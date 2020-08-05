Agora S A : 32/2020 Change in the publication date of the report for the second quarter and first half of 2020

Management Board of Agora S.A. with its seat in Warsaw ('Agora', 'Company') hereby informs that the date of publication of the report for the second quarter and the first half of 2020 will be postponed.

This report will be published on September 25, 2020.

According to the original plan, the Agora Group report for the second quarter and the first half of 2020 was to be published on August 14, 2020, about which the Company informed in the current report no. 02/2020 of January 29, 2020.

At the same time, the Company informs that on August 14, 2020, the preliminary basic consolidated data of the Agora Group for the first half of the year and the second quarter of 2020 will be published.

Legal basis: § 80 sec. 2 of the Regulation of the Minister of Finance of March 29, 2018 on current and periodic information provided by issuers of securities and conditions for recognizing as equivalent information required by the law of a non-member state (Journal of Laws 2018, item 757).