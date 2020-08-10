Agnico Eagle Mines : Corporate Update - August 2020
Corporate Update
August 2020
Forward Looking Statements
The information in this presentation has been prepared as at August 7, 2020. Certain statements contained in this presentation constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" under the provisions of Canadian provincial securities laws and are referred to herein as "forward-looking statements". When used in this presentation, the words "anticipate", "could", "estimate", "expect", "forecast", "future", "plan", "possible", "potential", "will" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements include, without limitation: statements regarding the Company's plans to ramp-up and optimize operations following temporary suspensions of operations related to the COVID-19 pandemic, including the timing thereof and impacts on anticipated gold production and costs; statements regarding the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and measures taken to reduce the spread of COVID-19 on the Company's operations and overall business; the Company's forward-looking production guidance, including estimated ore grades, recovery rates, project timelines, drilling results, metal production, life of mine estimates, total cash costs per ounce, all-in sustaining costs per ounce, minesite costs per tonne, other expenses, cash flows and free cash flow; the estimated timing and conclusions of technical studies and evaluations; the methods by which ore will be extracted or processed; statements concerning the Company's expansion plans at Kittila, Meliadine Phase 2 and Amaruq Phase 2; and the Company's ramp-up of activities at Meliadine and Amaruq, including the timing, funding, completion and commissioning thereof; statements concerning other expansion projects, recovery rates, mill throughput, optimization and projected exploration, including costs and other estimates upon which such projections are based; statements regarding timing and amounts of capital expenditures, other expenditures and other cash needs, and expectations as to the funding thereof; estimates of future mineral reserves, mineral resources, mineral production, optimization efforts and sales; the projected development of certain ore deposits, including estimates of exploration, development and production and other capital costs and estimates of the timing of such exploration, development and production or decisions with respect to such exploration, development and production; estimates of mineral reserves and mineral resources and the effect of drill results on future mineral reserves and mineral resources; statements regarding the Company's ability to obtain the necessary permits and authorizations in connection with its proposed or current exploration, development and mining operations and the anticipated timing thereof; statements regarding anticipated future exploration; the anticipated timing of events with respect to the Company's mine sites; statements regarding the delivery of materials to the Company's Nunavut operations; statements regarding the sufficiency of the Company's cash resources; statements regarding future activity with respect to the Company's unsecured revolving bank credit facility; and statements regarding anticipated trends with respect to the Company's operations, exploration and the funding thereof. Such statements reflect the Company's views as at the date of this presentation and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Forward- looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of factors and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by Agnico Eagle as of the date of such statements, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. The material factors and assumptions used in the preparation of the forward looking statements contained herein, which may prove to be incorrect, include, but are not limited to, the assumptions set forth herein and in management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") and the Company's Annual Information Form ("AIF") for the year ended December 31, 2019 filed with Canadian securities regulators and that are included in its Annual Report on Form 40-F for the year ended December 31, 2019 ("Form 40-F") filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") as well as: that governments, the Company or others do not take additional measures in response to the COVID-19 pandemic or otherwise that, individually or in the aggregate, materially affect the Company's ability to operate its business; that cautionary measures taken in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic do not affect productivity; that measures taken relating to, or other effects of, the COVID-19 pandemic do not affect the Company's ability to obtain necessary supplies and deliver them to its mine sites; that there are no significant disruptions affecting operations; that production, permitting, development, expansion and the ramp up of operations at each of Agnico Eagle's properties proceeds on a basis consistent with current expectations and plans; that the relevant metal prices, foreign exchange rates and prices for key mining and construction supplies will be consistent with Agnico Eagle's expectations; that Agnico Eagle's current estimates of mineral reserves, mineral resources, mineral grades and metal recovery are accurate; that there are no material delays in the timing for completion of ongoing growth projects; that seismic activity at the Company's operations at LaRonde and other properties is as expected by the Company; that the Company's current plans to optimize production are successful; and that there are no material variations in the current tax and regulatory environment. Many factors, known and unknown, could cause the actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. Such risks include, but are not limited to: the extent and manner to which COVID-19, and measures taken by governments, the Company or others to attempt to reduce the spread of COVID-19, may affect the Company, whether directly or through effects on employee health, workforce productivity and availability (including the ability to transport personnel to the Meadowbank Complex and Meliadine mine which operate as fly-in/fly-out camps), travel restrictions, contractor availability, supply availability, ability to sell or deliver gold dore bars or concentrate, availability of insurance and the cost thereof, the ability to procure inputs required for the Company's operations and projects or other aspects of the Company's business; uncertainties with respect to the effect on the global economy associated with the COVID-19 pandemic and measures taken to reduce the spread of COVID-19, any of which could continue to negatively affect financial markets, including the trading price of the Company's shares and the price of gold, and could adversely affect the Company's ability to raise capital; the volatility of prices of gold and other metals; uncertainty of mineral reserves, mineral resources, mineral grades and mineral recovery estimates; uncertainty of future production, project development, capital expenditures and other costs; foreign exchange rate fluctuations; financing of additional capital requirements; cost of exploration and development programs; seismic activity at the Company's operations, including the LaRonde Complex; mining risks; community protests, including by First Nations groups; risks associated with foreign operations; governmental and environmental regulation; the volatility of the Company's stock price; and risks associated with the Company's currency, fuel and by-product metal derivative strategies. For a more detailed discussion of such risks and other factors that may affect the Company's ability to achieve the expectations set forth in the forward-looking statements contained in this presentation, see the AIF and MD&A filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and included in the Form 40-F filed on EDGAR at www.sec.gov, as well as the Company's other filings with the Canadian securities regulators and the SEC. Other than as required by law, the Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements.
Note Regarding the Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This presentation discloses certain measures, including "total cash costs per ounce", "all-in sustaining costs per ounce" and "minesite costs per tonne" that are not standardized measures under IFRS. These measures may not be comparable to similar measures reported by other gold mining companies. For a reconciliation of these measures to the most directly comparable financial information reported in the consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with IFRS and for an explanation of how management uses these measures, see "Non-GAAP Financial Performance Measures" in the MD&A filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and included in the Form 6-K filed on EDGAR at www.sec.gov, as well as the Company's other filings with the Canadian securities regulators and the SEC.
The total cash costs per ounce of gold produced is reported on both a by-product basis (deducting by-product metal revenues from production costs) and co-product basis (without deducting byproduct metal revenues). Unless otherwise specified total cash costs per ounce of gold produced is reported on a by-product basis in this presentation. The total cash costs per ounce of gold produced on a by-product basis is calculated by adjusting production costs as recorded in the consolidated statements of income (loss) for by-product revenues, inventory production costs, smelting, refining and marketing charges and other adjustments, and then dividing by the number of ounces of gold produced. The total cash costs per ounce of gold produced on a co-product basis is calculated in the same manner as the total cash costs per ounce of gold produced on a by-product basis except that no adjustment is made for by-product metal revenues. Accordingly, the calculation of total cash costs per ounce of gold produced on a co-product basis does not reflect a reduction in production costs or smelting, refining and marketing charges associated with the production and sale of by-product metals. The total cash costs per ounce of gold produced is intended to provide information about the cash-generating capabilities of the Company's mining operations. Management also uses this measure to monitor the performance of the Company's mining operations. As market prices for gold are quoted on a per ounce basis, using the total cash costs per ounce of gold produced on a by-product basis measure allows management to assess a mine's cash-generating capabilities at various gold prices.
All-in sustaining costs per ounce ("AISC") is used to show the full cost of gold production from current operations. The Company calculates all-in sustaining costs per ounce of gold produced on a by-product basis as the aggregate of total cash costs on a by-product basis, sustaining capital expenditures (including capitalized exploration), general and administrative expenses (including stock options), lease payments related to sustaining assets and reclamation expenses, and then dividing by the number of ounces of gold produced. The all-in sustaining costs per ounce of gold produced on a co-product basis is calculated in the same manner as the all-in sustaining costs per ounce of gold produced on a by-product basis, except that the total cash costs per ounce on a co-product basis are used, meaning no adjustment is made for by-product metal revenues. Management is aware that these per ounce measures of performance can be affected by fluctuations in foreign exchange rates and, in the case of total cash costs per ounce of gold produced on a by-product basis, by-product metal prices. Management compensates for these inherent limitations by using these measures in conjunction with minesite costs per tonne (discussed below) as well as other data prepared in accordance with IFRS. The World Gold Council ("WGC") is a non-regulatory market development organization for the gold industry. Although the WGC is not a mining industry regulatory organization, it has worked closely with its member companies to develop relevant non-GAAP measures. The Company follows the guidance on all-in sustaining costs released by the WGC in November 2018. Adoption of the all-in sustaining costs metric is voluntary and, notwithstanding the Company's adoption of the WGC's guidance, all-in sustaining costs per ounce of gold produced reported by the Company may not be comparable to data reported by other gold mining companies. The Company believes that this measure provides helpful information about operating performance. However, this non-GAAP measure should be considered together with other data prepared in accordance with IFRS as it is not necessarily indicative of operating costs or cash flow measures prepared in accordance with IFRS.
Minesite costs per tonne are calculated by adjusting production costs as recorded in the consolidated statements of income (loss) for inventory production costs and other adjustments, and then dividing by tonnes of ore processed. As the total cash costs per ounce of gold produced can be affected by fluctuations in by product metal prices and foreign exchange rates, management believes that minesite costs per tonne provide additional information regarding the performance of mining operations, eliminating the impact of varying production levels. Management also uses this measure to determine the economic viability of mining blocks. As each mining block is evaluated based on the net realizable value of each tonne mined, in order to be economically viable the estimated revenue on a per tonne basis must be in excess of the minesite costs per tonne. Management is aware that this per tonne measure of performance can be impacted by fluctuations in processing levels and compensates for this inherent limitation by using this measure in conjunction with production costs prepared in accordance with IFRS.
Operating margin is not a recognized measure under IFRS and this data may not be comparable to data presented by other gold producers. This measure is calculated by excluding the following from net income as recorded in the condensed interim consolidated financial statements: Income and mining taxes expense; Other expenses (income); Foreign currency translation loss (gain); Gain (loss) on derivative financial instruments; Finance costs; General and administrative expenses; Amortization of property, plant and mine development; Exploration and corporate development expenses; and Impairment losses (reversals). The Company believes that operating margin is a useful measure that represents the operating performance of its mines associated with the ongoing production and sale of gold and by-product metals. Management uses this measure internally to plan and forecast future operating results. This measure is intended to provide investors with additional information about the Company's underlying operating results and should be evaluated in conjunction with other data prepared in accordance with IFRS.
Free cash flow is calculated by deducting additions to property, plant and mine development from cash provided by operating activities including changes in non-cash working capital balances. Management uses free cash flow to assess the availability of cash, after funding operations and capital expenditures, to operate the business without additional borrowing or drawing down on the Company's existing cash balance.
Note Regarding Production Guidance
The gold production guidance is based on the Company's mineral reserves but includes contingencies and assumes metal prices and foreign exchange rates that are different from those used in the mineral reserve estimates. These factors and others mean that the gold production guidance presented in this presentation does not reconcile exactly with the production models used to support these mineral reserves.
Building A Sustainable, Long Term, Self Funding Business
H1 2020 was challenging as seven of the Company's eight mines experienced either temporary shutdowns or reduced activity levels related to government mandated COVID-19 restrictions
All operations were subsequently restarted in a timely manner during Q2 2020, with production progressively ramping up to more "steady state" levels in June at all operations
Throughout the COVID-19 crisis, the health, safety and well-being of employees and the local communities have been a top priority and remain a key focus
In Q3 and Q4 of 2020, the Company expects gold production to return to similar levels seen in Q4 2019, with a corresponding reduction in unit costs
Given the strong gold price, increasing gold production and declining unit costs, Agnico Eagle expects to generate significant free cash flow in the second half of 2020
Financial Impact of COVID-19 in Q2 2020
P&L
Included in
Adjusted out
Category
Q2 impact
Cash costs
in Normalized
presentation
and AISC?
EPS?
Temporary suspension costs - care and
$8.3M
maintenance
Other
No
No
Temporary suspension costs - payroll costs for
expenses
$13.8M
employees at home not working
Direct and incremental COVID-19 costs
$2.3M
Production
Yes
No
costs
Additional costs incurred in second quarter of 2020- Temporary costs related toCOVID-19in Q2 2020 were $22.1 million (not included in production costs). Incremental costs related toCOVID-19incurred by the Company in Q2 2020 were $2.3 million (included in production costs)
Slight increase to operating costs going forward and limited impact on productivity to- date- Going forward,COVID-19protocols (not includingNunavut-basedemployees compensation) are expected to add approximately $1.0 million per month to the Company's operating costs (or ~$6 per ounce). In addition, the Company continues to pay for 75% of the base salaries forNunavut-basedemployees at a cost of approximately $1.4 million per month (considered as Other expenses).To-date,the Company has seen limited impact on productivity as a result ofCOVID-19
Second Quarter 2020 Highlights
Solid operational performance despite COVID-19 interruptions - Payable gold production was 331,0641 ounces at production costs per ounce of $854, total cash costs per ounce of $825 and AISC per ounce of $1,142
Full year 2020 production guidance increased; guidance for unit costs and capital expenditures unchanged - Gold production in 2020 is now expected to be 1.68 to 1.732 mozs (versus previous guidance of 1.63 to 1.73 mozs), while total cash costs per ounce and AISC per ounce continue to be in the range of $740 to $790 and $1,025 to $1,075, respectively. Capital expenditures are forecasted to be ~$690 million
Longer-termguidance maintained - Previous gold production guidance for 2021 and 2022 remains unchanged with a mid-point of 2.05 mozs and 2.10 mozs, respectively
Strong H2 2020 outlook - The Company expects gold production to ramp up in the second half of 2020 and average ~480,000 to 500,000 ounces per quarter with total cash costs per ounce expected to be in the range of $690 to $740, primarily as a result of the expected increase in gold production
A quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share was declared
Including pre-commercial production of 2,651 oz from the Barnat deposit
Financial Highlights
Improved Cash Flow Performance
Q2 2020
Q2 2019
Q2 YTD 2020
Q2 YTD 2019
Realized Gold Price ($/oz)
$1,726
$1,318
$1,643
$1,311
Revenues (millions)
$557
$527
$1,229
$1,059
Net Income (millions)
$105
$28
$84
$65
Net Income per share (basic)
$0.44
$0.12
$0.35
$0.28
Cash provided by operating activities* (millions)
$163
$126
$326
$275
Operating Cash flow per share*(basic)
$0.67
$0.54
$1.35
$1.17
* After changes in non-cash components of working capital
Financial Position
Strong Financial Flexibility; Bank Credit Facility Fully Repaid
Strong Available Liquidity - $1.3B*
$336 M
$950 M
Cash and cash equivalents
Undrawn credit facilities
*As at June 30, 2020, excluding $300M accordion
Debt Maturities**
$300
$250
$250
$225
$200
$200
$150
$150
$155
$110
$100
$100
$90
$100
$95
$100
$50
$-
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
2027
2028
2029
2030
2032
2033
**As at June 30, 2020, in million $
In March 2020, the Company drew down $1.0B on its $1.2B credit facility to ensure adequate financial flexibility. The Company repaid $750M in Q2 2020, and subsequently repaid the remaining $250 million in July 2020
On April 7, 2020, the Company repaid the $360M 6.67% Series B senior notes from its existing cash balance and by issuing $200M of notes (weighted average maturity of 11 years and weighted average interest rate of 2.83%)
On April 30, 2020, Fitch issued its inaugural credit rating on the Company and assigned a rating of BBB with a Stable Outlook
Low share count of 242M fully diluted shares after 62 years of operating history
Strong Operational Ramp-up Post Temporary COVID-19 Shutdowns
Notes
Mining activities at the Company's operations in the Abitibi region of Quebec (the LaRonde Complex, the Goldex mine and the Canadian Malartic mine (50%)) were suspended from March 23, 2020, to April 15, 2020
Meadowbank and Meliadine operated at reduced levels from March 19, 2020, to early June 2020
Kittila operated at normal levels with the exception of a 3-day underground mine shutdown to manage one positive COVID-19 case at the mine in April 2020. The mill operated normally during the period
Mining operations in Mexico (Pinos Altos, Creston Mascota and La India) were suspended from April 2, 2020, to May 18, 2020; during the suspension residual leaching continued
By end of June, all operations had returned to normal operating levels
July 2020 forecast is representative of third quarter 2020 expected monthly operating levels; total cash-costs per ounce based on exchange rate assumptions of USD:CAD 1.35, EUR:USD 1.15 and USD:MXN 22.22
Monthly production ramp up on track at all operations - Based on actual and forecast
production rates, the Company expects monthly gold production to be ~160,000 to 170,000 ozs in July 2020
Strong H2 2020 outlook - based on the successful ramp-up in July, production in H2 2020 is expected to average ~480,000 to 500,000 ozs per quarter
Cash costs expected to decline in H2 2020 - total cash costs are expected to decline largely due to increased production levels
Operational Update
LaRonde - with infrastructure upgrades largely completed in Q1 2020, production gradually resumed in the higher-grade West mine in late April 2020. Grades in the West mine area continued to exceed block model forecasts during Q2 2020. Daily throughput at the LaRonde Complex in H2 2020 is expected to average ~8,500 tpd with ~12% of the tonnage being sourced from the West mine area
Meliadine - mill tonnage exceeded 4,300 tpd in June and a new apron feeder will be installed in August along with other plant modifications to complete the planned mill expansion to 4,600 tpd by Q4 2020. Water discharge activities are proceeding as planned and higher-grade stopes from the third mining horizon are being prepared for extraction in late July
Meadowbank - progress was made on the equipment maintenance backlog and total tonnage moved from open pit mine in June exceeded 110,000 tpd. The Meadowbank mill is currently operating in excess of 9,500 tpd from run-of-mine ore and existing stockpiles
Kittila - The site operated continuously through the COVID-19 pandemic in Q2 2020, and established a new quarterly ore production record. The permit allowing for processing of 2.0 mtpa was granted in May 2020. The expansion project is progressing well and contractors resumed shaft sinking activities in July 2020 following a four month delay due to COVID-19
Gold Production Forecast to Increase by 24% from 2020 to 2022
Key Pipeline Projects Expected to Drive Future Production Growth
Gold Ounces (in Millions)
2.50
2.00
1.50
1.00
0.50
0.00
Key Near-Term Pipeline Projects (2020-2023)
Kittila expansion (under construction)
Meliadine Phase 2 expansion
• Amaruq U/G
$1,000
Odyssey, East Malartic & East Gouldie U/G
2.05
2.10
$950
$900
1.78
1.66
1.71
1.70
$850
1.67
1.63
*
1.43
$800
1.10
$750
1.04
$700
$650
$600
$550
$500
$450
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020E
2021E
2022E
2023E and
onwards
Production
Cash Costs
Cash Costs
* New 2020 Guidance issued to reflect impact of COVID-19 pandemic on AEM's operations
Agnico Eagle's Growing Business Positioned to Generate Rising Free Cash Flow
Mine Operating Profit = ounces x (gold price - total cash costs per ounce). Estimated Mine Operating Profit was based on a gold price of $1,800
2020 Guidance issued in July 2020 to reflect impact of COVID-19 pandemic on AEM's operations
Agnico Eagle's Long History of Returning Value to Shareholders
27% Annual Increase in Dividends in 2019
$200,000
~$1.1B
$1,800
in cumulative
$180,000
dividends over
$1,600
the last 37 years
$160,000
$1,400
$140,000
$1,200
Thousands)
$120,000
$1,000
$100,000
$800
(In
$80,000
$600
$60,000
$40,000
$400
$20,000
$200
$-
$-
2008
2009
2010
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
Total Annual Dividend
Average Gold Price
Committed to Continuous Improvement in Sustainable Development
Environment
W e focus on limiting our environmental impacts by:
using natural resources efficiently
preventing or limiting emissions
reducing waste
W e identify, analyze and manage our environmental risks
Social
W e act in a socially responsible manner and contribute to the communities in which we operate
W e are committed to working with our employees and other stakeholders to create growth and prosperity
W e work in a transparent manner with local stakeholders
W e have established a committee to provide us with feedback on our corporate social responsibility efforts
Governance
W e act in an ethically responsible manner and uphold our core values using our:
Code of Business Conduct
Ethics & anti-corruption, anti- bribery policy
Our supplier code of conduct
Our SD policy
Our Indigenous Peoples Engagement Policy
Our Diversity and Inclusion Policy
ACTIVE PARTICIPATION IN LEADING MANAGEMENT AND DISCLOSURE INITIATIVES
RECOGNIZED BY INDEPENDENT ESG RATING & RESEARCH AGENCIES FOR OUR LEADING INDUSTRY PRACTICES
MSCI - "AA" rating (scale of AAA-CCC), 1st amongst 10 of our largest industry peers
Winner of the 2020Towards Sustainable Mining® (TSM) Environmental Excellence Award from the Mining Association of Canada
Committed to Continuous Improvement in Sustainable Development
Environment
GLOBAL AVERAGE GHG EMISSION INTENSITY*
(tonnes of CO2 eq. per ounce of gold)
Social
COMBINED LOST -TIME ACCIDENTS AND RESTRICTED WORK CASES FREQUENCY*
(per 200,000 person hours worked)
Governance
OVERSIGHT
HSE/SD Committee of the Board
Stakeholder Advisory Committee
Integrated Management System
Towards Sustainable Mining (TSM)
International Cyanide Management Code
Global Reporting Initiative
FRESH WATER INTENSITY*
(kl of water withdrawn per ounce of gold)
*Includes Agnico Eagle employees and contractors, excludes Canadian Malarctic
ECONOMIC CONTRIBUTIONS IN 2019
$1.47B
$7.4M
Payments to
Community
suppliers
Investments
$59M
$637M
Payments to
Wages and benefits
governments for
income and mining
taxes
EXTERNAL VERIFICATION
TSM audit (every 3 years)
International Cyanide Management Code (every 3 years)
Voluntary Principles on Security and Human Rights (every 3 years)
Conflict-FreeGold (Annually)
Tailings Management (Annually)
Leader amongst industry peers in GHG emission intensity and fresh water intensity
*Source: Metals Focus - Environmental, Social and Governance Analysis 2014 to 2018, An Analysis of the top 12 Gold Companies as a peer group
Superior Share Performance Since 1998
Agnico Eagle Has Consistently Outperformed Gold and Gold Equities
AEM US Equity
Gold Spot
S&P 500 Index
XAU Index
10000%
1000%
100%
10%
AEM US Equity
CAGR
14.56%
Gold Spot CAGR
9.38%
S&P 500 Index CAGR
5.10%
XAU Index CAGR
4.46%
Source: Bloomberg - August 3, 1998 to August 5, 2020
Summary - Back on Track and Expecting a Strong Second Half 2020
Solid operational performance in Q2 2020 despite COVID-19 interruptions
All operations were subsequently restarted in a timely manner with production progressively ramping up to more "steady state" levels in June at all operations
Full year 2020 production guidance increased, while guidance for unit costs and capital expenditures unchanged; longer-term guidance maintained
Strong second half outlook with production expected to be ~ 480,000 to 500,000 ounces of gold per quarter with total cash costs in the range of $690 to $740 per ounce
Exploration focused on pipeline projects, near mine opportunities and mineral reserve and mineral resource replacement. Key priority areas include:
LaRonde
Canadian Malartic Underground
Kirkland Lake
Santa Gertrudis
Diversified Operations
Robust Production in Premier Mining Jurisdictions in North America and Europe
Meliadine, Canada
Kittila, Finland
Development (100%)
Producing (100%)
Meadowbank Complex, Canada
NorthernBusiness
Northern Business
Producing and Development (100%)
Production (Koz)
238.4
Production (Koz)
186.1
P&P(Moz)
4.1
P&P (Moz)
4.1
Northern Business
M&I (Moz)
2.8
M&I (Moz)
1.5
Production (Koz)
193.5
P&P (Moz)
3.3
LaRonde Complex, Canada
M&I (Moz)
1.2
Producing (100%)
Northern Business
Finland
Production (Koz)
403.0
P&P (Moz)1
3.6
M&I (Moz)
1.1
Goldex, Canada
Producing (100%)
Northern Business
La India, Mexico
Production (Koz)
140.9
P&P (Moz)
1.1
Producing (100%)
M&I (Moz)
2.0
Southern Business
Production (Koz)
82.2
P&P (Moz)
0.5
Total2
M&I (Moz)
0.2
Production (Koz)
1,782.2
Canadian Malartic, Canada
P&P (Moz)
22.0
Producing (50%)
M&I (Moz)
17.4
Northern Business
Production (Koz)
334.6
Pinos Altos, Mexico
P&P (Moz)
2.4
Producing (100%)
M&I (Moz)
0.4
Southern Business
Production (Koz)
155.1
P&P (Moz)
1.0
M&I (Moz)
1.1
Creston Mascota, Mexico
Producing (100%)
Producing Mine
Southern Business
Production (Koz)
48.4
P&P (Moz)
0.06
M&I (Moz)
0.02
Abitibi Region
Production
H1 2020 Production
Highlights
and Costs
LaRonde Complex
144,004 ozs
•
The LaRonde Complex operations were suspended from March 23, 2020 to April 17,2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Mining
activities resumed on April 17, while the LaRonde mill circuit restarted on April 29 and the LZ5 mill circuit on May 2
at a production cost of
• The ground support reinforcement of the main infrastructure in the West mine area is completed and responding well
$577/oz and total
• Mining resumed in the West mine in late April 2020 and the first stopes were blasted and mined out as planned. These stopes reported
cash costs of $606/oz
positive grade reconciliation resulting in better than planned gold production in Q2 2020
Proven & probable
• Daily throughput at the LaRonde Complex in H2 2020 is expected to average ~8,500 tpd with ~12% of the tonnage being sourced from
gold reserves:
the West mine area
LaRonde
2.9Moz
• At LZ5, given successful automation implementation and continued productivity improvements, the production rate in Q3 2020
is
LZ5
0.7Moz
expected to increase to 3,000 tpd and mining activities will be extended to 480m starting in 2020
• New exploration discoveries such as the 20N Zinc South lens at LaRonde, has resulted in a renewed focus on minesite exploration at
LaRonde Complex
Canadian Malartic (50%)
115,923 ozs*
• Canadian Malarctic operations were suspended from March 23, 2020 to April 17, 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic
• The ramp-up of activities in April was successful and the site achieved a monthly milling record in May with 1,983,728 tonnes milled
at a production cost of
(63,991 tpd). Furthermore, the site reached a milestone in June having produced a total of 5.0 million ounces since start-up
$742/oz and total
• Mining activities at the Barnat deposit are progressing as planned with commercial production expected in Q4 2020
cash costs of $747/oz
• The 2020 exploration budget for drilling at East Gouldie been increased by 19% to 107,000 metres (100% basis). The aim is to tighten
Proven & probable
the drill spacing in the high- grade core of the deposit and to update inferred mineral resources by year-end 2020
gold reserves: 2.4Moz
• Initial work on an underground exploration ramp at Canadian Malartic is expected to begin in August 2020
• An exploration update on the underground project is expected to be provided in Q3 2020 and a preliminary economic assessment on the
Canadian Malartic underground project is expected to be completed in 2021
Goldex
57,025 ozs
• Goldex operations were suspended from March 23, 2020 to April 17, 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Mining activities resumed on
April 17, while milling activities restarted on April 24, 2020
at a production cost of
•
The underground Rail-Veyor maintenance facility was completed in Q2 2020. This facility is expected to have a positive impact on future
$635/oz and total
Rail-Veyor productivity and increase production from the lower mine to over 7,000 tpd
cash costs of $626/oz
•
Mining in the South Zone continued in Q2 2020 and year-to-date mining rates remain ahead of budget. The Company continues to
evaluate the potential for the South Zone to provide additional incremental ore feed and grade flexibility to the Goldex mill
Proven & probable
• Drilling at the Deep 2 Zone continued in Q2 2020 with a focus on levels 140 and 150, which are below the current mineral reserve limit of
gold reserves: 1.1Moz
Level 130
* Includes pre-commercial production of 5,625 ozs at the Barnat deposit
Finland
Production
H1 2020 Production
Highlights
and Costs
Kittila
109,920 ozs
at a production cost of $789/oz and total cash costs of $759/oz
Proven & probable gold reserves: 4.1Moz
The site operated continuously through the COVID-19 pandemic and established a new quarterly ore production record in Q2 2020
The permit allowing for processing of 2.0 million tonnes per annum was granted in May 2020
Shaft sinking activities were suspended in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Canadian contractors resumed shaft sinking in July 2020. The completion of the shaft is delayed by four month compared to the original plan
The mill expansion is progressing on schedule and the final-tie activities scheduled to begin in late September 2020. Mill expansion commissioning is expected to take place in Q4 2020
Drilling has extended the Sisar Zone by up to 500 metres to the south with intercepts such as 5.3 g/t gold over 3.9 metres This drilling further enhances the potential of the Sisar Zone to be developed into a new mining horizon
Nunavut
Production
H1 2020 Production Highlights
and Costs
Meadowbank
65,758 ozs
at a production cost of $1,792/oz and total cash costs of $1,798/oz
Proven & probable gold reserves: 3.3Moz
On March 19, 2020, the Company reduced mining activities and suspended milling activities due to the declaration of a public health emergency in Nunavut. During this period, the site successfully focused on reducing the equipment maintenance backlog, on increasing the overall 'mining footprint' of the Amaruq pit and on building up ore stockpiles at both Amaruq and Meadowbank
In May and June 2020, mining activities ramped up as planned and reached the designed target rates with total tonnage moved per month of 3.1 million tonnes and 3.3 million tonnes respectively. Mining rates are expected to remain at similar levels during H2 2020
The strong mining performance allowed the mill to restart in late May, which was earlier than planned. During H2 2020, the mill is expected to process ~275,000 to 300,000 tonnes per month with grades expected to range between 2.5 g/t and 3.0 g/t gold
In June 2020, permits were approved for mining of the IVR open pit and Amaruq underground deposits
Meliadine
129,350 ozs
• On March 19, 2020, the Company reduced mining activities due to the declaration of a public health emergency in Nunavut. During this
period, the site successfully focused on increased backfilling of stopes, equipment maintenance and water management.
at a production cost of
•
The site activities ramped up gradually through May and reached normal production levels in June with mill tonnage exceeding 4,300
$894/oz and total cash
tpd for the month. A new apron feeder will be installed in August along with other plant modifications to complete the planned mill
costs of $915/oz
expansion to 4,600 tpd by Q4 2020
Proven & probable gold
•
Water discharge activities are proceeding as planned. The Nunavut Impact Review Board granted approval to increase the discharge
of saline water to the sea up to 1,600 cubic metres per day. Discharge of saline water with trucks will be done during Q3 2020
reserves: 4.1Moz
• Mining of higher grade stopes from the third mining horizon started in late July providing additional mining flexibility for both tonnes and
grade into Q4 2020
• The first vessel of the 2020 sealift arrived in Rankin Inlet on July 9, 2020. Shipping activities are expected to continue into October
2020. Most materials for the 2020 barge season have already been shipped to the Becancour facility in Quebec
Mexico Operations
Production
H1 2020 Production
Highlights
and Costs
Pinos Altos
47,190 ozs
•
Pinos Altos operations were suspended from April 2nd to May 18th as mandated by the Government of Mexico; Mining operations
progressively restarted on May 18th; As of June 1st Pinos Altos is operating at budgeted levels at 5,850tpd
at a production cost of
•
At Cerro Colorado, the reconditioning activities in the area affected by challenging ground conditions are on plan and full production
$1,046/oz and total
resumed in June 2020
cash costs of $781/oz
• At the Sinter deposit, the exhaust raise was completed in Q2 2020, but construction of the cemented rock fill plant was delayed and
Proven & probable
alternative backfill methods are being evaluated so that production from the Sinter underground can begin in Q4 2020 as planned
gold reserves: 1.0Moz
• Drilling confirmed and extended the high-grade gold mineralization at Cubiro (3.5 g/t gold over 5.2 metres) and extended the Reyna East
zone at depth (1.9 g/t gold and 91 g/t silver over 6.1 metres)
Creston Mascota
18,184 ozs
•
Creston Mascota operations were suspended from April 2nd until May 18tt as mandated by the Government of Mexico, although residual
leaching continued through the shutdown; Creston Mascota has returned to normal operating level
at a production cost of
•
Open pit mining and heap leach stacking to continue in H2 2020
$651/oz and total
• Due to the temporary suspension of operations in April and May, the push back of the Bravo pit was not completed in Q2 2020. With the
cash costs of $423/oz
rainy season underway some further delays are expected in Q3 2020. However, an alternate ramp access was developed in order to
Proven & probable
continue mining in safe conditions
gold reserves: 0.1Moz
La India
22,926 ozs
• La India operations were suspended from April 2nd until May 18th as mandated by the Government of Mexico, although residual leaching
continued through the shutdown. Mining operations progressively restarted on May 18th; As of June 1st the site is operating at budgeted
at a production cost of
levels with 18,000 tonnes placed on the heap leach per day
$875/oz and total
•
Construction activities at La India were also suspended in April and May. The construction of the phase III heap leach pad resumed in
cash costs of $778/oz
June, although the plan was revised in order to be ready to place ore in October 2020
Proven & probable
• Installation of the new agglomeration system was completed in early July 2020. The system is now commissioned and is expected to
have a positive impact on production rates in H2 2020 due to improved leach kinetics and lower consumption of reagents
gold reserves: 0.5Moz
• As part of its regional exploration focus, the Company is continuing to drill the extensions of gold- and silver-rich sulphide mineralized
bodies in the Chipriona corridor as well as other polymetallic sulphide targets near the La India mine
Mexico Exploration and Development Projects
Exploration and
Highlights
Development
El Barqueno
• Agnico Eagle acquired its 100% interest in the El Barqueno project in November 2014. The 79,746-hectare property is in the Guachinango gold-silver mining district
of Jalisco State in west-central, Mexico, approximately 150 kilometres west of the state capital of Guadalajara
• El Barqueno is estimated to contain 318,000 ounces of gold and 1.2 million ounces of silver in indicated mineral resources (8.2 million tonnes grading 1.21 g/t gold
and 4.63 g/t silver) and 325,000 ounces of gold and 4.6 million ounces of silver in inferred mineral resources (8.3 million tonnes grading 1.21 g/t gold and 17.25 g/t
silver).
Santa Gertrudis
Agnico Eagle holds a 100% interest in the 42,000-hectare Santa Gertrudis gold property
Three favorable geological trends with a potential strike length of 18 km have been identified with limited drilling between deposits
Inferred mineral resources of 1.2Moz at year end 2019
The Santa Gertrudis project appears to have potential to eventually be a similar sized operation to La India
25,000m of drilling planned in 2020 to expand mineral resources and test new targets. In H1 2020, 26 holes (14,282 metres) were completed with a focus on expanding and developing new mineral resources in the Amelia deposit, the Espiritu Santo Zone and the Toro Trend. Highlights include: 2.7 g/t gold and 308 g/t silver over 11.5 metres at Amelia, 2.7 g/t gold and 321 g/t silver over 3.3 metres at Espiritu, and 2.8 g/t over 9.5 metres at the Toro Trend.
Exploration Focused on Minesite Opportunities and Pipeline Projects
Kittila - Drilling has extended the Sisar Zone by up to 500 metres to the south with intercepts such as 5.3 g/t gold over 3.9 metres at 1,613 metres depth, further enhancing the potential of Sisar to be developed into a new mining horizon
Canadian Malartic Underground - 10 drill rigs are currently targeting the East Gouldie Zone, and the exploration budget for 2020 has been increased by 19% to 107,000 metres (100% basis). The aim is to tighten the drill spacing in the high grade core of the deposit to 75 metres (from 150 metres) and to update the inferred mineral resources by year-end 2020. Initial work on an underground exploration ramp is expected to begin in August 2020
Kirkland Lake Project - Conversion drilling at the Upper Beaver deposit is validating historical results in the upper portions of the deposit and extending mineralization between 1,200 and 1,400 metres depth with intercepts such as 9.5 g/t gold and 0.40% copper over 5.9 metres at 1,307 metres depth. Regional drilling is also ongoing at the Amalgamated Kirkland property and Anoki deposit
Santa Gertrudis - Exploration drilling at the high-grade Amelia deposit continues to confirm the mineralization and extend it along the projected plunge of the main ore shoot, which remains open at depth. Combined with the drilling of other gold targets on the property, the results show the potential for an increase in mineral resources at year-end
Corporate Update 28
2019 Gold Mineral Reserve and Mineral Resources
Higher Reserve Grade and Increasing Mineral Resources
Gold Mineral Reserve Grade (g/t)
2.83
2.00
1.68 1.59
1.29
1.03
0.70
AEM
AUY
ABX
AVERAGE
KL
NEM
KGC
AEM's Global Reserves, Measured and Indicated Resources and Inferred Resources (2010-2019)
(millions)
70
60
50
Gold
40
30
Ounces
20
10
0
2010
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
As of December 31
Reserves
M&I resources
Inferred resources
Gold mineral reserves declined slightly in 2019, while measured and indicated and inferred mineral resources increased - Mineral reserves decreased by 2% to 21.6Mozs (net of 2019 production). Measured and indicated mineral resources and inferred mineral resources increased by 4% and 19%, respectively
Gold reserve grade increased - Overall mineral reserve grade improved 4.8% to 2.83 g/t from 2.7 g/t, largely due to increases in the mineral reserve grade at mines in Nunavut. Mineral resource grades were essentially unchanged from the previous year
Agnico Eagle has the highest mineral reserve grades among its North American peers
Successful M&A and Exploration Strategy
Significant Value Added, Key Deposits Still Open and Positioned to Deliver More Value
Mined through 2019 (koz)
Kittila
9,418 koz
+236%
2,800 koz
20052019
$54
$23
Proven & Probable (koz) Measured & Indicated (koz) Inferred (koz) Cost per Oz ($)
Meadowbank
9,511 koz
Meliadine
Pinos Altos
4,990 koz
La India
(Including Amaruq)
9,750 koz
1,983 koz
+148%
+94%
+138%
+57%
3,830 koz
5,020 koz
2,100 koz
1,266 koz
20072019201020192006201920112019
$186
$173
$121
$107
$36
$33
$43
$40
Purchase
Discovery
Purchase
Discovery
Purchase
Discovery
Purchase
Discovery
Purchase
Discovery
Near-Term Opportunities to Enhance Production Starting in 2022
Minesite/Region
Opportunity
Gold Mineral Resources/Mineral Reserves*
Drilling continues to encounter high-grade mineralization in the West
Ellison has indicated mineral resources of 71koz and inferred
LaRonde
mine at
depth. Exploration strategy being reviewed to evaluate
mineral resources of 461koz
extensions of previously mined areas (portions of
the Bousquet
Complex
property). Drilling at LZ5 to expand mineral reserves and mineral
resources at depth and test other nearby satellite zones (Ellison)
Deep 2 has mineral reserves of 179koz, indicated mineral
Potential for increased throughput from Deep 1 and potential for
resources of 177koz and inferred mineral resources of 381koz.
Goldex
additional development of Deep 2. Also potential for increased gold
The South Zone has mineral reserves of 107koz, indicated
production from the South Zone
mineral resources of 43koz and inferred mineral resources of
228koz
Meadowbank
Ongoing evaluation of the potential to develop portions of the higher
The Amaruq underground has mineral reserves of 577koz in
permafrost only
Complex
grade underground deposits at Amaruq in permafrost only
Staged implementation of the Phase 2 expansion.
Initial work will
Tiriganiaq has open pit mineral reserves of 590koz
Meliadine
focus on open pit development at the Tiriganiaq Zone. Additional
drilling is planned to expand and upgrade the existing mineral
resource base in the immediate mine area
Continued evaluation of potential production scenarios from the
Canadian
Odyssey and East Malartic underground zones to a depth of 1,000
Malartic (50%)
metres.
Drilling in 2020 will be largely focused
on the newly
discovered East Gouldie Zone
Cubiro has underground indicated mineral resources of 212koz
gold and 1,403koz silver and inferred mineral resources of
Pinos Altos
Ongoing
exploration and evaluation of potential development
136koz gold and 912koz silver.
Reyna de Plata has probable
scenarios for the Cubiro and Reyna de Plata satellite zones
mineral reserves of 64koz gold and 2,007koz silver, indicated
mineral resources of 159koz gold and 4,307koz silver and
inferred mineral resources of 121koz gold and 2,970koz silver
Chipriona has indicated mineral resources of 45koz gold, 2.1Moz
silver, 359 tonnes of copper and 17k tonnes of zinc and inferred
Continued exploration and evaluation of the El Realito and Chipriona
mineral resources of 238koz gold, 29.5Moz silver, 15,400 tonnes
La India
of copper and 86.9k tonnes of
zinc. El Realito has mineral
zones
reserves of 106koz gold and 485koz silver, measured and
indicated mineral resources of 38koz gold and 232koz silver and
inferred mineral resources of 4koz gold
Longer-Term Projects Could Provide Production Growth Beyond 2023
Agnico Eagle has a strong pipeline of development projects that could provide further production growth beyond 2023. These opportunities are typically at an earlier stage than those outlined in the previous slide
Minesite/Region
Opportunity
Gold Mineral Resources/Mineral Reserves*
Goldex
Evaluation of the Deep 2 Zone (below 1,500 metres)
Drilling continues to extend mineralization at depth and there is good
Kittila
potential to further optimize the development of the lower mine with
shaft access which is expected to be completed in Q2 2021
Meadowbank
Continued evaluation of the regional potential at Amaruq.
A new
Complex
surface discovery could potentially extend the underground mine life
Meliadine
Further drill-testing of known zones and gold occurrences on the 80-
Approximately 50 gold showings have been documented at the
kilometre long greenstone belt
Meliadine property
Canadian
Evaluation of the potential for production from deeper portions (below
1,000 metres) of the Odyssey and East Malartic underground zones
Malartic (50%)
and development of the higher-grade East Gouldie Zone
Evaluation of known mineralized trends to evaluate a potential restart
Santa Gertrudis mineral resources at open pit depths (including
Santa Gertrudis
of operations at this past-producing heap leach mine. Recent
Amelia): 104koz of indicated mineral resources and 717koz of
discovery of high-grade mineralization at Amelia opens up the
inferred mineral resources. The Amelia underground deposit has
potential to add a mill circuit to process higher grade sulphide ore
451koz of inferred mineral resources in sulphides
from underground
Ongoing evaluation of potential production scenarios at Upper
Upper Beaver has 1.4Moz
of mineral reserves, 403koz
of
Kirkland Lake
Beaver. Work in 2019 led to a significant increase in
mineral
indicated
mineral
resources
and 1.4Moz of inferred mineral
resources at the past producing Upper Canada mine that could have
resources.
Upper
Canada
has 693koz of indicated mineral
synergies with the potential development of Upper Beaver
resources and 1.8Moz of inferred mineral resources
Hammond Reef
A re-interpretation of the deposit model is under way to
evaluate
Hammond Reef has 4.5Moz of measured and indicated mineral
potential production scenarios in a higher gold price environment
resources
LaRonde Mine - Composite Longitudinal Section
Renewed Focus on Minesite Exploration to Expand Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources
Corporate Update 33
East Gouldie, East Malartic and Odyssey Projects
Expanded Drill Program at East Gouldie Zone Remains Focused on Infilling and Extending Known Mineralization
Kirkland Lake Projects - Regional Property Map
Drilling Confirms Potential for Resource Conversion and Expansion at Upper Beaver Regional Exploration Program Launched
Corporate Update 35
Kittila Mine - Composite Longitudinal Section
Drilling Confirms and Extends Main and Sisar Zones in Suuri, Roura and Rimpi Areas
Corporate Update 36
Santa Gertrudis Project - Local Geology Map
Exploration at Amelia Deposit Further Expands High-Grade Resources
Oxide Mineralization Extended in Trinidad Trend and Toro Zone
Corporate Update 37
Santa Gertrudis Project - Amelia Longitudinal Section
Corporate Update 38
ESG Initiatives
Corporate Update
2019 ESG Performance Highlights
Environment
Pinos Altos implemented a sustainable soil regeneration initiative using cattle (Our Cows are Green)
Renewed our partnership with the Research Institute on Mines and the Environment (RIME) a unique joint research program focused on developing innovative solutions for the environmental challenges faced throughout the entire life cycle of a mine.
Social
In 2019, $7.4 M was spent in community investment
100% of our Pinos Altos and La India mine workforce from Mexico
16% of our employees in 2019 are female - diversity action plan ongoing to increase %
Nunavut operations launched the Rapid Inuit Specific Education (RISE) program to support training and development of Inuit employees
Independent assessment of Voluntary Principles on Security and Human Rights at Pinos Altos identified a strong positive relationship with the surrounding communities
Health and Safety
0.99 combined lost-time frequency and restricted work cases an improvement from 1.28 in 2018
Zerolost-timeaccidents at La India
Lapa awarded Safest Mine in Canada
No fatal accidents in 2019, three severe accidents
20,384,101 hours worked, the highest in Agnico Eagle's history
ESG Risk Management Approach and Tools
Risk Management and
The foundation upon which we have built our capacity to manage the commitments
Monitoring System
made in our Sustainable Development Policy.
(RMMS)
Toward Sustainable
The Mining Association of Canada's (MAC) TSM initiative promotes best practices in
Mining (TSM)
environmental protection, energy efficiency, tailing management, community
engagement, safety and transparency.
International Cyanide
A voluntary industry program for companies that use cyanide to recover gold. It
Code
focuses on the responsible and safe management of cyanide and cyanide solutions
used in gold mining, including the protection of human health and the reduction of
environmental impacts, through every stage of the mining process.
Voluntary Principles
Agnico Eagle has formally adopted the Voluntary Principles on Security and Human
Rights (VP). Created in 2000, the VPs are standards to help extractive sector
companies balance the obligation to respect human rights while protecting the assets
and people at their operations.
Conflict-Free Gold
Developed by the World Gold Council and based upon internationally-recognised
benchmarks, the Conflict-Free Gold Standard helps companies to provide assurance
that their gold is not contributing to conflict.
Stakeholder Advisory
We have established a SAC to provide us with feedback on our corporate social
Committee (SAC)
responsibility efforts and to complement and help us make strategic links to our
existing local stakeholder engagement activities.
Global Reporting
Sets out specific criteria and indicators that organizations can use to measure and
Initiative (GRI)
report on their economic, environmental and social performance.
ESG Risk Management Approach and Tools
Filtered tailings -Oberon Weber
Canadian Malartic
LaRonde Mine
Tailings Management
Tailings storage facilities at all of our operating and closed sites meet or exceed regulatory requirements, and we are continually improving the management of our facilities by developing and incorporating best practices
In 2018, an Accountable Executive Officer (AEO) was officially appointed by our Board of Directors for Agnico's Tailings Storage Facilities, Water Management Infrastructures, Rockfill Storage
Facilities and Heap Leach Facilities
The AEO reports annually to the Board of Directors on the management and safety of Agnico's facilities including whether the operations have the tools, staff and budget to do their work properly
Agnico Eagle has assigned Responsible Persons (RP), Engineers of Record (EoR) and Independent Reviewers (IR) for all sites. These roles are key to ensuring that the proper systems and processes to manage critical infrastructure risks are in place.
In 2019, 29% of the tailings generated were returned underground as paste backfill
Find more information in our 2019 tailings summary report on our web page.
Agnico Eagle is an active participant in this initiative
An over-arching framework that sets out clear expectations as to what constitutes responsible gold mining.
Designed to provide confidence to investors, supply chain participants and investors that gold has been produced responsibly.
Implementing companies will be required to publicly disclose conformance and obtain external assurance on this.
Reflects the commitment of the world's leading gold mining companies to responsible mining.
Corporate Update 43
Innovation Is an Area of Long Term Strategic Focus at Agnico Eagle
Collaborating with industry to advance innovative solutions
Examining and implementing multiple new (for Agnico Eagle) technologies
LTE (Long Term Evolution) network: Improved wireless communication
Currently deployed at LZ5 and semi-automated mining equipment is currently being tested
LTE network was installed at LaRonde below level 269
- testing semi-automated equipment
Rail-Veyor:Lower cost ore transportation
Deployed at Goldex, evaluating use at other mines
Ore sorting: Improve quality of low-grade ore, convert waste to ore
Pilot plant testing at Pinos Altos
Mechanical cutting: Improve development rates at lower costs
Closely following technology pilot to assess fit
Energy management: Reduce cost and environmental footprint
Examining renewable energy solutions in Nunavut and Mexico
Corporate Update 45
Agnico Eagle's Global Approach to Energy Management
Developing a global approach for energy management across Agnico Eagle's operations to reduce energy costs at select regions by up to 30% and lower greenhouse gas emissions
Areas of Study
Nunavut
Wind/Solar
Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG)
Hydro
Southern power link
Mexico
Examining solutions (i.e. solar power) to increase renewable sources of energy in Mexico
Mineral Reserves - December 31, 2019
Mineral Resources - December 31, 2019
Mineral reserves are not a subset of mineral resources. Tonnage amounts and contained metal amounts presented in this table have been rounded to the nearest thousand, so aggregate amounts may differ from column totals.
Corporate Update 49
Notes to Investors Regarding The Use of Mineral Resources
Notes to Investors Regarding the Use of Mineral Resources
The mineral reserve and mineral resource estimates contained in this presentation have been prepared in accordance with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities' (the "CSA") National Instrument 43-101Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"). These standards are similar to those used by SEC Industry Guide 7, as interpreted by the SEC staff. However, the definitions in NI 43-101 differ in certain respects from those under SEC Industry Guide 7. Accordingly, mineral reserve and mineral resource information contained in this presentation may not be comparable to similar information disclosed by United States companies. Under the SEC's Industry Guide 7, mineralization may not be classified as a "reserve" unless the determination has been made that the mineralization could be economically and legally produced or extracted at the time the reserve determination is made.
For United States reporting purposes, the SEC has adopted amendments to its disclosure rules (the "SEC Modernization Rules") to modernize the mining property disclosure requirements for issuers whose securities are registered with the SEC under the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), which became effective February 25, 2019. The SEC Modernization Rules more closely align the SEC's disclosure requirements and policies for mining properties with current industry and global regulatory practices and standards, including NI 43- 101, and replace the historical property disclosure requirements for mining registrants that were included in SEC Industry Guide 7. Issuers must begin to comply with the SEC Modernization Rules in their first fiscal year beginning on or after January 1, 2021, though Canadian issuers that report in the United States using the MJDS may still use NI 43-101 rather than the SEC Modernization Rules when using the SEC's MJDS registration statement and annual report forms. SEC Industry Guide 7 will remain effective until all issuers are required to comply with the SEC Modernization Rules, at which time SEC Industry Guide 7 will be rescinded.
As a result of the adoption of the SEC Modernization Rules, the SEC now recognizes estimates of "measured mineral resources", "indicated mineral resources" and "inferred mineral resources." In addition, the SEC has amended definitions of "proven mineral reserves" and "probable mineral reserves" in the SEC Modernization Rules, with definitions that are substantially similar to those used in NI 43-101.
United States investors are cautioned that while the SEC now recognizes "measured mineral resources", "indicated mineral resources" and "inferred mineral resources", investors should not assume that any part or all of the mineral deposits in these categories will ever be converted into a higher category of mineral resources or into mineral reserves. These terms have a great amount of uncertainty as to their economic and legal feasibility. Accordingly, investors are cautioned not to assume that any "measured mineral resources", "indicated mineral resources", or "inferred mineral resources" that the Company reports in this presentation are or will be economically or legally mineable.
Further, "inferred mineral resources" have a great amount of uncertainty as to their existence and as to their economic and legal feasibility. It cannot be assumed that any part or all of an inferred mineral resource will ever be upgraded to a higher category. Under Canadian regulations, estimates of inferred mineral resources may not form the basis of feasibility or pre-feasibility studies, except in limited circumstances. Investors are cautioned not to assume that any part or all of an inferred mineral resource exists, or is or will ever be economically or legally mineable.
The mineral reserve and mineral resource data set out in this presentation are estimates, and no assurance can be given that the anticipated tonnages and grades will be achieved or that the indicated level of recovery will be realized. The Company does not include equivalent gold ounces for by-product metals contained in mineral reserves in its calculation of contained ounces and mineral reserves are not reported as a subset of mineral resources.
Assumptions used for the December 31, 2019 mineral reserves estimate at all mines and advanced projects reported by the Company
Metal prices
Exchange rates
Gold (US$/oz)
Silver (US$/oz)
Copper (US$/lb)
Zinc (US$/lb)
C$ per US$1.00
Mexican peso per
US$ per €1.00
US$1.00
Long-life operations and
C$1.25
MXP17.00
US$1.15
projects
Short-life operations -
$1,200
$15.50
$2.50
$1.00
Creston Mascota (Bravo) and
C$1.30
MXP18.00
Not applicable
Sinter satellite operations at
Pinos Altos
Upper Beaver*, Canadian
$1,200
Not applicable
$2.75
Not applicable
C$1.25
Not applicable
Not applicable
Malartic mine**
*The Upper Beaver project has a net smelter return (NSR) cut-off value of C$125/tonne
**The Canadian Malartic mine uses a cut-off grade between 0.40 g/t and 0.43 g/t gold (depending on the deposit)
NI 43-101 requires mining companies to disclose mineral reserves and mineral resources using the subcategories of "proven mineral reserves", "probable mineral reserves", "measured mineral resources", "indicated mineral resources" and "inferred mineral resources". Mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability.
A mineral reserve is the economically mineable part of a measured and/or indicated mineral resource. It includes diluting materials and allowances for losses, which may occur when the material is mined or extracted and is defined by studies at pre-feasibility or feasibility level as appropriate that include application of modifying factors. Such studies demonstrate that, at the time of reporting, extraction could reasonably be justified. The mineral reserves presented in this presentation are separate from and not a portion of the mineral resources.
Modifying factors are considerations used to convert mineral resources to mineral reserves. These include, but are not restricted to, mining, processing, metallurgical, infrastructure, economic, marketing, legal, environmental, social and governmental factors.
A proven mineral reserve is the economically mineable part of a measured mineral resource. A proven mineral reserve implies a high degree of confidence in the modifying factors. A probable mineral reserve is the economically mineable part of an indicated and, in some circumstances, a measured mineral resource. The confidence in the modifying factors applying to a probable mineral reserve is lower than that applying to a proven mineral reserve.
A mineral resource is a concentration or occurrence of solid material of economic interest in or on the Earth's crust in such form, grade or quality and quantity that there are reasonable prospects for eventual economic extraction. The location, quantity, grade or quality, continuity and other geological characteristics of a mineral resource are known, estimated or interpreted from specific geological evidence and knowledge, including sampling.
A measured mineral resource is that part of a mineral resource for which quantity, grade or quality, densities, shape and physical characteristics are estimated with confidence sufficient to allow the application of modifying factors to support detailed mine planning and final evaluation of the economic viability of the deposit. Geological evidence is derived from detailed and reliable exploration, sampling and testing and is sufficient to confirm geological and grade or quality continuity between points of observation. An indicated mineral resource is that part of a mineral resource for which quantity, grade or quality, densities, shape and physical characteristics are estimated with sufficient confidence to allow the application of modifying factors in sufficient detail to support mine planning and evaluation of the economic viability of the deposit. Geological evidence is derived from adequately detailed and reliable exploration, sampling and testing and is sufficient to assume geological and grade or quality continuity between points of observation. An inferred mineral resource is that part of a mineral resource for which quantity and grade or quality are estimated on the basis of limited geological evidence and sampling. Geological evidence is sufficient to imply but not verify geological and grade or quality continuity.
Investors are cautioned not to assume that part or all of an inferred mineral resource exists, or is economically or legally mineable.
A feasibility study is a comprehensive technical and economic study of the selected development option for a mineral project that includes appropriately detailed assessments of applicable modifying factors, together with any other relevant operational factors and detailed financial analysis that are necessary to demonstrate, at the time of reporting, that extraction is reasonably justified (economically mineable). The results of the study may reasonably serve as the basis for a final decision by a proponent or financial institution to proceed with, or finance, the development of the project. The confidence level of the study will be higher than that of a pre-feasibility study.
The effective date for all of the Company's mineral resource and mineral reserve estimates in this presentation is December 31, 2019. Additional information about each of the mineral projects that is required by NI 43-101, sections 3.2 and 3.3 and paragraphs 3.4 (a), (c) and (d), as well as other information, can be found in the Technical Reports filed by Agnico Eagle, which may be found at www.sedar.com. Other important operating information can be found in the Company's AIF and Form 40-F.
Scientific and Technical Data
The scientific and technical information contained in this presentation relating to Quebec operations has been approved by Daniel Paré, Eng., Vice-President Operations - Eastern Canada; relating to Nunavut operations has been approved by Dominique Girard, Eng., Senior Vice-President, Operations - Canada and Europe; relating to the Finland operations has been approved by Francis Brunet, Eng., Corporate Director, Business Strategy; relating to Southern Business operations has been approved by Marc Legault, Eng., Senior Vice President, Operations - U.S.A. & Latin America; and relating to exploration has been approved by Guy Gosselin, Eng. and P.Geo., Senior Vice-President, Exploration, each of whom is a "Qualified Person" for the purposes of NI 43-101.
The scientific and technical information relating to Agnico Eagle's mineral reserves and mineral resources contained herein (other than the Canadian Malartic mine) has been approved by Dyane Duquette, P.Geo., Corporate Director, Reserves Development of the Company; relating to mineral reserves and mineral resources at the Canadian Malartic mine and other Partnership projects such as Odyssey, East Malartic and East Gouldie projects, has been approved by Sylvie Lampron, Eng., Senior Project Mine Engineer at Canadian Malartic Corporation (for engineering) and Pascal Lehouiller, P.Geo., Senior Resource Geologist at Canadian Malartic Corporation (for geology), each of whom is a "Qualified Person" for the purposes of NI 43-101.
