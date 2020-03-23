Agora S A : 11/2020 Cancellation of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Agora S.A.

The Management Board of Agora S.A. with its registered office in Warsaw ('the Company' or 'Agora'), with reference to regulatory filing 7/2020 dated 28 February 2020, hereby informs that on March 22nd, 2020 it adopted a resolution to cancel the Extraordinary General Meeting of Agora S.A. convened for 27 March 2020, at 11:00 ('Assembly').

The reason for the cancellation of the Assembly is SARS-CoV-2 virus pandemic in Poland. The Company's Management Board takes into account recommendations regarding limitations on organisation of meetings and treats them very seriously. The Company wants to avoid exposing any of its shareholders, proxies or employees to unnecessary risks, and the current provisions of Agora's Statute do not allow conducting the Assembly in a remote version.

Legal basis: Article 17 § 1 and 4 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Regulation on market abuse) and repealing Directive 2003/6/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council and Commission Directive 2003/124/EC, 2003/125/EC and 2004/72/EC.