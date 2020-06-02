Log in
AGORA S.A.    AGO   PLAGORA00067

AGORA S.A.

(AGO)
Agora S A : 26/2020 Completion of negotiations and sale of shares of Foodio Sp.z o.o.

06/02/2020 | 12:16pm EDT

The Management Board of Agora S.A. with its registered office in Warsaw ('the Company', 'Agora'), with reference to the report no. 19/2020 of 30 April 2020 regarding the submission of a bankruptcy petition by a subsidiary and the commencement of negotiations regarding the sale of its shares, informs about acquiring today information on the conclusion of negotiations and execution of share sales agreement by the subsidiary of Helios SA for the sale of all shares in Foodio Concepts Sp. z o.o. with its registered office in Łódź, which is part of the Helios group ('Foodio Concepts') to the company 5m Square Sp. z o.o. based in Warsaw, which is an external investor interested in continuing the food business of Foodio Concepts.

At the same time, Helios S.A. today terminated the investment agreement concluded on 6 March 2018 with Piotr Grajewski and Piotr Komór on a joint investment in Foodio Concepts, of which the Company informed in its current report no. 10/2018 of 6 March 2018. The value of the executed share sales agreement is not material from the perspective of the Agora Group.

The final settlement of the disposal of the subsidiary company will be included in the consolidated financial statements for the six months of 2020.

Legal basis: art. 17 clause 1 of Regulation (EC) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Regulation on market abuse) and repealing Directive 2003/6 / EC of the European Parlia

Disclaimer

Agora SA published this content on 02 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2020 16:15:09 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 892 M 226 M 226 M
Net income 2020 -137 M -34,7 M -34,7 M
Net Debt 2020 712 M 180 M 180 M
P/E ratio 2020 -2,80x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 384 M 96,9 M 97,3 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 1,23x
Nbr of Employees 2 579
Free-Float 76,9%
Chart AGORA S.A.
Duration : Period :
Agora S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AGORA S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 10,80 PLN
Last Close Price 8,24 PLN
Spread / Highest target 57,8%
Spread / Average Target 31,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 4,37%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bartosz Wojciech Hojka Chairman-Management Board
Andrzej Szlezak Chairman-Supervisory Board
Grzegorz Julian Kania Head-Finance & Administration
Malgorzata Olszewska Director-Technology Division
Tomasz Sielicki Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AGORA S.A.-20.77%97
INFORMA PLC-43.94%8 995
AXEL SPRINGER SE-12.42%6 603
SCHIBSTED ASA-9.16%5 742
PEARSON PLC-21.52%4 668
CHINA SOUTH PUBLISHING & MEDIA GROUP CO., LTD-9.13%2 734
