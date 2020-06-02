Agora S A : 26/2020 Completion of negotiations and sale of shares of Foodio Sp.z o.o.

The Management Board of Agora S.A. with its registered office in Warsaw ('the Company', 'Agora'), with reference to the report no. 19/2020 of 30 April 2020 regarding the submission of a bankruptcy petition by a subsidiary and the commencement of negotiations regarding the sale of its shares, informs about acquiring today information on the conclusion of negotiations and execution of share sales agreement by the subsidiary of Helios SA for the sale of all shares in Foodio Concepts Sp. z o.o. with its registered office in Łódź, which is part of the Helios group ('Foodio Concepts') to the company 5m Square Sp. z o.o. based in Warsaw, which is an external investor interested in continuing the food business of Foodio Concepts.

At the same time, Helios S.A. today terminated the investment agreement concluded on 6 March 2018 with Piotr Grajewski and Piotr Komór on a joint investment in Foodio Concepts, of which the Company informed in its current report no. 10/2018 of 6 March 2018. The value of the executed share sales agreement is not material from the perspective of the Agora Group.

The final settlement of the disposal of the subsidiary company will be included in the consolidated financial statements for the six months of 2020.

Legal basis: art. 17 clause 1 of Regulation (EC) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Regulation on market abuse) and repealing Directive 2003/6 / EC of the European Parlia