a new quarterly ore production record in Q2 2020

COVID-19 pandemic and established a new quarterly ore production record in Q2 2020 The permit allowing for processing of 2.0 million tonnes per annum was granted in May 2020

Shaft sinking activities were suspended in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Canadian contractors resumed shaft sinking in July 2020. The completion of the shaft is delayed by four month compared to the original plan

COVID-19 pandemic. The Canadian contractors resumed shaft sinking in July 2020. The completion of the shaft is delayed by four month compared to the original plan The mill expansion is progressing on schedule and the final-tie activities scheduled to begin in late September 2020. Mill expansion commissioning is expected to take place in Q4 2020

final-tie activities scheduled to begin in late September 2020. Mill expansion commissioning is expected to take place in Q4 2020 Drilling has extended the Sisar Zone by up to 500 metres to the south with intercepts such as 5.3 g/t gold over 3.9 metres This drilling further enhances the potential of the Sisar Zone to be developed into a new mining horizon Nunavut Production H1 2020 Production Highlights and Costs Meadowbank 65,758 ozs at a production cost of $1,792/oz and total cash costs of $1,798/oz Proven & probable gold reserves: 3.3Moz On March 19, 2020, the Company reduced mining activities and suspended milling activities due to the declaration of a public health emergency in Nunavut. During this period, the site successfully focused on reducing the equipment maintenance backlog, on increasing the overall 'mining footprint' of the Amaruq pit and on building up ore stockpiles at both Amaruq and Meadowbank

In May and June 2020, mining activities ramped up as planned and reached the designed target rates with total tonnage moved per month of 3.1 million tonnes and 3.3 million tonnes respectively. Mining rates are expected to remain at similar levels during H2 2020

The strong mining performance allowed the mill to restart in late May, which was earlier than planned. During H2 2020, the mill is expected to process ~275,000 to 300,000 tonnes per month with grades expected to range between 2.5 g/t and 3.0 g/t gold

In June 2020, permits were approved for mining of the IVR open pit and Amaruq underground deposits Meliadine 129,350 ozs • On March 19, 2020, the Company reduced mining activities due to the declaration of a public health emergency in Nunavut. During this period, the site successfully focused on increased backfilling of stopes, equipment maintenance and water management. at a production cost of • The site activities ramped up gradually through May and reached normal production levels in June with mill tonnage exceeding 4,300 $894/oz and total cash tpd for the month. A new apron feeder will be installed in August along with other plant modifications to complete the planned mill costs of $915/oz expansion to 4,600 tpd by Q4 2020 Proven & probable gold • Water discharge activities are proceeding as planned. The Nunavut Impact Review Board granted approval to increase the discharge of saline water to the sea up to 1,600 cubic metres per day. Discharge of saline water with trucks will be done during Q3 2020 reserves: 4.1Moz • Mining of higher grade stopes from the third mining horizon started in late July providing additional mining flexibility for both tonnes and grade into Q4 2020 • The first vessel of the 2020 sealift arrived in Rankin Inlet on July 9, 2020. Shipping activities are expected to continue into October 2020. Most materials for the 2020 barge season have already been shipped to the Becancour facility in Quebec See AEM February 13, 2020 press release and appendix for detailed breakdown of mineral reserves and mineral resources. Corporate Update 23 Southern Business Corporate Update Mexico Operations Production H1 2020 Production Highlights and Costs Pinos Altos 47,190 ozs • Pinos Altos operations were suspended from April 2nd to May 18th as mandated by the Government of Mexico; Mining operations progressively restarted on May 18th; As of June 1st Pinos Altos is operating at budgeted levels at 5,850tpd at a production cost of • At Cerro Colorado, the reconditioning activities in the area affected by challenging ground conditions are on plan and full production $1,046/oz and total resumed in June 2020 cash costs of $781/oz • At the Sinter deposit, the exhaust raise was completed in Q2 2020, but construction of the cemented rock fill plant was delayed and Proven & probable alternative backfill methods are being evaluated so that production from the Sinter underground can begin in Q4 2020 as planned gold reserves: 1.0Moz • Drilling confirmed and extended the high-grade gold mineralization at Cubiro (3.5 g/t gold over 5.2 metres) and extended the Reyna East zone at depth (1.9 g/t gold and 91 g/t silver over 6.1 metres) Creston Mascota 18,184 ozs • Creston Mascota operations were suspended from April 2nd until May 18tt as mandated by the Government of Mexico, although residual leaching continued through the shutdown; Creston Mascota has returned to normal operating level at a production cost of • Open pit mining and heap leach stacking to continue in H2 2020 $651/oz and total • Due to the temporary suspension of operations in April and May, the push back of the Bravo pit was not completed in Q2 2020. With the cash costs of $423/oz rainy season underway some further delays are expected in Q3 2020. However, an alternate ramp access was developed in order to Proven & probable continue mining in safe conditions gold reserves: 0.1Moz La India 22,926 ozs • La India operations were suspended from April 2nd until May 18th as mandated by the Government of Mexico, although residual leaching continued through the shutdown. Mining operations progressively restarted on May 18th; As of June 1st the site is operating at budgeted at a production cost of levels with 18,000 tonnes placed on the heap leach per day $875/oz and total • Construction activities at La India were also suspended in April and May. The construction of the phase III heap leach pad resumed in cash costs of $778/oz June, although the plan was revised in order to be ready to place ore in October 2020 Proven & probable • Installation of the new agglomeration system was completed in early July 2020. The system is now commissioned and is expected to have a positive impact on production rates in H2 2020 due to improved leach kinetics and lower consumption of reagents gold reserves: 0.5Moz • As part of its regional exploration focus, the Company is continuing to drill the extensions of gold- and silver-rich sulphide mineralized bodies in the Chipriona corridor as well as other polymetallic sulphide targets near the La India mine See AEM February 13, 2020 press release and appendix for detailed breakdown of mineral reserves and mineral resources. Corporate Update 25 Mexico Exploration and Development Projects Exploration and Highlights Development El Barqueno • Agnico Eagle acquired its 100% interest in the El Barqueno project in November 2014. The 79,746-hectare property is in the Guachinango gold-silver mining district of Jalisco State in west-central, Mexico, approximately 150 kilometres west of the state capital of Guadalajara • El Barqueno is estimated to contain 318,000 ounces of gold and 1.2 million ounces of silver in indicated mineral resources (8.2 million tonnes grading 1.21 g/t gold and 4.63 g/t silver) and 325,000 ounces of gold and 4.6 million ounces of silver in inferred mineral resources (8.3 million tonnes grading 1.21 g/t gold and 17.25 g/t silver). Santa Gertrudis Agnico Eagle holds a 100% interest in the 42,000-hectare Santa Gertrudis gold property

42,000-hectare Santa Gertrudis gold property Three favorable geological trends with a potential strike length of 18 km have been identified with limited drilling between deposits

Inferred mineral resources of 1.2Moz at year end 2019

The Santa Gertrudis project appears to have potential to eventually be a similar sized operation to La India

25,000m of drilling planned in 2020 to expand mineral resources and test new targets. In H1 2020, 26 holes (14,282 metres) were completed with a focus on expanding and developing new mineral resources in the Amelia deposit, the Espiritu Santo Zone and the Toro Trend. Highlights include: 2.7 g/t gold and 308 g/t silver over 11.5 metres at Amelia, 2.7 g/t gold and 321 g/t silver over 3.3 metres at Espiritu, and 2.8 g/t over 9.5 metres at the Toro Trend. See AEM February 13, 2020 press release and appendix for detailed breakdown of mineral reserves and mineral resources. Corporate Update 26 Exploration Corporate Update Exploration Focused on Minesite Opportunities and Pipeline Projects Kittila - Drilling has extended the Sisar Zone by up to 500 metres to the south with intercepts such as 5.3 g/t gold over 3.9 metres at 1,613 metres depth, further enhancing the potential of Sisar to be developed into a new mining horizon

Canadian Malartic Underground - 10 drill rigs are currently targeting the East Gouldie Zone, and the exploration budget for 2020 has been increased by 19% to 107,000 metres (100% basis). The aim is to tighten the drill spacing in the high grade core of the deposit to 75 metres (from 150 metres) and to update the inferred mineral resources by year-end 2020. Initial work on an underground exploration ramp is expected to begin in August 2020

year-end 2020. Initial work on an underground exploration ramp is expected to begin in August 2020 Kirkland Lake Project - Conversion drilling at the Upper Beaver deposit is validating historical results in the upper portions of the deposit and extending mineralization between 1,200 and 1,400 metres depth with intercepts such as 9.5 g/t gold and 0.40% copper over 5.9 metres at 1,307 metres depth. Regional drilling is also ongoing at the Amalgamated Kirkland property and Anoki deposit

Santa Gertrudis - Exploration drilling at the high-grade Amelia deposit continues to confirm the mineralization and extend it along the projected plunge of the main ore shoot, which remains open at depth. Combined with the drilling of other gold targets on the property, the results show the potential for an increase in mineral resources at year-end Corporate Update 28 2019 Gold Mineral Reserve and Mineral Resources Higher Reserve Grade and Increasing Mineral Resources Gold Mineral Reserve Grade (g/t) 2.83 2.00 1.68 1.59 1.29 1.03 0.70 AEM AUY ABX AVERAGE KL NEM KGC AEM's Global Reserves, Measured and Indicated Resources and Inferred Resources (2010-2019) (millions) 70 60 50 Gold 40 30 Ounces 20 10 0 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 As of December 31 Reserves M&I resources Inferred resources Gold mineral reserves declined slightly in 2019, while measured and indicated and inferred mineral resources increased - Mineral reserves decreased by 2% to 21.6Mozs (net of 2019 production). Measured and indicated mineral resources and inferred mineral resources increased by 4% and 19%, respectively

Mineral reserves decreased by 2% to 21.6Mozs (net of 2019 production). Measured and indicated mineral resources and inferred mineral resources increased by 4% and 19%, respectively Gold reserve grade increased - Overall mineral reserve grade improved 4.8% to 2.83 g/t from 2.7 g/t, largely due to increases in the mineral reserve grade at mines in Nunavut. Mineral resource grades were essentially unchanged from the previous year

Overall mineral reserve grade improved 4.8% to 2.83 g/t from 2.7 g/t, largely due to increases in the mineral reserve grade at mines in Nunavut. Mineral resource grades were essentially unchanged from the previous year Agnico Eagle has the highest mineral reserve grades among its North American peers See AEM February 13, 2020 press release and appendix for detailed breakdown of mineral reserves and mineral resources. Corporate Update 29 Successful M&A and Exploration Strategy Significant Value Added, Key Deposits Still Open and Positioned to Deliver More Value Mined through 2019 (koz) Kittila 9,418 koz +236% 2,800 koz 20052019 $54 $23 Proven & Probable (koz) Measured & Indicated (koz) Inferred (koz) Cost per Oz ($) Meadowbank 9,511 koz Meliadine Pinos Altos 4,990 koz La India (Including Amaruq) 9,750 koz 1,983 koz +148% +94% +138% +57% 3,830 koz 5,020 koz 2,100 koz 1,266 koz 20072019201020192006201920112019 $186 $173 $121 $107 $36 $33 $43 $40 Purchase Discovery Purchase Discovery Purchase Discovery Purchase Discovery Purchase Discovery See AEM February 13, 2020 press release and appendix for detailed breakdown of mineral reserves and mineral resources. Corporate Update 30 Near-Term Opportunities to Enhance Production Starting in 2022 Minesite/Region Opportunity Gold Mineral Resources/Mineral Reserves* Drilling continues to encounter high-grade mineralization in the West Ellison has indicated mineral resources of 71koz and inferred LaRonde mine at depth. Exploration strategy being reviewed to evaluate mineral resources of 461koz extensions of previously mined areas (portions of the Bousquet Complex property). Drilling at LZ5 to expand mineral reserves and mineral resources at depth and test other nearby satellite zones (Ellison) Deep 2 has mineral reserves of 179koz, indicated mineral Potential for increased throughput from Deep 1 and potential for resources of 177koz and inferred mineral resources of 381koz. Goldex additional development of Deep 2. Also potential for increased gold The South Zone has mineral reserves of 107koz, indicated production from the South Zone mineral resources of 43koz and inferred mineral resources of 228koz Meadowbank Ongoing evaluation of the potential to develop portions of the higher The Amaruq underground has mineral reserves of 577koz in permafrost only Complex grade underground deposits at Amaruq in permafrost only Staged implementation of the Phase 2 expansion. Initial work will Tiriganiaq has open pit mineral reserves of 590koz Meliadine focus on open pit development at the Tiriganiaq Zone. Additional drilling is planned to expand and upgrade the existing mineral resource base in the immediate mine area Continued evaluation of potential production scenarios from the Canadian Odyssey and East Malartic underground zones to a depth of 1,000 Malartic (50%) metres. Drilling in 2020 will be largely focused on the newly discovered East Gouldie Zone Cubiro has underground indicated mineral resources of 212koz gold and 1,403koz silver and inferred mineral resources of Pinos Altos Ongoing exploration and evaluation of potential development 136koz gold and 912koz silver. Reyna de Plata has probable scenarios for the Cubiro and Reyna de Plata satellite zones mineral reserves of 64koz gold and 2,007koz silver, indicated mineral resources of 159koz gold and 4,307koz silver and inferred mineral resources of 121koz gold and 2,970koz silver Chipriona has indicated mineral resources of 45koz gold, 2.1Moz silver, 359 tonnes of copper and 17k tonnes of zinc and inferred Continued exploration and evaluation of the El Realito and Chipriona mineral resources of 238koz gold, 29.5Moz silver, 15,400 tonnes La India of copper and 86.9k tonnes of zinc. El Realito has mineral zones reserves of 106koz gold and 485koz silver, measured and indicated mineral resources of 38koz gold and 232koz silver and inferred mineral resources of 4koz gold * See AEM February 13, 2020 press release and appendix for detailed breakdown of mineral reserves and mineral resources. Corporate Update 31 Longer-Term Projects Could Provide Production Growth Beyond 2023 Agnico Eagle has a strong pipeline of development projects that could provide further production growth beyond 2023. These opportunities are typically at an earlier stage than those outlined in the previous slide Minesite/Region Opportunity Gold Mineral Resources/Mineral Reserves* Goldex Evaluation of the Deep 2 Zone (below 1,500 metres) Drilling continues to extend mineralization at depth and there is good Kittila potential to further optimize the development of the lower mine with shaft access which is expected to be completed in Q2 2021 Meadowbank Continued evaluation of the regional potential at Amaruq. A new Complex surface discovery could potentially extend the underground mine life Meliadine Further drill-testing of known zones and gold occurrences on the 80- Approximately 50 gold showings have been documented at the kilometre long greenstone belt Meliadine property Canadian Evaluation of the potential for production from deeper portions (below 1,000 metres) of the Odyssey and East Malartic underground zones Malartic (50%) and development of the higher-grade East Gouldie Zone Evaluation of known mineralized trends to evaluate a potential restart Santa Gertrudis mineral resources at open pit depths (including Santa Gertrudis of operations at this past-producing heap leach mine. Recent Amelia): 104koz of indicated mineral resources and 717koz of discovery of high-grade mineralization at Amelia opens up the inferred mineral resources. The Amelia underground deposit has potential to add a mill circuit to process higher grade sulphide ore 451koz of inferred mineral resources in sulphides from underground Ongoing evaluation of potential production scenarios at Upper Upper Beaver has 1.4Moz of mineral reserves, 403koz of Kirkland Lake Beaver. Work in 2019 led to a significant increase in mineral indicated mineral resources and 1.4Moz of inferred mineral resources at the past producing Upper Canada mine that could have resources. Upper Canada has 693koz of indicated mineral synergies with the potential development of Upper Beaver resources and 1.8Moz of inferred mineral resources Hammond Reef A re-interpretation of the deposit model is under way to evaluate Hammond Reef has 4.5Moz of measured and indicated mineral potential production scenarios in a higher gold price environment resources * See AEM February 13, 2020 press release and appendix for detailed breakdown of mineral reserves and mineral resources. Corporate Update 32 LaRonde Mine - Composite Longitudinal Section Renewed Focus on Minesite Exploration to Expand Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources Corporate Update 33 East Gouldie, East Malartic and Odyssey Projects Expanded Drill Program at East Gouldie Zone Remains Focused on Infilling and Extending Known Mineralization See AEM February 13, 2020 press release and appendix for detailed breakdown of mineral reserves and mineral resources Corporate Update 34 Kirkland Lake Projects - Regional Property Map Drilling Confirms Potential for Resource Conversion and Expansion at Upper Beaver Regional Exploration Program Launched Corporate Update 35 Kittila Mine - Composite Longitudinal Section Drilling Confirms and Extends Main and Sisar Zones in Suuri, Roura and Rimpi Areas Corporate Update 36 Santa Gertrudis Project - Local Geology Map Exploration at Amelia Deposit Further Expands High-Grade Resources Oxide Mineralization Extended in Trinidad Trend and Toro Zone Corporate Update 37 Santa Gertrudis Project - Amelia Longitudinal Section Corporate Update 38 ESG Initiatives Corporate Update 2019 ESG Performance Highlights Environment Pinos Altos implemented a sustainable soil regeneration initiative using cattle ( Our Cows are Green )

) Renewed our partnership with the Research Institute on Mines and the Environment (RIME) a unique joint research program focused on developing innovative solutions for the environmental challenges faced throughout the entire life cycle of a mine. Social In 2019, $7.4 M was spent in community investment

100% of our Pinos Altos and La India mine workforce from Mexico

16% of our employees in 2019 are female - diversity action plan ongoing to increase %

Nunavut operations launched the Rapid Inuit Specific Education (RISE) program to support training and development of Inuit employees

Independent assessment of Voluntary Principles on Security and Human Rights at Pinos Altos identified a strong positive relationship with the surrounding communities Health and Safety 0.99 combined lost-time frequency and restricted work cases an improvement from 1.28 in 2018

combined lost-time frequency and restricted work cases an improvement from 1.28 in 2018 Zero lost-time accidents at La India

accidents at La India Lapa awarded Safest Mine in Canada

Safest Mine in Canada No fatal accidents in 2019, three severe accidents

20,384,101 hours worked, the highest in Agnico Eagle's history Corporate Update 40 ESG Risk Management Approach and Tools Risk Management and The foundation upon which we have built our capacity to manage the commitments Monitoring System made in our Sustainable Development Policy. (RMMS) Toward Sustainable The Mining Association of Canada's (MAC) TSM initiative promotes best practices in Mining (TSM) environmental protection, energy efficiency, tailing management, community engagement, safety and transparency. International Cyanide A voluntary industry program for companies that use cyanide to recover gold. It Code focuses on the responsible and safe management of cyanide and cyanide solutions used in gold mining, including the protection of human health and the reduction of environmental impacts, through every stage of the mining process. Voluntary Principles Agnico Eagle has formally adopted the Voluntary Principles on Security and Human Rights (VP). Created in 2000, the VPs are standards to help extractive sector companies balance the obligation to respect human rights while protecting the assets and people at their operations. Conflict-Free Gold Developed by the World Gold Council and based upon internationally-recognised benchmarks, the Conflict-Free Gold Standard helps companies to provide assurance that their gold is not contributing to conflict. Stakeholder Advisory We have established a SAC to provide us with feedback on our corporate social Committee (SAC) responsibility efforts and to complement and help us make strategic links to our existing local stakeholder engagement activities. Global Reporting Sets out specific criteria and indicators that organizations can use to measure and Initiative (GRI) report on their economic, environmental and social performance. Corporate Update 41 ESG Risk Management Approach and Tools Filtered tailings -Oberon Weber Canadian Malartic LaRonde Mine Tailings Management Tailings storage facilities at all of our operating and closed sites meet or exceed regulatory requirements, and we are continually improving the management of our facilities by developing and incorporating best practices

In 2018, an Accountable Executive Officer (AEO) was officially appointed by our Board of Directors for Agnico's Tailings Storage Facilities, Water Management Infrastructures, Rockfill Storage

Facilities and Heap Leach Facilities

Facilities and Heap Leach Facilities The AEO reports annually to the Board of Directors on the management and safety of Agnico's facilities including whether the operations have the tools, staff and budget to do their work properly

Agnico Eagle has assigned Responsible Persons (RP), Engineers of Record (EoR) and Independent Reviewers (IR) for all sites. These roles are key to ensuring that the proper systems and processes to manage critical infrastructure risks are in place.

In 2019, 29% of the tailings generated were returned underground as paste backfill Find more information in our 2019 tailings summary report on our web page. https://s21.q4cdn.com/374334112/files/doc_downloads/Sustainability/TM-Report/Agnico-Eagle-Summary-Tailings-Management-Report-June-2019.pdf Corporate Update 42 Responsible Gold Mining Principles Agnico Eagle is an active participant in this initiative An over-arching framework that sets out clear expectations as to what constitutes responsible gold mining.

over-arching framework that sets out clear expectations as to what constitutes responsible gold mining. Designed to provide confidence to investors, supply chain participants and investors that gold has been produced responsibly.

Implementing companies will be required to publicly disclose conformance and obtain external assurance on this.

Reflects the commitment of the world's leading gold mining companies to responsible mining. Corporate Update 43 Innovation Corporate Update Innovation Is an Area of Long Term Strategic Focus at Agnico Eagle Collaborating with industry to advance innovative solutions

Examining and implementing multiple new (for Agnico Eagle) technologies

LTE (Long Term Evolution) network: Improved wireless communication Currently deployed at LZ5 and semi-automated mining equipment is currently being tested LTE network was installed at LaRonde below level 269

- testing semi-automated equipment Rail-Veyor: Lower cost ore transportation Deployed at Goldex, evaluating use at other mines Ore sorting: Improve quality of low-grade ore, convert waste to ore Pilot plant testing at Pinos Altos Mechanical cutting: Improve development rates at lower costs Closely following technology pilot to assess fit Energy management: Reduce cost and environmental footprint Examining renewable energy solutions in Nunavut and Mexico

Corporate Update 45 Agnico Eagle's Global Approach to Energy Management Developing a global approach for energy management across Agnico Eagle's operations to reduce energy costs at select regions by up to 30% and lower greenhouse gas emissions Areas of Study Nunavut

Wind/Solar Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Hydro Southern power link

Mexico

Examining solutions (i.e. solar power) to increase renewable sources of energy in Mexico

