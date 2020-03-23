Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Warsaw Stock Exchange  >  Agora S.A.    AGO   PLAGORA00067

AGORA S.A.

(AGO)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Agora S A : 11/2020 Cancellation of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Agora S.A.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/23/2020 | 03:27am EDT

The Management Board of Agora S.A. with its registered office in Warsaw ('the Company' or 'Agora'), with reference to regulatory filing 7/2020 dated 28 February 2020, hereby informs that on March 22nd, 2020 it adopted a resolution to cancel the Extraordinary General Meeting of Agora S.A. convened for 27 March 2020, at 11:00 ('Assembly').

The reason for the cancellation of the Assembly is SARS-CoV-2 virus pandemic in Poland. The Company's Management Board takes into account recommendations regarding limitations on organisation of meetings and treats them very seriously. The Company wants to avoid exposing any of its shareholders, proxies or employees to unnecessary risks, and the current provisions of Agora's Statute do not allow conducting the Assembly in a remote version.

Legal basis: Article 17 § 1 and 4 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Regulation on market abuse) and repealing Directive 2003/6/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council and Commission Directive 2003/124/EC, 2003/125/EC and 2004/72/EC.

Disclaimer

Agora SA published this content on 23 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 March 2020 07:26:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on AGORA S.A.
03:27aAGORA S A : 11/2020 Cancellation of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Agora S..
PU
03/13AGORA S A : Financial results of the agora group in the 4q2019
PU
02/28AGORA S A : 08/2020 Draft resolutions which will be put to the vote at the Extra..
PU
02/28AGORA S A : 09/2020 Second notice to shareholders of intention to merge Agora S...
PU
02/12AGORA S A : 06/2020 The agreed plan of merger of Agora S.A. and Agora-Poligrafia..
PU
02/06AGORA S A : 5/2020 Conclusion of a property sale contract and disclosure of dela..
PU
2019AGORA S A : 28/2019 Annex to the Credit Limit Agreement
PU
2019AGORA S A : 27/2019 The Company's decision on the intention to exercise the call..
PU
2019AGORA S A : 26/2019 Determination of the final purchase price for the shares in ..
PU
2019AGORA S A : 25/2019 Conclusion of the agreement regarding the purchase of the ma..
PU
More news
Financials (PLN)
Sales 2020 932 M
EBIT 2020 52,0 M
Net income 2020 21,0 M
Debt 2020 768 M
Yield 2020 5,88%
P/E ratio 2020 20,2x
P/E ratio 2021 11,8x
EV / Sales2020 1,25x
EV / Sales2021 0,72x
Capitalization 396 M
Chart AGORA S.A.
Duration : Period :
Agora S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AGORA S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 15,00  PLN
Last Close Price 8,50  PLN
Spread / Highest target 100%
Spread / Average Target 76,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 52,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bartosz Wojciech Hojka Chairman-Management Board
Andrzej Szlezak Chairman-Supervisory Board
Grzegorz Julian Kania Head-Finance & Administration
Malgorzata Olszewska Director-Technology Division
Tomasz Sielicki Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AGORA S.A.4.27%94
AXEL SPRINGER SE0.40%7 280
INFORMA PLC-55.51%5 607
PEARSON PLC-21.57%4 425
SCHIBSTED-31.36%3 652
CHINA SOUTH PUBLISHING & MEDIA GROUP CO., LTD-13.82%2 630
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group