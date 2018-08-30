Agora S A : 25/2018/K Registration of the changes in the Company's Statute and the unified text of the Statute of the Company – correction of the typing error

The Management Board of Agora S.A. with its registered seat in Warsaw ('Agora', 'Company') hereby informs about correction of the typing error in regulatory filing 25/2018 dated August 28, 2018.

The Company informs that in the report mentioned above the value of the Agora's share capital after its decrease was stated wrongly. Currently, the Company's share capital amounts to PLN 46,580,831.00 and not as it was mistakenly stated to PLN 46,850,831.00.

The proper wording of the regulatory filing (after the correction) can be found below:

The Management Board of Agora S.A. with its registered seat in Warsaw ('Company') hereby informs

that it obtained information that on August 23, 2018, the District Court for the capital city of Warsaw in Warsaw, XIII Commercial Division of the National Court Register, entered into the register of entrepreneurs the changes in the Statute of the Company related to the decrease of the Company's share capital as stipulated in resolution no. 28 of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders held on June 20, 2018 (GMS).

Due to the above the resolution no. 29 of GMS introducing the changes to the wording of § 7 section 1 of the Company's Statute (regulatory filing no. 20/2018 dated June 20, 2018 and its amendment published on June 22, 2018) came into force on the date of registration in the register of entrepreneurs (i.e. on August 23, 2018).

As a result of resolutions adopted by GMS 1,084,595 ordinary shares series BiD were redeemed, each of them with nominal value of PLN 1 (one Polish zloty), representing 1.084.595 votes at the general meeting of shareholders.

Currently the share capital of the Company amounts to PLN 46,580,831.00 and is divided into 46,580,831 shares each with nominal value of PLN 1 (one Polish zloty) out of which 4,281,600 shares are privileged series A shares and 42,229,231 are ordinary - registered and bearer shares of BiD series.

Total number of votes from all shares issued by the Company amounts to 63,707,231.

7 Section 1 of the Company's Statutes, which read until now as follows:

'The Company's share capital amounts to PLN 47,665,426 (in words: forty-seven million six hundred and sixty-five thousand four hundred and twenty-six) and consists of 47,665,426 (in words: forty-seven million six hundred and sixty-five thousand four hundred and twenty-six) shares with a nominal value of PLN 1 (in words: one) each, which comprise 4,281,600 (in words: four million two hundred and eighty-one thousand six hundred) preferred registered series A shares and 43,383,826 (in words: forty-three million three hundred and eighty-three thousand eight hundred and twenty-six) ordinary series B&D, registered and bearer shares.'

7 Section 1 of the Company's Statutes, which after amendment reads currently as follows:

'The Company's share capital amounts to PLN 46,580,831 (in words: forty-six million five hundred and eighty thousand eight hundred and thirty-one) and consists of 46,580,831 (in words: forty-six million five hundred and eighty thousand eight hundred and thirty-one) shares with a nominal value of PLN 1 (in words: one) each, which comprise 4,281,600 (in words: four million two hundred and eighty-one thousand six hundred) registered, preferred series A shares and 42,299,231 (in words: forty-two million two hundred and ninety-nine thousand two hundred and thirty-one) ordinary series B&D, registered and bearer shares.'

Unified text of the Statutes in the attachment.